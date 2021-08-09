 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   "We're nowhere near the end of the global pandemic." Who said that? Oh, Brilliant   (cnbc.com) divider line
52
    More: Obvious, Vaccination, delta variant, Dr. Larry Brilliant, Smallpox, global pandemic last March, Vaccine, catastrophic event, recent months  
•       •       •

2501 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Aug 2021 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, no shiat?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're nowhere near the end of the global pandemic."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anybody tries to bullshiat you about not getting the vaccine say this.

1) 1.21 BILLION people worldwide have gotten vaccinated

2) If there were an allergic reaction to the vaccine, that's what, maybe 1/10000th of 1% of the people vaccinated worldwide?

You probably have a better chance dying from natural causes than dying from anything related from the vaccine.  No excuses.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never knew this guy was an epidemiologist.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US would already be out the pandemic if republicans were not a death cult that preachs against science. If you have to wear a mask again remember it is republicans that caused it and republicans have already killed over 500k Americans because of their idiocy.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: If anybody tries to bullshiat you about not getting the vaccine say this.

1) 1.21 BILLION people worldwide have gotten vaccinated

2) If there were an allergic reaction to the vaccine, that's what, maybe 1/10000th of 1% of the people vaccinated worldwide?

You probably have a better chance dying from natural causes than dying from anything related from the vaccine.  No excuses.


You expect to have rational conversations with these people?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Rwa2play: If anybody tries to bullshiat you about not getting the vaccine say this.

1) 1.21 BILLION people worldwide have gotten vaccinated

2) If there were an allergic reaction to the vaccine, that's what, maybe 1/10000th of 1% of the people vaccinated worldwide?

You probably have a better chance dying from natural causes than dying from anything related from the vaccine.  No excuses.

You expect to have rational conversations with these people?


No, I just want to know how ignorant they are.  Fark their feelings.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent several months explaining how the pandemic wasn't through with us, but nobody wanted to hear that.

Gotta remember -- we've only ever eradicated one virus (smallpox) and almost eradicated another (polio). The rest we haven't, and in fact, many are making a comeback (measles, tuberculosis) because of anti-vax morons.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile the vaccinated running around like assholes not masking up and not social distancing and not staying home farking shiat heads
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Rwa2play: If anybody tries to bullshiat you about not getting the vaccine say this.

1) 1.21 BILLION people worldwide have gotten vaccinated

2) If there were an allergic reaction to the vaccine, that's what, maybe 1/10000th of 1% of the people vaccinated worldwide?

You probably have a better chance dying from natural causes than dying from anything related from the vaccine.  No excuses.

You expect to have rational conversations with these people?


Why argue when you can just wait.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure who to believe here. Should I go with a world-renowned epidemiologist or my local township committee person that has declared the pandemic is over and we're all getting back to normal now? Really going to be tough to figure this one out. Maybe I'll check Facebook and see what those experts think.
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you for this extended drawn out bullshiat, Dumbfarks for Freedom(TM).  You could have helped by listening to everyone around you but no, a small face covering was a BRIDGE TOO FAR for you, William farking Wallace over here.

Now, just die off over the next two years.

When I stop hearing about your brave last stand against trans I will know it's safe to unmask and resume normal life because all the fools spreading this virus will be dead.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We could be, but too many worthless farks are insisting on farking over the rest of us.

If you have had the opportunity to get vaccinated and haven't yet done so, you are filth, not even worthy of being thought of as human.  Don't bother trying to change my mind.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ron DeSantis could totally kick this guy's ass.  Gotta go with Fightin Ron over the egg head on this one.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many people in the so called 3rd world countries won't get vaccinated because they know their people have been experimented on in the past.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: NewportBarGuy: Rwa2play: If anybody tries to bullshiat you about not getting the vaccine say this.

1) 1.21 BILLION people worldwide have gotten vaccinated

2) If there were an allergic reaction to the vaccine, that's what, maybe 1/10000th of 1% of the people vaccinated worldwide?

You probably have a better chance dying from natural causes than dying from anything related from the vaccine.  No excuses.

You expect to have rational conversations with these people?

Why argue when you can just wait.


Because they're going to give it to someone who can't be vaccinated.  Or worse, take up valuable medical resources (bed/ventilator/doctor/nurse) when they do eventually get it
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh, most of the rest of the planet is still fairly lacking in any kind of effective vaccine.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: I spent several months explaining how the pandemic wasn't through with us, but nobody wanted to hear that.

Gotta remember -- we've only ever eradicated one virus (smallpox) and almost eradicated another (polio). The rest we haven't, and in fact, many are making a comeback (measles, tuberculosis) because of anti-vax morons.


One livestock disease (rinderpest) has also been eradicated.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.stereogum.comView Full Size

Ken Tremendous says "Its aaaallllllll good"
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine small towns chock full of antivaxxers will eventually empty out.

I should by a town.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: If anybody tries to bullshiat you about not getting the vaccine say this.

1) 1.21 BILLION people worldwide have gotten vaccinated

2) If there were an allergic reaction to the vaccine, that's what, maybe 1/10000th of 1% of the people vaccinated worldwide?

You probably have a better chance dying from natural causes than dying from anything related from the vaccine.  No excuses.


Or the "We don't know long term effects..." obstruction.

1.  We do know long term effects of Covid.  For many people, they are not good.
2.  The first people in the vaccine trials were inoculated in March of 2020.  Is that enough time?  Have they died yet  or wished they were unvaxxed?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That name is a lot to carry around.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish they would hurry up with the booster shots already. I'm 7 months out from my last shot and with the up-tick in cases at work, I welcome another boost for my immune system.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: I'm not sure who to believe here. Should I go with a world-renowned epidemiologist or my local township committee person that has declared the pandemic is over and we're all getting back to normal now? Really going to be tough to figure this one out. Maybe I'll check Facebook and see what those experts think.


Hope for the best. Assume the worst
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The US would already be out the pandemic if republicans were not a death cult that preachs against science. If you have to wear a mask again remember it is republicans that caused it and republicans have already killed over 500k Americans because of their idiocy.


Why is no other country out of it then?
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thing is, the herd needed to be culled.

So, here we are...
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Rwa2play: If anybody tries to bullshiat you about not getting the vaccine say this.

1) 1.21 BILLION people worldwide have gotten vaccinated

2) If there were an allergic reaction to the vaccine, that's what, maybe 1/10000th of 1% of the people vaccinated worldwide?

You probably have a better chance dying from natural causes than dying from anything related from the vaccine.  No excuses.

You expect to have rational conversations with these people on Fark?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: SurfaceTension: I spent several months explaining how the pandemic wasn't through with us, but nobody wanted to hear that.

Gotta remember -- we've only ever eradicated one virus (smallpox) and almost eradicated another (polio). The rest we haven't, and in fact, many are making a comeback (measles, tuberculosis) because of anti-vax morons.

One livestock disease (rinderpest) has also been eradicated.


Thank you for letting me update my knowledge. I don't pay much attention to livestock disease.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is about poor countries being incubators for a constant stream of new variants, unless we can vaccinate the world more broadly. He's not wrong.

"Unless we vaccinate everyone in 200 plus countries, there will still be new variants," he said, predicting that the coronavirus will eventually become a "forever virus" like influenza.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Wreck of Covid Fitzgerald.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Obama

With your mask-less birthday bash
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Many people in the so called 3rd world countries won't get vaccinated because they know their people have been experimented on in the past.


I think it is more about misinformation spread.
I would say that very few of the current population has been experimented on.
So it isn't an issue of personal experience.
It instead is an idea that is spreading and that idea is based on connecting different pieces of information that eventuate in a conclusion that helps them make an emotional decision.

Your statement implies rationality.
I disagree that they are making rational decisions and are simply making emotional ones.
People spreading misinformation are actively subjugating and dividing communities.

If you are pointing out the specific premises that result in their emotional conclusion, that may indeed be one, but it will be far from the strongest one.
I would suggest you have not done any research into those populations and what is driving their decision making so you are uninformed.
But that won't stop you from sharing an opinion.

You should work on that.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Trump had paid bills, and kept the CDC folks in Wuhan, the likelihood that this thing would have been contained before becoming an ever virus would have been considerably greater.

This is why "never, not once, not an idiot" should be let in as PotUS.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
icegif.comView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But I do caution people that this is the delta variant and we have not run out of Greek letters so there may be more to come," he said.

It's good to know that when we run out of Greek letters, we won't have to worry about variants anymore!
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

eurotrader: it is republicans that caused it and republicans have already killed over 500k Americans because of their idiocy.


Not 500K. Well over a million. The excess death analyses say we passed the megadeath mark early in 2021
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Rwa2play: If anybody tries to bullshiat you about not getting the vaccine say this.

1) 1.21 BILLION people worldwide have gotten vaccinated

2) If there were an allergic reaction to the vaccine, that's what, maybe 1/10000th of 1% of the people vaccinated worldwide?

You probably have a better chance dying from natural causes than dying from anything related from the vaccine.  No excuses.

You expect to have rational conversations with these people?


JUST had a coworker spouting off about how there's no data available about the "bad parts" of the vaccine. Sent him the CDCs numbers on reactions.
His reply: "This is like tobacco companies claiming cigarettes are safe! Look at VAERS instead!"

There's no hope for people like this
 
oldfool
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thanks Larry
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The US would already be out the pandemic if republicans were not a death cult that preachs against science. If you have to wear a mask again remember it is republicans that caused it and republicans have already killed over 500k Americans because of their idiocy.


This isn't even remotely true.

Indian COVID (delta) spreads almost as quickly among the vaccinated as Chinese COVID (classic) spreads among the unvaccinated. Even countries that have a 80%-90% population-wide vaccination rates, such as Iceland and Israel, still have to do masking and social distancing because the vaccines fail to prevent Indian COVID from spreading. Indian COVID is unstoppable without both vaccines and social distancing.

Thanks to India's failure to mitigate the spread of Chinese COVID or to prevent Indian COVID from escaping its territory, even if the US had a 100% vaccination rate, social distancing would still be required to manage the spread of infection.

Thanks, India.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: NewportBarGuy: Rwa2play: If anybody tries to bullshiat you about not getting the vaccine say this.

1) 1.21 BILLION people worldwide have gotten vaccinated

2) If there were an allergic reaction to the vaccine, that's what, maybe 1/10000th of 1% of the people vaccinated worldwide?

You probably have a better chance dying from natural causes than dying from anything related from the vaccine.  No excuses.

You expect to have rational conversations with these people?

JUST had a coworker spouting off about how there's no data available about the "bad parts" of the vaccine. Sent him the CDCs numbers on reactions.
His reply: "This is like tobacco companies claiming cigarettes are safe! Look at VAERS instead!"

There's no hope for people like this


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: eurotrader: The US would already be out the pandemic if republicans were not a death cult that preachs against science. If you have to wear a mask again remember it is republicans that caused it and republicans have already killed over 500k Americans because of their idiocy.

This isn't even remotely true.

Indian COVID (delta) spreads almost as quickly among the vaccinated as Chinese COVID (classic) spreads among the unvaccinated. Even countries that have a 80%-90% population-wide vaccination rates, such as Iceland and Israel, still have to do masking and social distancing because the vaccines fail to prevent Indian COVID from spreading. Indian COVID is unstoppable without both vaccines and social distancing.

Thanks to India's failure to mitigate the spread of Chinese COVID or to prevent Indian COVID from escaping its territory, even if the US had a 100% vaccination rate, social distancing would still be required to manage the spread of infection.

Thanks, India.


Well that last remark isn't going to Curry favor
 
CCNP
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Chinese COVID or to prevent Indian COVID


It's racist to refer to diseases by their country of origin.
 
wage0048
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: NateAsbestos: NewportBarGuy: Rwa2play: If anybody tries to bullshiat you about not getting the vaccine say this.

1) 1.21 BILLION people worldwide have gotten vaccinated

2) If there were an allergic reaction to the vaccine, that's what, maybe 1/10000th of 1% of the people vaccinated worldwide?

You probably have a better chance dying from natural causes than dying from anything related from the vaccine.  No excuses.

You expect to have rational conversations with these people?

JUST had a coworker spouting off about how there's no data available about the "bad parts" of the vaccine. Sent him the CDCs numbers on reactions.
His reply: "This is like tobacco companies claiming cigarettes are safe! Look at VAERS instead!"

There's no hope for people like this

[Fark user image 425x552]


Why bother with the suppressor?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CCNP: WalkingSedgwick: Chinese COVID or to prevent Indian COVID

It's racist to refer to diseases by their country of origin.


It's racist to not support reparations. And it's racist to not down size to the original 13 packs of illegals.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CCNP: WalkingSedgwick: Chinese COVID or to prevent Indian COVID

It's racist to refer to diseases by their country of origin.


I don't care.

Indian failures to reduce the spread of Chinese COVID lead to the Indian COVID mutation, and that has turned a disaster into an unmanageable catastrophe that will permanently change the human way of life.

India should be blamed, not protected behind a greek letter, and India should be held accountable.
 
Trik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: Trik: Many people in the so called 3rd world countries won't get vaccinated because they know their people have been experimented on in the past.

I think it is more about misinformation spread.
I would say that very few of the current population has been experimented on.
So it isn't an issue of personal experience.
It instead is an idea that is spreading and that idea is based on connecting different pieces of information that eventuate in a conclusion that helps them make an emotional decision.

Your statement implies rationality.
I disagree that they are making rational decisions and are simply making emotional ones.
People spreading misinformation are actively subjugating and dividing communities.

If you are pointing out the specific premises that result in their emotional conclusion, that may indeed be one, but it will be far from the strongest one.
I would suggest you have not done any research into those populations and what is driving their decision making so you are uninformed.
But that won't stop you from sharing an opinion.

You should work on that.


The people making these decisions had relatives who were experimented on. Parents, grandparents other relatives.
Maybe not this generation but not that far back either.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.