(US News)   Roll up your sleeves Soldier, Sailor, Marine, Airman and uhhhh Space Forcian, it's time to get your mandatory COVID vaccine   (usnews.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sincerely doubt Space Force will need any vaccines from earth, when they're in a galaxy far far away, space cadet mitter.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if they don't want it, GTFO. That ought to cut down on the extremist problem a bit.
 
standardeviation [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe the space force troops are called 'guardians'.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guardian.  Marvel was just that impactful, yo.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: And if they don't want it, GTFO. That ought to cut down on the extremist problem a bit.


That's going to be the only alternative for those that refuse it.  Probably under a general, not honorable, discharge too.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's about goddamn time.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

standardeviation: I believe the space force troops are called 'guardians'.


That's the Cleveland women's roller derby squad.  And maybe their baseball team.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahaha. Now we find out where all those supposedly threatening to desert really stand.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: standardeviation: I believe the space force troops are called 'guardians'.

That's the Cleveland women's roller derby squad.  And maybe their baseball team.


I don't know how those giant bridge sentinels in Cleveland are supposed to protect our satellites, but... fark it, couldn't hurt.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
farking good. I'm sick of screwing around and humoring the assholes about a pandemic.

Jab he disease rats
 
Subtonic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Hahaha. Now we find out where all those supposedly threatening to desert really stand.


They pump 'em full all sorts of shiat. I doubt they would object over one more shot. At least not in private.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is going to be fun. Let's see who shows loyalty to their country or far right conspiracy theorists.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Duh. Can't kill brown people if dying from COVID-19.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Subtonic: GardenWeasel: Hahaha. Now we find out where all those supposedly threatening to desert really stand.

They pump 'em full all sorts of shiat. I doubt they would object over one more shot. At least not in private.


Many will freak out I'm sure, but fark 'em.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I look forward to the dozens of AWOL soldiers who are the TRUE patriots.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: And if they don't want it, GTFO. That ought to cut down on the extremist problem a bit.


Two-for-one special, yep.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Hahaha. Now we find out where all those supposedly threatening to desert really stand.


I suspect many never vaxxers will quietly capitulate and shut up if the choice isnt up to them, such as tied to employment or schooling as is starting to happen. Sometimes choice isn't helpful, like shopping for the best hospital price during a coronary.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: And if they don't want it, GTFO. That ought to cut down on the extremist problem a bit.

That's going to be the only alternative for those that refuse it.  Probably under a general, not honorable, discharge too.


That would be excellent.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: Duh. Can't kill brown people if dying from COVID-19.


Really Wuh@n flu is filtered to COVID-19? Interesting...
 
LL316
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The down side is now a whole bunch of trained killers will have both a grudge and loads of time on their hands.  That's no reason not to do this, but it is a shiatty consequence of doing the right thing.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No doubt Rand Paul and his plague rat posse will try to stop this from happening.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Haha you chose that bullshiat
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've always assumed that infection was already quite high.  The Covid risk planning tool has shown extremely high positivity rates for Chattahoochee County, GA (which is basically Fort Benning which takes up the whole county).  What that's telling you is that 18 year-old recruits are showing up to basic training with an infection, which is not all that surprising.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
0_o  what took so long? I thought it was already done, when the armed forces were running the vaccination sites.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Amazing that the one shot I really wanted to get was the one the military didn't mandate. They turned me into a human pincushion, including the anthrax vaccine, which was (and I believe still is) experimental. But after all that, there are dickheads in the military resisting the one shot that demonstrably saves lives right now, which further demonstrates that it's entirely about politics.
 
ugotthatwrong
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The pandemic has really exposed how many people actually want to live in an authoritarian nightmare, either that or they just have sexual fantasies about seeing people forced to do something, either way it's pretty disturbing
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good. Sick soldiers impacts readiness.
 
Alebak
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's soldier, sailor, marine, and deadweight clown.

Its either a vanity project, or where loyalists were stuck as he tried to get the military on his side.

Trash it.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ugotthatwrong: The pandemic has really exposed how many people actually want to live in an authoritarian nightmare, either that or they just have sexual fantasies about seeing people forced to do something, either way it's pretty disturbing


Don't be so hard on soldiers.
 
patrick767
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

standardeviation: I believe the space force troops are called 'guardians'.


Correct, because creating the "space force" didn't seem ridiculous enough already.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

standardeviation: I believe the space force troops are called 'guardians'.


What?  They're sending the Cleveland Indians into space?  OK, but why?
 
flypusher713
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good.  Susceptibility to Covid hinders combat readiness.  Do any knuckledraggers really want to risk a less than honorable discharge for disobeying?  That actually does leave a mark on your permanent record.

/hopefully that's just one of many dominoes
//vaccine passport to fly should be next
 
LadySusan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Excellent. Now do federal workers and contractors. Then do state workers and contractors. Then start putting pressure on large employers to mandate it. Also, pay for the time off if there are adverse reactions. Isn't Amazon mandating it?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Seacop
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Aquapope: standardeviation: I believe the space force troops are called 'guardians'.

What?  They're sending the Cleveland Indians into space?  OK, but why?


Because it's cleveland, duh
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ugotthatwrong: The pandemic has really exposed how many people actually want to live in an authoritarian nightmare, either that or they just have sexual fantasies about seeing people forced to do something, either way it's pretty disturbing


They see themselves eating faces, they don't realize the leopard party sees them as sheep.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
uhhhh Space Forcian

Fark user image
Spacy
 
eagles95
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Aquapope: standardeviation: I believe the space force troops are called 'guardians'.

What?  They're sending the Cleveland Indians into space?  OK, but why?


Like they are going to win the World Series
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Alebak: That's soldier, sailor, marine, and deadweight clown.

Its either a vanity project, or where loyalists were stuck as he tried to get the military on his side.

Trash it.


Actually like the idea of a space force but they really should have worked on the name it just sounds stupid
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: A Fark Handle: Duh. Can't kill brown people if dying from COVID-19.

Really Wuh@n flu is filtered to COVID-19? Interesting...


Well yeah, Fark filters a good number of sh*tty racist terms that assholes use.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The democrats did this because they want the troops to be magnetic so that enemy bullets will be attracted to them.

What happen to AMercia?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

patrick767: standardeviation: I believe the space force troops are called 'guardians'.

Correct, because creating the "space force" didn't seem ridiculous enough already.


Actually shouldn't they be space miners?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sailor? I think you mean Seaman.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

standardeviation: I believe the space force troops are called 'guardians'.


Then what are members of the Coast Guard?
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LadySusan: Excellent. Now do federal workers and contractors. Then do state workers and contractors. Then start putting pressure on large employers to mandate it. Also, pay for the time off if there are adverse reactions. Isn't Amazon mandating it?


Why are we soooooo about Covid which kills some old farkers.

Vaccines should have ALREADY been mandatory for ALL them diseases. Polio, measles, mumps, whatver.

/Stalin wasn't always right, but he wasn't always wrong.
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Sailor? I think you mean Seaman.


Seamen injections will be coming soon
 
Rucker10
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Do the civilian workforce next. I've got 20 welders and machinists that work for me, and the only ones that aren't vaccinated are by far my worst employees. I honestly cannot wait to sit them down and tell them that if they don't get vaccinated they'll be separated from federal service.
 
uutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This conscripted veteran feels your pain, thoughts and prayers.
 
