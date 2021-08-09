 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Charcoal drawing? Or photograph? You can't tell, either   (npr.org) divider line
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cool. This guy has talent.
I hate people who claim to be "exploring the boundaries of what can be called art" by sticking a fork up their butt and singing the national anthem backwards.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: Cool. This guy has talent.
I hate people who claim to be "exploring the boundaries of what can be called art" by sticking a fork up their butt and singing the national anthem backwards.


Hey now. No need to put down the Buttriotism exhibit.
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
ooooh!   photorealistic art thread?


yeah.  photorealistic art thread!


mostweird.comView Full Size
russiatrek.orgView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder how he seals them. Charcoal is notoriously ephemeral.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm going to guess charcoal drawing. Because if it were a photo it wouldn't even be interesting enough for Fark.

dothemath: I hate people who claim to be "exploring the boundaries of what can be called art"


Art inspires emotion. I guess the deconstruction of patriotism being served to the people while propagandists feast has done its job, you're certainly feeling about it.
 
