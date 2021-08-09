 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   London Bridge isn't falling down, falling down, falling down. London Bridge isn't falling down. My fair lady   (cnn.com) divider line
    London, River Thames, technical fault, City of London  
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If your drawbridge has an erection lasting more than four hours, please consult a mechanical engineer immediately.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Blame Tom

How one little boat (and me) held up miles of London traffic
/Almost literally watched this new video and then came here to see this
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goodness a bit of a sticky wicket there.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The soggy bint with the sword out front shoulda told ya.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tower Bridge is in London, but London Bridge is a different bridge.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little bubble and squeak, then Bob's your uncle.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet that is really helping with the traffic problem.
 
Terlis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
London Bridge
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll get over it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I remember correctly, those spans across the top are also pedestrian walkways so I'm not sure how they're holding up pedestrians according to TFA, unless those are closed too. Eh, probably turned into storage or something a decade ago. I'm not up on the last few decades of change, I'm more a history buff.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With helpful article that isn't about London Bridge, the modern replacement that millions of tourists would look at and say "Why the hell would they write a nursey rhyme about that?" (Uh... because the original... the real original, not the one moved to Lake Haviseau, was falling down)
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Blame Tom

/Almost literally watched this new video and then came here to see this


30 minutes before the video went public, the bridge got stuck.

Tom Scott
@tomscott
3h
Well, this is awkward. I knew scheduling videos in advance would catch me out one day, but I didn't expect it to be this one. Apologies to the Tower Bridge team, that could have been timed a lot better.
Unless I'm completely offline, I usually check for conflicting news on the morning of a video's release. If it's a sensitive subject, I'm sure to check later in the day.
I've been on the road today, though, and all was fine until about half an hour before launch. Awful timing.
I've got faith that the bridge driving team and all the engineers will be able to get it fixed shortly, and I wish them best of luck. There's a reason it takes two years for them to train up for the job!
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: If I remember correctly, those spans across the top are also pedestrian walkways so I'm not sure how they're holding up pedestrians according to TFA, unless those are closed too. Eh, probably turned into storage or something a decade ago. I'm not up on the last few decades of change, I'm more a history buff.


They were closed to pedestrians a long time ago. Sometime recently, maybe as recent as the 1990s, they were reopened as a part of a tour of the bridge - it's actually an interesting tour and short, you see the old walkways and the mechanical room where the old coal boilers were (it's all electric now).
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Tower Bridge is in London, but London Bridge is a different bridge.


Tower Bridge is a London bridge.  Lower-case b would make the headline accurate.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fergie Ferg inconsolable?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Tower Bridge is in London, but London Bridge is a different bridge.


It's in Arizona.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably this steampunk thing got tired, and they sent the repair team to the wrong bridge.

TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think even the Duke Boys could make it over that.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wait, pedestrians?  Can't they go up one tower, across the pedestrian bridge at the top and down the other tower??
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
London Bridge (of the song fame) hasn't been in England for over a century.   That one was torn down in 1831.   The "New" London Bridge replaced it..   That in turn was sold in 1967 to a dumbass American, who made the same mistake subby did confusing London Bridge for Tower Bridge.   It got dumped on Arizona.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I bet that is really helping with the traffic problem.


I don't know how someone can look at someplace as fairly walkable, transit oriented and bikable and be like "Guess I'll drive".
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Yellow Beard: I bet that is really helping with the traffic problem.

I don't know how someone can look at someplace as fairly walkable, transit oriented and bikable and be like "Guess I'll drive".


I don't know either. I haven't been there since 89 but even then the traffic was bad.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
According to the Tower Bridge tourism website, the bridge opens about 800 times a year.

Accounting for its local nickname, the Your Mum Bridge.
 
Pinner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did it poke itself in the eye with a coke spoon?
/got nothin'
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We'll fix that bridge! Just you wait, 'Enry 'Iggins! Just you wait!
 
Stavr0
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
For a second there, I though that HRH had died....
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Stavr0: For a second there, I though that HRH had died....


You mean HM.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In WA, we built a bridge and it collapsed. Then we built another bridge and it sunk. Then we built another bridge and it sunk and then another bridge collapsed. And now we can't use the West Seattle bridge because it is falling apart. I hear Canada has great tracts of land.
 
Halfmast Trousers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good thing I'm not in Arizona.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JesseL: Tower Bridge is in London, but London Bridge is a different bridge.


and it resides in Arizona
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Opacity: the old coal boilers were (it's all electric now).


Toured that in '06 when I met Mrs. Farkie in London while I was living in Iceland for a year solo..

Pretty fascinating how the old stuff worked.  It was very accurately counterbalanced and required a very small amount of energy compared to the mass of the bridge spans to raise them.  Lowering them just used gravity and the water expelled from the lifts as an aqua-brake to slow the descent.

markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I don't think even the Duke Boys could make it over that.


They didn't have the Bluesmobile..
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: TheGreatGazoo: I don't think even the Duke Boys could make it over that.

They didn't have the Bluesmobile..


That's definitely not Lower Wacker Drive.
 
nyclon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: In WA, we built a bridge and it collapsed. Then we built another bridge and it sunk. Then we built another bridge and it sunk and then another bridge collapsed. And now we can't use the West Seattle bridge because it is falling apart. I hear Canada has great tracts of land.


Didn't stop the King of Swamp Castle in the Holy Grail movie
 
