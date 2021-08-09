 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Protip: If you take a car out for a test drive. Bring it back to the dealer   (cbs12.com) divider line
16
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby, that would kind of defeat the purpose of stealing the car.

\counter-pro tip
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Writer's protip: If you're going to write a sentence with an if/then clause. Use a comma in the middle. Rather than a period.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Forget it folks. It's Clearwater.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yikes, 43?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: Writer's protip: If you're going to write a sentence with an if/then clause. Use a comma in the middle. Rather than a period.


Unless. You're William. Shatner.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Yikes, 43?


Yes but in manatee years.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's no car thief, that's a space station.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Literacy tip: this headline has a period where a comma should be.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is it really stealing if you just forgot to bring it back the same day?
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No. Nope. Never.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You're going to prison for a 2018 Honda Accord.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do the Japanese even design cars that can handle American wide load?
 
olrasputin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

omg bbq: Marcos P: Yikes, 43?

Yes but in manatee years.


did she do this?

cbs12.comView Full Size

Oh, the huge manatee!
That is one small waffle house.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

