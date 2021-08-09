 Skip to content
(CBC)   Young girl's remains found at Canadian 300 year old archaeological site reveal what daily life was like in the 1730s. Spoiler alert: It sucked   (cbc.ca) divider line
Nova Scotia was a warzone for the first half of the 18th century (and beyond) so I would assume that would have something to do with the general shiattyness of living here back then.
 
But they lived so close to nature!
 
She met her boyfriend at Niagara Falls, he's from Chicago, you probably wouldn't know him.
 
There's a reason the Constitution lists 35 as the age at which somebody would be old and wise enough to assume a Senate seat or the Presidency. The pool of potential applicants started rapidly shrinking at that age.
 
"To think of someone who's maybe 12 years old, who is a woman at that time

I've been to this place, so I'm fascinated by this article.  I didn't know what to expect before the visit, but the combination of well restored buildings and period actors blew me away.  Also the fact that it told the story of pre-American revolution North America from a Canadian / loyalist perspective, which I'd never heard before.  Easily the neatest 1600's-1700's historical site I've visited.

And for those who might want to go there, its at the northeastern tip of Nova Scotia.  You should also see the Cape Breton park if you're heading up that way.
 
Stop playing D&D and get back to digging


Stop playing D&D and get back to digging
 
Tr0mBoNe: Nova Scotia was a warzone for the first half of the 18th century (and beyond) so I would assume that would have something to do with the general shiattyness of living here back then.


Said the kid lived a life of hard labour, think that was pretty normal at the time.
I don't think we got child labour laws until the 1900s or so.
I don't think being in a war zone helped but I suspect her life wouldn't have been much better on a farm or in london.
 
In my past lives I was prince, before that a king, before that royalty. Blah blah blah. It sucked they didn't even have wifi.
 
At least she wasn't killed by a nun. Probably.
 
Abox: "To think of someone who's maybe 12 years old, who is a woman at that time

[Fark user image image 126x254]


What I want to know is what they consider horrible at that time to them
 
I wish I could travel back in time 300 years.
Id make a killing betting on football.
 
How dumb are we time travel should always be into the body of someone already in the past.
😂 Seems so obvious now
 
waxbeans: How dumb are we time travel should always be into the body of someone already in the past.
😂 Seems so obvious now


wouldn't the people you time travel into just explode though?
Sounds messy.
 
waxbeans: Abox: "To think of someone who's maybe 12 years old, who is a woman at that time

[Fark user image image 126x254]

What I want to know is what they consider horrible at that time to them


"Those people who lived before the wheel.  Man, can you imagine how terrible things were for them? Well, off to 18 hours of back breaking manual labor"
 
Abox: "To think of someone who's maybe 12 years old, who is a woman at that time

[Fark user image 126x254]


Sadly, she was probably a year away from being married off and having 15 kids, 9 of whom would die at birth.
 
Warthog: I've been to this place, so I'm fascinated by this article.  I didn't know what to expect before the visit, but the combination of well restored buildings and period actors blew me away.


Are the women all twentysomething and ripped? I could go for that.
 
Remember people.  For 99.9996% of history (estimated) the human condition has been misery, squalor, scarcity and hopelessness, except for an extremely small minority of elites who acquired and consumed far, far, far more than necessary for comfort and contentment.

Don't lose sight of the fact that without constant vigilance, these people will return us to those conditions by appealing to your basest instincts.
 
I laugh at the old-time TV westerns where everyone is wearing a nice cowboy hat and clean clothes.

Not a chance unless you are rich and live in the city.
 
Juc: waxbeans: How dumb are we time travel should always be into the body of someone already in the past.
😂 Seems so obvious now

wouldn't the people you time travel into just explode though?
Sounds messy.


I still need a flesh it out but I'm thinking your body stays in the future and your consciousness is teleported in to some schmuck in the past
 
bughunter: Remember people.  For 99.9996% of history (estimated) the human condition has been misery, squalor, scarcity and hopelessness, except for an extremely small minority of elites who acquired and consumed far, far, far more than necessary for comfort and contentment.

Don't lose sight of the fact that without constant vigilance, these people will return us to those conditions by appealing to your basest instincts.


What? Their the 2%
 
I had an ancestor who came over several decades later.  He apprenticed with the Hudson Bay Company, and they shipped him to Canada at the age of eleven.

I've read some of the diaries from that time.  Every winter was scurvy.  After the ice cleared in spring, one of the two yearly trading ships would arrive, bringing food and from what I can tell, disease.  Summer was nicer, unless a summer's frost killed the crops.  Then another trading ship in fall, and back to scurvy season again.

Wasn't living close to nature fun?

My ancestor rose to be head of one of the trading posts, but as far as I can figure, that was not solely due to his skills, but to the fact that anyone who was better had the sense and ability to get away.
 
BigNumber12: Warthog: I've been to this place, so I'm fascinated by this article.  I didn't know what to expect before the visit, but the combination of well restored buildings and period actors blew me away.

Are the women all twentysomething and ripped? I could go for that.


By the time they're twentysomethings, they're three-time widows with four children, all named Marguerite, and an advancing case of tuberculosis.

The reenactors, I mean. They take historical accuracy very seriously.
 
To Wish Impossible Things: I had an ancestor who came over several decades later.  He apprenticed with the Hudson Bay Company, and they shipped him to Canada at the age of eleven.

I've read some of the diaries from that time.  Every winter was scurvy.  After the ice cleared in spring, one of the two yearly trading ships would arrive, bringing food and from what I can tell, disease.  Summer was nicer, unless a summer's frost killed the crops.  Then another trading ship in fall, and back to scurvy season again.

Wasn't living close to nature fun?

My ancestor rose to be head of one of the trading posts, but as far as I can figure, that was not solely due to his skills, but to the fact that anyone who was better had the sense and ability to get away.


Hey ladies and gentleman I think this is Seth rogen. Is that sure does sound like the plot to the pickle movie
 
waxbeans: Juc: waxbeans: How dumb are we time travel should always be into the body of someone already in the past.
😂 Seems so obvious now

wouldn't the people you time travel into just explode though?
Sounds messy.

I still need a flesh it out but I'm thinking your body stays in the future and your consciousness is teleported in to some schmuck in the past


I've seen The Nevers too!
 
Ummm...it was the 1700's.  Not like they could run down to Lowe's and pick up a bunch of
equipment to do the heavy labor.

"We have lots of trauma, so broken hands, broken ribs, broken feet, broken legs."
 
bughunter: Remember people.  For 99.9996% of history (estimated) the human condition has been misery, squalor, scarcity and hopelessness, except for an extremely small minority of elites who acquired and consumed far, far, far more than necessary for comfort and contentment.

Don't lose sight of the fact that without constant vigilance, these people will return us to those conditions by appealing to your basest instincts.


Live in squalor for free porn... Hmmm...
I'll take it!
 
Okay but she ate all organic, wasn't exposed to chem trails, or forced to vaxx.

So she clearly lived better than we do now.

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Maybe all the broken bones were from an alien invasion that they thwarted?
 
Pinner: bughunter: Remember people.  For 99.9996% of history (estimated) the human condition has been misery, squalor, scarcity and hopelessness, except for an extremely small minority of elites who acquired and consumed far, far, far more than necessary for comfort and contentment.

Don't lose sight of the fact that without constant vigilance, these people will return us to those conditions by appealing to your basest instincts.

Live in squalor for free porn... Hmmm...
I'll take it!


If pubic lice and blue waffles are your jam, go for it.
 
Hold on, I want to cast Detect Magic.

Stop playing D&D and get back to digging


Hold on, I want to cast Detect Magic.
 
ElecricalPast: Okay but she ate all organic, wasn't exposed to chem trails, or forced to vaxx.

So she clearly lived better than we do now.

[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 353x198]


Teeth were probably worn down from chewing gritty food.
Could kick ass in arm wrestling over a few meads
Squatted out a kid behind a log on her lunch break
Maybe fixed her own broken bones.

Imagine what she looked like walking around with a gangster limp and a few scars on her face.
Pretty bad ass in my book.
 
thealgorerhythm: There's a reason the Constitution lists 35 as the age at which somebody would be old and wise enough to assume a Senate seat or the Presidency. The pool of potential applicants started rapidly shrinking at that age.


30 for Senate, 35 for President.  One of the many reasons cited is to prevent dynasties.  An older president could conceivably "pass on" the presidency to his 35 year old son but then that man would be less able to do so to his son due to the age restriction.  There would almost certainly be a gap.

/username checks out
 
bughunter: Pinner: bughunter: Remember people.  For 99.9996% of history (estimated) the human condition has been misery, squalor, scarcity and hopelessness, except for an extremely small minority of elites who acquired and consumed far, far, far more than necessary for comfort and contentment.

Don't lose sight of the fact that without constant vigilance, these people will return us to those conditions by appealing to your basest instincts.

Live in squalor for free porn... Hmmm...
I'll take it!

If pubic lice and blue waffles are your jam, go for it.


homermmmbluewafflesjam.jpeg
 
bughunter: Pinner: bughunter: Remember people.  For 99.9996% of history (estimated) the human condition has been misery, squalor, scarcity and hopelessness, except for an extremely small minority of elites who acquired and consumed far, far, far more than necessary for comfort and contentment.

Don't lose sight of the fact that without constant vigilance, these people will return us to those conditions by appealing to your basest instincts.

Live in squalor for free porn... Hmmm...
I'll take it!

If pubic lice and blue waffles are your jam, go for it.


Blue waffles and jam too? Getting better every minute.
ladbible.comView Full Size
 
JoePip: waxbeans: Juc: waxbeans: How dumb are we time travel should always be into the body of someone already in the past.
😂 Seems so obvious now

wouldn't the people you time travel into just explode though?
Sounds messy.

I still need a flesh it out but I'm thinking your body stays in the future and your consciousness is teleported in to some schmuck in the past

I've seen The Nevers too!


Really? I just looked that up hoping you were correct is one of the abilities time travel?
 
bughunter: Pinner: bughunter: Remember people.  For 99.9996% of history (estimated) the human condition has been misery, squalor, scarcity and hopelessness, except for an extremely small minority of elites who acquired and consumed far, far, far more than necessary for comfort and contentment.

Don't lose sight of the fact that without constant vigilance, these people will return us to those conditions by appealing to your basest instincts.

Live in squalor for free porn... Hmmm...
I'll take it!

If pubic lice and blue waffles are your jam, go for it.


Are you saying you wouldn't bang a blue waffle
 
Pinner: bughunter: Pinner: bughunter: Remember people.  For 99.9996% of history (estimated) the human condition has been misery, squalor, scarcity and hopelessness, except for an extremely small minority of elites who acquired and consumed far, far, far more than necessary for comfort and contentment.

Don't lose sight of the fact that without constant vigilance, these people will return us to those conditions by appealing to your basest instincts.

Live in squalor for free porn... Hmmm...
I'll take it!

If pubic lice and blue waffles are your jam, go for it.

I have a hard time believing that absolutely no one at Kellogg's brought it up to anyone that this is probably a bad idea


I have a hard time believing that absolutely no one at Kellogg's brought it up to anyone that this is probably a bad idea
 
dothemath: I wish I could travel back in time 300 years.
Id make a killing betting on football.


Football was just a testicular disease back then.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


This forensic facial reconstruction of a girl who lived in Jamestown around 1609 seems lovely until you find out that she was killed and eaten by other colonists, who had showed up with absolutely no plan to grow their own food.
 
Warthog: I've been to this place, so I'm fascinated by this article.  I didn't know what to expect before the visit, but the combination of well restored buildings and period actors blew me away.  Also the fact that it told the story of pre-American revolution North America from a Canadian / loyalist perspective, which I'd never heard before.  Easily the neatest 1600's-1700's historical site I've visited.

And for those who might want to go there, its at the northeastern tip of Nova Scotia.  You should also see the Cape Breton park if you're heading up that way.


Did they mention that colonists from Massachusetts captured Louisbourg in 1745, only to have the British give it back to the French?
 
Albino Squid: BigNumber12: Warthog: I've been to this place, so I'm fascinated by this article.  I didn't know what to expect before the visit, but the combination of well restored buildings and period actors blew me away.

Are the women all twentysomething and ripped? I could go for that.

By the time they're twentysomethings, they're three-time widows with four children, all named Marguerite, and an advancing case of tuberculosis.


That's my fetish
 
JoePip: waxbeans: Juc: waxbeans: How dumb are we time travel should always be into the body of someone already in the past.
😂 Seems so obvious now

wouldn't the people you time travel into just explode though?
Sounds messy.

I still need a flesh it out but I'm thinking your body stays in the future and your consciousness is teleported in to some schmuck in the past

I've seen The Nevers too!


There are countless science fiction short stories and novels that feature that kind of time travel--occupying someone's body in the past. Not so many movies or tv shows, but still, it's been pretty well covered by the genre.

Not many people actually read real science fiction these days, and the superhero movies geared toward teenager boys have pretty much dominated science fiction in the movies, unfortunately.
 
Squid_for_Brains: ...killed and eaten by other colonists, who had showed up with absolutely no plan to grow their own food.

They must've heard that rumor that the New World was a vast, inexplicable garden, oddly devoid of inhabitants but still ready to be harvested.

I guess they just settled in the wrong area.
 
A Fark Handle: In my past lives I was prince, before that a king, before that royalty. Blah blah blah. It sucked they didn't even have wifi.


If all past lives were evenly distributed, three out of every four would have been spent as a Chinese peasant.
 
