Missouri man shows off his seven pound eel
14
    Atlantic Ocean, Missouri, American eel, Missouri Department of Conservation, state record, Carlin Allison of Doniphan  
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh sure, he can show it off on his porch but when I'm at a movie theater with a consenting partner I'm "the bad guy". Intolerant libs.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insert the Jason Bateman, "I don't know what I expected" gif here.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
stevejovi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My hovercraft is full of eels.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

" You got eel pie, eel stew, eel in a cone..."
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pc_gator: [Fark user image 300x168]


i'm not sure which i hate more... that you beat me to the punch or that i was gonna find that pic too
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Feh. I've seen bigger.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Noodling | Bothering Jesus | Kathleen Madigan
Youtube _KdCC_Q-DuE
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: pc_gator: [Fark user image 300x168]

i'm not sure which i hate more... that you beat me to the punch or that i was gonna find that pic too


I tried to figure out what kind of image search string I would need to use to find that picture and for some bizarre reason I got nothing but gay black men.
And it was quite explicit
😂
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: gameshowhost: pc_gator: [Fark user image 300x168]

i'm not sure which i hate more... that you beat me to the punch or that i was gonna find that pic too

I tried to figure out what kind of image search string I would need to use to find that picture and for some bizarre reason I got nothing but gay black men.
And it was quite explicit
😂


just like in nature, bears and logs
 
bughunter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sure, it's 7 pounds, but pushing eel is like trying to keep a dog in a bathtub.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've been to the Current River in Doniphan.
It's freaking gorgeous.
Except for the locals. Watched my uncle pull a drunk, drowning redneck out of the river.
Dude's inner tube exploded, and he couldn't swim.
Never let go of his beer.
 
