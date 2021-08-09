 Skip to content
(France 24) Taliban seizes sixth straight provincial capital during their road trip across northern Afghanistan as the Yankees continue to watch their lead evaporate
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We went there to chase down OBL. Any other objective was never going to be achieved.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: We went there to chase down OBL. Any other objective was never going to be achieved.


Yeah, but patriots and awesome people never back down, dude. Man, like we can free the sh*t outta anything and we got all these awesome contractors willing to take these contracts the bring freedom!!

I mean, if this is not a lesson on how not to do it I'm not sure what is.

Colin Powell, my dad... our fathers promised us that they'd NEVER inflict Vietnam on us... nah, they did soo much worse. Not in terms of the body count, but the number of years and the cost and just the sheer stupidity of it all.

also, excellent headline, subby.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This seems extremely suspicious to me and I think it's all a lie why take these cities now while America is still there wouldn't you just wait till America left and then swoop in overnight and take the entire area from sea  to  sea
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can we round up a few thousand True Patriots™ and send them over to tangle with the original Taliban? I mean, they're already armed and trained and itching for a fight. Would solve two problems at once, I reckon.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
All those service members died in vain. We achieved nothing in Afghanistan.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This seems extremely suspicious to me and I think it's all a lie why take these cities now while America is still there wouldn't you just wait till America left and then swoop in overnight and take the entire area from sea  to  sea


Lol "from sea to sea."
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Subby's baseball schtik is funny, lol
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This seems extremely suspicious to me and I think it's all a lie why take these cities now while America is still there wouldn't you just wait till America left and then swoop in overnight and take the entire area from sea  to  sea


Because they're sending a message.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At least the American military industrial complex got a big fat check.

Also, hi everybody, I'm Matty!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You can't impose government on people that don't want it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cannibalparrot: waxbeans: This seems extremely suspicious to me and I think it's all a lie why take these cities now while America is still there wouldn't you just wait till America left and then swoop in overnight and take the entire area from sea  to  sea

Lol "from sea to sea."


I'm sorry geography was my last class and for some reason every single time I walk into that class I would just fall asleep
 
gnosis301
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This seems extremely suspicious to me and I think it's all a lie why take these cities now while America is still there wouldn't you just wait till America left and then swoop in overnight and take the entire area from sea  to  sea


America would probably be better served against your war on punctuation.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bush lied. Thousands died.
Cheney profitted.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: At least the American military industrial complex got a big fat check.

Also, hi everybody, I'm Matty!


Hi, Matty!
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: cannibalparrot: waxbeans: This seems extremely suspicious to me and I think it's all a lie why take these cities now while America is still there wouldn't you just wait till America left and then swoop in overnight and take the entire area from sea  to  sea

Lol "from sea to sea."

I'm sorry geography was my last class and for some reason every single time I walk into that class I would just fall asleep


This seems extremely suspicious to me and I think it's a lie.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Weaver95: waxbeans: This seems extremely suspicious to me and I think it's all a lie why take these cities now while America is still there wouldn't you just wait till America left and then swoop in overnight and take the entire area from sea  to  sea

Because they're sending a message.


Is the message: "we'd like you to stay".
I don't know man it seems like you're antagonizing someone that you actually want gone.
Like they want someone to fight with instead of just controlling the region.

But then again landlord sit in stare at you when they kick you out then cry that you took a hammer to the toilet
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: At least the American military industrial complex got a big fat check.

Also, hi everybody, I'm Matty!


Stand in the corner there cannibal
 
zbtop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm not gonna stop anyone who wants to roll over and fight the Taliban. I genuinely wish you the best.

If you're mad other people aren't going to stay and fight a never ending nativist insurrection for another generation, you're going to have to live with it.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: MattytheMouse: At least the American military industrial complex got a big fat check.

Also, hi everybody, I'm Matty!

Stand in the corner there cannibal


Relax, vore day was yesterday.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Weaver95: waxbeans: This seems extremely suspicious to me and I think it's all a lie why take these cities now while America is still there wouldn't you just wait till America left and then swoop in overnight and take the entire area from sea  to  sea

Because they're sending a message.

Is the message: "we'd like you to stay".
I don't know man it seems like you're antagonizing someone that you actually want gone.
Like they want someone to fight with instead of just controlling the region.

But then again landlord sit in stare at you when they kick you out then cry that you took a hammer to the toilet


You're insane, right? That's the joke?
 
chewd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Weaver95: All those service members died in vain. We achieved nothing in Afghanistan.


Not true... shareholders in United Defense and Halliburton made a fortune!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gnosis301: waxbeans: This seems extremely suspicious to me and I think it's all a lie why take these cities now while America is still there wouldn't you just wait till America left and then swoop in overnight and take the entire area from sea  to  sea

America would probably be better served against your war on punctuation.


I challenge you to correct a punctuation without adding or removing a single word
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: waxbeans: cannibalparrot: waxbeans: This seems extremely suspicious to me and I think it's all a lie why take these cities now while America is still there wouldn't you just wait till America left and then swoop in overnight and take the entire area from sea  to  sea

Lol "from sea to sea."

I'm sorry geography was my last class and for some reason every single time I walk into that class I would just fall asleep

This seems extremely suspicious to me and I think it's a lie.


It's the truth it was the last class of the day and I would just pass the fark out and then wake up and walk home
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We have 20 years worth of military leaders telling us some version of "we're winning there" that should be dragged in for hearings.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Where the fu*k are these jizz bags getting their weapons and money?

Dont we have any guys over there?
 
Salador
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weaver95: All those service members died in vain. We achieved nothing in Afghanistan.


Remember when the US trained three regiments, and weeks later were up to one?
Or the barracks constructed by US contractors that fell apart to concrete and plumbing issues weeks after they were completed? How the power vacuum resulted in the rise of Daesh?

What a dismal farking disaster this was for every actor involved, especially the people of Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Western nations lead by the United States.
 
squidloe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: cannibalparrot: waxbeans: This seems extremely suspicious to me and I think it's all a lie why take these cities now while America is still there wouldn't you just wait till America left and then swoop in overnight and take the entire area from sea  to  sea

Lol "from sea to sea."

I'm sorry geography was my last class and for some reason every single time I walk into that class I would just fall asleep


I'm willing to wager you were asleep in all of your classes.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: waxbeans: MattytheMouse: At least the American military industrial complex got a big fat check.

Also, hi everybody, I'm Matty!

Stand in the corner there cannibal

Relax, vore day was yesterday.


😂😂😂😂😂🥃🤗
 
MFK
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Taliban would never be able to seize and hold the ground they are taking without significant local support from the population. Frankly, I think the best way to move forward is to accept that they are going to overrun the country and deal with them like we would any other government dangling aid and sanctions to keep in line.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We're getting the band back together!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey, subby,
reactiongifs.usView Full Size

If we couldn't fix it in 20 years, how long was it going to take?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: waxbeans: Weaver95: waxbeans: This seems extremely suspicious to me and I think it's all a lie why take these cities now while America is still there wouldn't you just wait till America left and then swoop in overnight and take the entire area from sea  to  sea

Because they're sending a message.

Is the message: "we'd like you to stay".
I don't know man it seems like you're antagonizing someone that you actually want gone.
Like they want someone to fight with instead of just controlling the region.

But then again landlord sit in stare at you when they kick you out then cry that you took a hammer to the toilet

You're insane, right? That's the joke?


?????
What is the operational gain of attacking while America's still there if America is actually leaving by September 11th.
I can't help but wonder if this orchestrated between two governments.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chewd: Weaver95: All those service members died in vain. We achieved nothing in Afghanistan.

Not true... shareholders in United Defense and Halliburton made a fortune!


Oh come on let's live all in the table all these wars that we've been having in cities has been so that our soldiers can be trained to take over America.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sounds like we've really turned a corner.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: Where the fu*k are these jizz bags getting their weapons and money?

Dont we have any guys over there?


Russians and Palestinians?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Weaver95: All those service members died in vain. We achieved nothing in Afghanistan.


Google "sunk cost fallacy."

The only thing we can do to fix that part of the world is to stop supporting the exporters of the worst and most violently thuggish versions of Islam.

Difficulty level: Biden would rather be shellacked by the families of 9/11 victims than let them see documentation that would expose the complicity of those same thugs in 9/11.

Because those thugs are the Saudi royal family.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So the soviets spend 10 years screwing themselves over fighting in Afghanistan.  Then 10ish years later the Americans start 20 years of fark ups against them. Who starts again in 10 years?  Maybe China will destroy themselves after 30 years of farking around. Maybe USA or Russia double dips.

Any bets?
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
President Donald JOHN Trump promised to end these "stupid" wars. President Joseph ROBINETTE Biden will deliver.

Promises made, promises kept.

/make it China's problem
 
Underwater Bystander
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But they'll eventually be defeated by climate change when Afghanistan becomes too hostile to live in. So, in a way, America will eventually defeat the Taliban.
 
It'sMorphin'Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Almost like pulling out with no support network for the Afghani government was a damn stupid thing done to placate people who think 'no war' means 'we've solved all problems forever'.

/Should we have started this war? Absolutely not. Does that mean we get to up and leave? Not unless we wanted...this. And it's not us who's paying the price; it's Afghani citizens.
//I've been pretty left-wing my whole life, but I'm starting to see why people agree less with the radical left the more real-world experience they get...if the point is to help people, pure ideology isn't gonna cut it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

moothemagiccow: Hey, subby,
[reactiongifs.us image 175x144]
If we couldn't fix it in 20 years, how long was it going to take?


Why are all the celebrities I like turning into old man screaming on their lawn chair to get off their lawn
 
bigdanc
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: gnosis301: waxbeans: This seems extremely suspicious to me and I think it's all a lie why take these cities now while America is still there wouldn't you just wait till America left and then swoop in overnight and take the entire area from sea  to  sea

America would probably be better served against your war on punctuation.

I challenge you to correct a punctuation without adding or removing a single word


This seems extremely suspicious to me and I think it's all a lie; why take these cities now, while America is still there, wouldn't you just wait till America left and then swoop in overnight and take the entire area from sea  to  sea?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What is the operational gain of attacking while America's still there if America is actually leaving by September 11th.
I can't help but wonder if this orchestrated between two governments..

what better way to show everyone that you beat the Americans and are now in charge?
This is the Taliban showing everyone that Americans are weak and they are strong.
Got it?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: You can't impose government on people that don't want it.


True, but unfortunately the shiat that people like the Taliban stirs up spills over.

Best case scenario at this juncture is a containment policy, for whatever that's worth.
 
