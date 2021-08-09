 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Fire engine collides with van while responding to fire at Gourmet Buffet. Still unclear as to how a buffet actually becomes "gourmet"?   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gor-Met Buff-it as it is locally pronounced.
Is it like a Golden Corral with no rules?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The salisbury steak comes with a side of gravy.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fancy Ketchup
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm guessing it's the adjacent red and white wine boxes that does the trick.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Gor-Met Buff-it as it is locally pronounced.
Is it like a Golden Corral with no rules?


It's the Chinese version.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Does it have a trough of General Tso's Chicken?  If so, that makes it "gourmet"
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They probably should have cleared the intersection before blowing it and tboning a car
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Buffet during a pandemic....not so good....
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Bellagio in Vegas has a pretty solid breakfast buffet. I would say it's gourmet for the buffet category.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Still unclear as to how a buffet actually becomes "gourmet"

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Not revealing her secret
 
Mollari
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The buffet at the Mirage in Vegas had 3 different kinds of crab legs, multiple shrimp dishes and lobster when I was there, may not be "gourmet" but plenty good enough for me.  And they had Dijon ketchup...

/But no green dresses
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mollari: The buffet at the Mirage in Vegas had 3 different kinds of crab legs, multiple shrimp dishes and lobster when I was there, may not be "gourmet" but plenty good enough for me.  And they had Dijon ketchup...

/But no green dresses


But no caviar?
Someone fetch me my fainting couch
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Still unclear as to how a buffet actually becomes "gourmet"

[upload.wikimedia.org image 398x500]
Not revealing her secret


CIAO BAYBAAAAAY

The Cult - Edie (Ciao Baby)
Youtube 5oRwlSIn918
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Spot PURINA GOURMET A La Carte
Youtube iM_-oS0f5Dk
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Buffet during a pandemic....not so good....


A YMCA outreach worker who tries to justify his job by handing out printed lists of 'useful' parenting links was standing outside my kids daycare today. He licks his thumb, peels off a sheet from his stack, and thinks I'm going to take it.
 
starlost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
if i don't have to dress up like i was going to walmart maybe it isn't gourmet but it is good enough for me.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Mr. Shabooboo: Buffet during a pandemic....not so good....

A YMCA outreach worker who tries to justify his job by handing out printed lists of 'useful' parenting links was standing outside my kids daycare today. He licks his thumb, peels off a sheet from his stack, and thinks I'm going to take it.


JFC.
/

I was walking to the grocery store and some unmasked guy tried to talk to me and I just kept on walking he got all pissed off and started cursing at me and the thing is I didn't want to take the time to explain to him that I was trying to avoid him because he didn't have a mask & not because I was some kind of asshole that didn't want to give him my 50 cents
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bellagio's buffet was pretty good.  I used to cheapskate lunch there when I was in Vegas.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: The Bellagio in Vegas has a pretty solid breakfast buffet. I would say it's gourmet for the buffet category.


Paris is pretty good.  I just ate at a cfood buffet in Orlando that served ayce Maine lobster.
Should be a contender, but people are such gluttons it gets kind of gross.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Mr. Shabooboo: Buffet during a pandemic....not so good....

A YMCA outreach worker who tries to justify his job by handing out printed lists of 'useful' parenting links was standing outside my kids daycare today. He licks his thumb, peels off a sheet from his stack, and thinks I'm going to take it.


Well look at the snob on this one.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Mr. Shabooboo: Buffet during a pandemic....not so good....

A YMCA outreach worker who tries to justify his job by handing out printed lists of 'useful' parenting links was standing outside my kids daycare today. He licks his thumb, peels off a sheet from his stack, and thinks I'm going to take it.


oh look at mister hoity toity here.

That saving 0.50 cents on a sticky pad for his fingers helped buy their board members a new pool
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The open flame makes it Gourmet.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Throw in a couple Amish girls on 4x4's in a corn field with their skirts nearly flying over their heads as they hot dog around the field like I saw back in the 80's and you'll have a really good time in PA.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Fancy Ketchup


MMM, Dijon Ketchup!
 
