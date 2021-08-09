 Skip to content
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Dude, I drive better when I'm stoned."

How many times I heard that line of bullshiat back in the day, I have no idea.

I seem to be driving behind the Marley-town ganja factory at least once a day, now. I'm all for legal weed, but people need to take some damn responsibility.

Don't drink and drive, don't toke and drive. Seriously. People are distracted and stupid enough in traffic, as it is.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm always high when I post to Fark.

I'm high even when I'm not posting to Fark.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Always bring a towel.....
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What could possibly bring someone from Baltimore toBedford?
It's like going from an all you can eat buffet to Homer's chitlins stand.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My epitaph is going to read like that, but it's not fair: I get high before doing pretty much everything, including getting high.

"Got high before making breakfast."
"Got high before washing breakfast dishes."
And so on ...
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One Toke Over The Line - Lawrence Welk - WTF! (1971)
Youtube t8tdmaEhMHE


cool i get to use this again already
 
Monocultured
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's fair. I smoked marijuana before reading the headline.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

beezeltown: "Dude, I drive better when I'm stoned."

How many times I heard that line of bullshiat back in the day, I have no idea.

I seem to be driving behind the Marley-town ganja factory at least once a day, now. I'm all for legal weed, but people need to take some damn responsibility.

Don't drink and drive, don't toke and drive. Seriously. People are distracted and stupid enough in traffic, as it is.


I agree 100%.

/Still remember the days on Fark where people thought it was okay to drive while high.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

