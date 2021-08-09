 Skip to content
(The State)   Sometimes the shark jumps you. Or at least tries to   (thestate.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Li'l fella looks like he's having a pretty good time.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hah, I caught a couple of black tip sharks yesterday, they were about 18" at the fork.

scontent-atl3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Looks like that kid...

( ••)
( ••)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)

...is gonna need a bigger surfboard.

YYYYYYYEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHH

/sorry
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sometimes the shark jumps you

In ex-soviet South Carolina!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
IT'S HAPPENING!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
detonator
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That thing woulda hit a chunk of that guys leg for sure. Dude is pretty lucky.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ever since watching suicide squad 2 every time I see a shark all I hear is Sylvester Stallone's voice
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you read that headline and think of coach Denny Green (PBUH) based on the phrasing *before* you think of Yakov Smirnoff... you're a Minnesotan.

/Skål, Vikings
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm a little disappointed with the video but that wee shark did pull off a nice double aerial horizontal flip.
Spinner Sharks Jumping FYV
Youtube rLYqzLA6W0g

So here's some other Spinner sharks with techno. Simone Biles is jelly
 
Summoner101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Listen to the song of its people

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
mjg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/PS'd this back in 08. Still works
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Go Vols!

/gotta win something this year...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
THE SUICIDE SQUAD "King Shark" Extended Trailer (2021)
Youtube wKJXJrHCoJg
 
phishrace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's pretty much common knowledge that sharks are assholes, but many people aren't aware that they very much enjoy photobombing humans. Worse than Tom Hanks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
