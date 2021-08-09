 Skip to content
 
Arnie lays down more truth
3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert
3 hours ago  
Sadly, the folks who most need to hear this will mourn that Arnie has been replaced by a Lib Doppelganger, while the real Arnie is being held in a pizza party sex dungeon.
 
Sin'sHero
2 hours ago  
I read on Facebook that this Anie a Lib Doppelganger and the real Arnie is being held in a pizza party sex dungeon.
 
Irving Maimway
2 hours ago  
By Crom he's right.
 
Im_Gumby
2 hours ago  
My best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with the girl who saw that Arnie was replaced by a Lib Doppleganger last night. I guess it's pretty serious.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
somedude210
2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: while the real Arnie is being held in a pizza party sex dungeon.


it's good to be the Terminator...
 
Airius
1 hour ago  
Clearly a demoCRAT soros funded deep state child blood drinking pagan pedophile... :p
 
paswa17
1 hour ago  
Btw - this was from Jan 22, 2021.

Why no vintage tag?
 
the_innkeeper
1 hour ago  

somedude210: hubiestubert: while the real Arnie is being held in a pizza party sex dungeon.

it's good to be the Terminator...


He's gonna Terminate that pu......
 
JasonOfOrillia
1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Sadly, the folks who most need to hear this will mourn that Arnie has been replaced by a Lib Doppelganger, while the real Arnie is being held in a pizza party sex dungeon.


And where might one find this pizza party sex dungeon?  Asking for a friend.
 
fat boy
1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Sadly, the folks who most need to hear this will mourn that Arnie has been replaced by a Lib Doppelganger, while the real Arnie is being held in a pizza party sex dungeon.


Sin'sHero: I read on Facebook that this Anie a Lib Doppelganger and the real Arnie is being held in a pizza party sex dungeon.


I read it in Fark
 
DOCTORD000M
1 hour ago  
Vaccines:
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BlueFalconPunch
1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: By Crom he's right.


The riddle of vaccines!

"Clorox isn't strong boy, vaccines are stronger."
 
Trik
1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: [Fark user image 410x750]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
1 hour ago  
Listen to me if you want to live.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
1 hour ago  
If you needed the Kindergarten Cop to tell you to listen to medical experts in the middle of a farking pandemic, it's already too late for you.
 
A Fark Handle
1 hour ago  
All anti-vaxxers are trash people.
 
ajgeek
1 hour ago  
Did anyone else read that in the Governator's voice?
 
Trik
1 hour ago  

Airius: Clearly a demoCRAT soros funded deep state child blood drinking pagan pedophile... :p


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fat boy
1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
1 hour ago  

ajgeek: Did anyone else read that in the Governator's voice?


Did anyone not read that in his voice?
 
A Fark Handle
1 hour ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: If you needed the Kindergarten Cop to tell you to listen to medical experts in the middle of a farking pandemic, it's already too late for you.


To be fair I'm holding out for the Twins study of Covid outcomes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
1 hour ago  
Who's going to listen to some hollywood lib from australia? I'll stick with FreedomEagle1776's youtube channel, thank you very much.
 
ChrisDe
1 hour ago  
Rino.
 
Theaetetus
1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: pizza party sex dungeon


Fark user imageView Full Size

That's my industrial-house Munch's Make-Believe Band cover band.
 
whatsupchuck
1 hour ago  
There's only one person in the world who can claim the title of worlds greatest bodybuilder without sounding like a total dick. I think that Arnold might be that person. Or maybe not who knows.
 
bighairyguy
1 hour ago  
And all disaster movies start with politicians ignoring the scientists.
 
GregInIndy
1 hour ago  
Culturally we're living through a triumph of unwarranted pride, a collapse in the knowledge that real expertise exists and should be deferred to and can be used to improve all our lives, and the utter dominance of overweening individual hubris & self-regard.

I doubt it ends well.
 
jso2897
1 hour ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: If you needed the Kindergarten Cop to tell you to listen to medical experts in the middle of a farking pandemic, it's already too late for you.


Apparently we are now awarding ticker tape parades for common sense.
 
4th Horseman
57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas
57 minutes ago  
If you want to know what roids to inject yourself with, ask Arnold.

If you want to know what vaccines to inject yourself with, ask Fauci.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
55 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [i.imgflip.com image 577x433]


The actual Conan would have nodded in agreement--the wisest among us were trying to save us all, and Crom gave us the wit and wisdom to listen, if we wanted to survive. The tools Crom gave us were sufficient--no prayers would be answered, for we are left to our own devices. And Conan would know that such a dour and indifferent god would be laughing and shaking His head at those too foolish to use the wits He gifted humanity with, and maybe nodding His wizened head in approval at those who listened.

And then Conan would wonder about those who died, and would go about claiming some of their abandoned stuff for his own, because posession is  9/10 of the law, and it's not like a corpse has much use for money and bling.
 
cyberspacedout
54 minutes ago  
Wait a minute. If your house is on fire, you need a fire hose. A hose is a tube. Youtube is a tube. Problem solved!
 
jso2897
52 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: hubiestubert: pizza party sex dungeon

[Fark user image 780x507]
That's my industrial-house Munch's Make-Believe Band cover band.


I wonder what Chuck E. Cheese is like for kiddies who have played "Five Night's at Freddy's".
 
Mr. Shabooboo
52 minutes ago  
I may not agree with some of his beliefs, but I respect his opinions..Mainly because he comes off as
someone that legitimately takes in information and makes his beliefs and actions as an informed person.
I can respect that...

His message here is absolutely right..For advice on body building, exercise and nutrition for that, he would
be one of the foremost authorities on the planet.. For medical advice on epidemics, Fauci and Saphar (sp?)
and the people at CDC are..They are the ones to listen too...
 
RTOGUY
50 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: There's only one person in the world who can claim the title of worlds greatest bodybuilder without sounding like a total dick. I think that Arnold might be that person. Or maybe not who knows.


He was good at it and he turned that into a successful career in film and politics. He's been just killing it his entire life I'd take his advice on damn near anything.
 
farkingismybusiness
50 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [i.imgflip.com image 577x433]


If it breathes, we can kill it.
 
gunga galunga
48 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: My best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with the girl who saw that Arnie was replaced by a Lib Doppleganger last night. I guess it's pretty serious.
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Hasn't Kristi Swanson gone full Q?
 
ifky
47 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: I read on Facebook that this Anie a Lib Doppelganger and the real Arnie is being held in a pizza party sex dungeon.


He OWNS the pizza shop!!!

Arnies Pizza shop
Youtube oYy8_XTu7rA
 
realmolo
45 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: There's only one person in the world who can claim the title of worlds greatest bodybuilder without sounding like a total dick. I think that Arnold might be that person. Or maybe not who knows.


He's considered the greatest bodybuilder by most of the people that care about that stuff. Though the sport has changed so much since his time, that he wouldn't be considered anywhere NEAR big enough to compete these days. Hell, by the mid-80s, the bodybuilders that were competing made Arnold look tiny.

He's still considered to have arguably the most-balanced physique of all time, in the bodybuilding world.
 
4th Horseman
44 minutes ago  
Arnold seems like a great guy that legitimately cares for his fellow human beings, as well as the ideas on which this country was founded, and he is willing to admit when people with differing politics are right.

His conservativism is more in line with what most of the world would call a "moderate conservative", but in America he is seen as a far-left, commie plant to most GQP because he doesn't fall in lockstep with the other Republicans when he sees immoral or unethical practices.
 
Persnickety
38 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: If you needed the Kindergarten Cop to tell you to listen to medical experts in the middle of a farking pandemic, it's already too late for you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CivilizedTiger
38 minutes ago  

Russ1642: ajgeek: Did anyone else read that in the Governator's voice?

Did anyone not read that in his voice?


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Unobtanium
37 minutes ago  
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets the COVID-19 vaccine - "Come with me if you want to live"
Youtube 6Hf1iM6dhUU
 
Unscratchable_Itch
35 minutes ago  
I've used those same points with people and was laughed at. So it goes.
 
Russ1642
32 minutes ago  

CivilizedTiger: Russ1642: ajgeek: Did anyone else read that in the Governator's voice?

Did anyone not read that in his voice?

[memegenerator.net image 400x302]


Never seen the show, no idea what that voice is.
 
rainbowbutter
32 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Rino.


maybe he could arm wrestle McConnell for the soul of the party.  he would win, and Yert would turtle-ly belch the magic blue smoke that was trapped inside him when he was programmed in the 1980s.  this smoke which is like the Podlings' "essence" from The Dark Crystal, would fly out of him in a thousand directions as he shriveled, balloon-man-like, wailing to the ground.  the magic blue smoke would find its way, not to all, but just maybe to enough, of the formerly sane and decent moderate republicans.  there had to have been some, surely.  the smoke would enter them through various orifices, their eyes would clear, and after a moment of confusion, they would all set to work helping the real president uncluster the fark we're in!
YAY!
 
Khellendros
30 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: Arnold seems like a great guy that legitimately cares for his fellow human beings, as well as the ideas on which this country was founded, and he is willing to admit when people with differing politics are right.

His conservativism is more in line with what most of the world would call a "moderate conservative", but in America he is seen as a far-left, commie plant to most GQP because he doesn't fall in lockstep with the other Republicans when he sees immoral or unethical practices.


He's what conservatism is supposed to be.  He doesn't pine for some lost mythological age, fighting to drag us back to an imagined bygone era.  He generally works to maintain and strengthen institutions that have aided society for many years.  It's a reasonable perspective, for the most part.

And while I'm more of a progressive (happy to transform or eliminate those institutions for something more useful now or in the future), I view people like him as the "honorable opposition".  Shame there's only about twelve of them left in the country at this point that call themselves Republicans.  The rest are centrist liberals who get branded by the right as leftist socialist commie pinko vampires that will eat your children and turn your dogs gay (or vice versa).
 
