(Guardian)   Pompeii fast food joint unearthed in 2019 opens to public. Early Yelp reviews are encouraging   (theguardian.com) divider line
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder what they'll say about our Pizza Huts and Five Guys 2,000 years from now.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pliny's House of Char
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FlashHarry: I wonder what they'll say about our Pizza Huts and Five Guys 2,000 years from now.


These were more like our "fast casual" than dine-and-dash.  You were hitting up this place two or maybe three times a day for your actual meals, not just as a supplement.  Most people lived in apartments that were barely big enough to lay down in.  You didn't have a kitchen, much less a pantry.  And ventilation was shiatty enough, cooking would be torture anyway.  So, this was the neighborhood diner or pub.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I wonder what they'll say about our Pizza Huts and Five Guys 2,000 years from now.


They have a great view of the Pyramids.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Buns were stale. 1 star.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did they find a child slavery ring in the basement?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Did they find a child slavery ring in the basement?


no, that was next door.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Try the lava cake!
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Those Pompeiians really were into cock art
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That looks absolutely awesome.

I do have to wonder though....now that it's been unearthed, how long will it remain so beautifully preserved? The rest of excavated Pompeii is crumbling, and Italy doesn't have the budget to properly maintain it.

Seems like the best way to actually preserve it would be to leave it buried.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My ex was born in the wrong time period.
No cooking and eating out for every meal was her goal.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I mean it's not a great surprise. Ever since the concept of money or even bartering, people sell cheap, quick, nutritious food, even if not super healthy.

Even as an average person (not at all wealthy), everywhere I've been in the world (20 or so countries), there's always a version of "I'm hungry now, here's small money" food. It'll get there in less than five minutes.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
One star. Drinks were fine, but everything else was burnt to ash.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"This place is HOT!"
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I said medium-rare!!
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Epaphra, Pilicrepus non es.
 
cant be arsed
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Looks like Loki branched that timeline after all.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: I mean it's not a great surprise. Ever since the concept of money or even bartering, people sell cheap, quick, nutritious food, even if not super healthy.

Even as an average person (not at all wealthy), everywhere I've been in the world (20 or so countries), there's always a version of "I'm hungry now, here's small money" food. It'll get there in less than five minutes.


Username checks out
 
Reverborama
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Would love to know what the food really tasted like.  The other thing I've obsessed about is the recipe for the bread that was found sealed in the ovens.
 
