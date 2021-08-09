 Skip to content
 
After all, these are not meant to be luxury flats. If we make sure the tenants are of light build and relatively sedentary and if the weather's on our side, I think we have a winner here
    More: Florida, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Miami, Crestview Towers condominium building, NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Security guard, Monday morning, Residents of Crestview Towers, structural concerns  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mason-Like Typing Detected, Submitter.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, I wouldn't become a freemason now if you went down on your lousy, stinking knees and begged me!
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, that's not suspicious.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But to be fair, as abattoirs go, it's a dandy.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Rotating knives!!
 
valenumr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Someone is cashing that sweet insurance check... Or going to jail.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Little of the ol' Jewish Lightining then, eh Constable?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Anderson's Pooper: Rotating knives!!


*THANK* you...now, who's next?

The...uh...the Spanish Inquisition...

...I didn't expect the Spanish Inquisition...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He said the flames were contained to the unit where the fire originated.

Oh man, whoever is holding the paper on that property is mighty pissed their arson scheme didn't work out. You only get one shot at it.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, burn down, fall over, sink into swamp? Sounds about right.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Anytime you have a building, you don't know if someone snuck back in."

shiat's on fire, yo.  Someone snuck back in.
/Insurance fraud.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is a real beaut. None of your blood caked on the walls and flesh flying out of the windows incommoding the passers-by with this one.
 
Fissile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Well, I wouldn't become a freemason now if you went down on your lousy, stinking knees and begged me!


Thank you. Next.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Are you proposing we slaughter our tenants?"

"Yes. Does that not fit in with your plans?"
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
PLEASE READ....

I had a post deleted and labeled as hate speech yesterday because I posted the following made up term. It is the only word that was in my post. That word was "Covaids- 69". I understand that it is poor taste but it is not hate speech. In a thread down below, a farker refers to a fire that was set on purpose in Miami as "JEW Lightning" but the mods have not labeled this as hate speech. Many of you should find this very interesting. Which of the two statements would you consider hate speech. Who am I hating, aids or covid? But Jew Lightning gets a pass!
 
