(CBC)   Mysterious 1845 letter regarding $1B Algonquin treaty likely fake, say experts.
    Knights Templar, The Da Vinci Code, Bill Mann, colour photo of a letter, CBC investigation, Algonquin, Father Brunet, Thomas Lagarde dit St. Jean  
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Thankfully the writing was still discernible," said Mann, a former chief administrative officer for the town of Milton, Ont., a prolific author of conspiracy theory books and a member of secret societies.

The secret is they don't exist.

waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Likely story
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The most startling part was LaGarde's last entry, which read, "Man those Algonquins are a surly bunch."
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Similar to the Algorquin treaty which allowed for internet in the Americas.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
nytmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: The most startling part was LaGarde's last entry, which read, "Man those Algonquins are a surly bunch."


That doesn't make any sense. Yes I know about the bloom county reference. That also doesn't make any sense.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"As bona fide evidence of his Algonquin heritage, I hereby testify that Juan deserves his share of any future land settlement. Signed, Epstein's great-great-great-grandmother."
 
bughunter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What an Algonquin may look like:

Sonnuvah [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So can the Federation can use cloaking devices or not?
 
dywed88
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So a conspiracy theorist provides a photograph of a letter that showed up at his place completely out of the blue but refuses to provide the source document or even say who has the source document. Yeah, I will put a lot of money on that being bullshiat.

And that is before getting into the investigative evidence and the associated document that is clearly false.
 
ifky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So I don't have an active warrant out of Hazzard County then?
 
Sonnuvah [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sonnuvah: So can the Federation can use cloaking devices or not?


One too many cans. Dangit
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Author of conspiracy theory books says letter was dropped in his mailbox in 2011

Obvious bullschitt is obvious.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Authorities have analyzed the data on the latest fraudulent letter detection technologies

NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: "Thankfully the writing was still discernible," said Mann, a former chief administrative officer for the town of Milton, Ont., a prolific author of conspiracy theory books and a member of secret societies.

The secret is they don't exist.

[frinkiac.com image 640x480]


Indeed.  The author of the books is a crackpot who accidentally got into Freemasonry.  I'm of the opinion that his crazy ideas should be grounds for expulsion, but I do not live in his jurisdiction.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
*reads headline*
How?
 
