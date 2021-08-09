 Skip to content
(Fox 17 Nashville)   *Patriotic choking noises intensify*   (fox17.com) divider line
    More: Followup, ventilators, Tennesseans, ICU  
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"... at... least.... Peyton... is in... the... HoF now... GACK*
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did they volunteer?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When will it turn into *Patriotic vaccination noises intensify* ?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Who am I kidding. It'll be *Patriotic grave digging noises intensify*
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Get vaccinated.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Touched down in the land of the Delta Variant
Then I'm coughing in Memphis
 
shadow9d9
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We don't let parents choose with other vaccinations and schools because we don't want spreading of deadly diseases.  This is no different.  Mandate vaccination in schools.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Since vaccines have been administered by the honor system so far, the fact that the South is still filling up with casualties shows that southerners are less honorable than other kinds of people.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm sorry I'm no doctor or anything but that does not seem like this is getting less lethal someone's lying
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Meh
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Since vaccines have been administered by the honor system so far, the fact that the South is still filling up with casualties shows that southerners are less honorable than other kinds of people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's the sound of FREEEEEEEEEEDUUUUUMMMBBBBBB submitter.

And don't you forget it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ we're going to need bigger trees
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd be fine with mandatory vaccines for schools... oh wait, they already do that. Why can't Covid be added to the list then?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tenneseein' is Tenntubatin'
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How many are unvaccinated. That's really all that matters.

As for the morons and their 'herp, derp conservatives' ... there are lots of unvaxxed liberals and independents too. They're all idiots. You virtue signally for Farcebook Karma does nothing but make you look stupid.

Focus on the problem. Lack of vaccinations. Don't distract from it with stupid, unscientific and unproven Farcebook BS.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x377]

/ we're going to need bigger trees


I think we need more Leopards! Poor kitty probably has sky-high cholesterol!
 
