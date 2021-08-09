 Skip to content
(Lincoln Journal Star)
20
    Dumbass, Black hair, Woman, White people, Officer Erin Spilker, Theft, Baron Collier, Trespass, Shell  
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have to assume that this article is about Barry Bonds as I am not turning off my ad blocker for some podunk Nebraska local newspaper.
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is that a Vonnegut * or a Charlie Pierce * ?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Great, I just put lipstick on my screen.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What in the world there wasn't a self righteous homeowner with a shotgun to kill this piece of crap what's the world coming to man
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think it looks more like a Settings icon than a star or an asterisk
 
NotTheSubby
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
o*o
 
Bitmongler Redux [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's the aim point for his boyfriend
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The world is at your feet.
---Starface
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So did it leave a mark of not?

Oh, I am sorry. I thought based on the headline that this was the long overdue follow-up to the cat lipstick thread.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thug Life - Walmart
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One of the worst hangovers I ever had was after drinking SoCo with sprite.

I called it white trash absinthe.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mike Douglas?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Every championship won during covid?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: I have to assume that this article is about Barry Bonds as I am not turning off my ad blocker for some podunk Nebraska local newspaper.


Same here...

Can someone give Cliff Notes for those of us that can't read the article?
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sally had a pair of skates
With which she loved to frisk.
Now, wasn't she a silly girl,
Her little * ?
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OldRod: vilesithknight: I have to assume that this article is about Barry Bonds as I am not turning off my ad blocker for some podunk Nebraska local newspaper.

Same here...

Can someone give Cliff Notes for those of us that can't read the article?


Man breaks into houses, steal purses and liquor.  Man looks like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now, you're all caught up.
 
