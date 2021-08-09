 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   If the high covid incidence of the state doesn't dissuade you from visiting perhaps this list of restaurants and their health code violations will   (local10.com) divider line
9
    More: Florida, Hand washing, Hygiene, Hand sanitizer, Temperature, Insect, Insect flight, Storage, live roaches  
•       •       •

357 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Aug 2021 at 2:20 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While these are strong violations. Most farkers here would go huddle in a corner screaming if they saw a real working kitchen at work.

And your not safe at home. Here are some FDA allowances on some food stuffs.

https://www.cnn.com/2019/10/04/health​/​insect-rodent-filth-in-food-wellness/i​ndex.html
Any Bloody Mary fans? The tomato juice in that 14 oz. Bloody Mary could contain up to four maggots and 20 or more fruit fly eggs.
And if you're having a fruity cocktail, just be aware that the canned citrus juices that many bars use can legally have five or more fruit fly eggs or other fly eggs per cup (250 ml). Or that cup of juice could contain one or more maggots. Apricot, peach and pear nectars are allowed to contain up to 12% moldy fruit.
Oh, gosh, the possibilities are endless! Did you know there can be 450 insect parts and nine rodent hairs in every 16 oz. box of spaghetti?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You're talking about people that long for bugs in their face. They don't care about sanation.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Honestly you had me at alligators and crocodiles to keep me out of Florida. Now they're just showing off.
 
mjones73
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Friend of mine runs a couple sandwich shops in FL. He told me during COVID it was like the wild west, there were zero inspections/visits from the health department going on.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Observed approximately 10 small flying insects on and around whiskey dispenser.

We observe this behavior in other animals as well. Particularly in a subspecies of homo sapiens. They're called farkers.
 
discoballer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mjones73: Friend of mine runs a couple sandwich shops in FL. He told me during COVID it was like the wild west, there were zero inspections/visits from the health department going on.


"was"?
 
farker99
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Read this: https://archive.org/details/Ant​hony_Bo​urdain_Kitchen_Confidential

You will never think of Dining out the same again.
 
mjones73
‘’ less than a minute ago  

discoballer: mjones73: Friend of mine runs a couple sandwich shops in FL. He told me during COVID it was like the wild west, there were zero inspections/visits from the health department going on.

"was"?


It's over in FL, haven't you heard? Seriously though while the state was somewhat locked down their were no inspections, now that DeathSantis wants to pretend it's not a problem anymore the inspections have started back up.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.