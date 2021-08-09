 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Fauci predicts full vaccine approval by end of month. Anti-vaxxers scramble to find another excuse   (apnews.com) divider line
56
    More: Obvious, Vaccine, United States, Federal government of the United States, Vaccination, Dr. Anthony Fauci, coronavirus vaccine, Biden administration, wave of vaccine mandates  
•       •       •

425 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Aug 2021 at 9:05 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird. When I was a kid we couldn't get through the classroom door without having submitted a yellow vax card in admin. Or a doctor's letter as to why we didn't.

Huh. What changed, I wonder.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Weird. When I was a kid we couldn't get through the classroom door without having submitted a yellow vax card in admin. Or a doctor's letter as to why we didn't.

Huh. What changed, I wonder.


The Internet allowed free exchange of ideas.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The approval process was obviously rushed which means the vaccine cannot be trusted."

That doesn't require much of a scramble.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anti-vaxxers have pivoted to the awkwardly ironic mantra of "my body, my choice" as their excuse.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Does subby live under a bridge and harass billy goats?
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Anti-vaxxers have pivoted to the awkwardly ironic mantra of "my body, my choice" as their excuse.


They don't see the hypocrisy.  To them it's all perfectly level and fair.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: "The approval process was obviously rushed which means the vaccine cannot be trusted."

That doesn't require much of a scramble.


The approval process requires achieving this set of bench-marks.
They have all be reached.
The odd thing is, it turns out that being in the midst of a pandemic means that we get vastly more cases of covid and in turn that means we have far more extensive data on the effectiveness of the vaccine.
Because of the emergency approval, we have had hundreds of millions of people vaccinated. In the history of vaccines, the negative side effects are known to occur within days or a few weeks of vaccination.

We have now waited months. These vaccines are remarkably effective, and they are remarkably safe.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already saw a nutter post about this one 22 y/o who died shortly after getting the vaccine, so it is totally unsafe.
Never going to convince him to take it, he's not a sheep.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: yohohogreengiant: Weird. When I was a kid we couldn't get through the classroom door without having submitted a yellow vax card in admin. Or a doctor's letter as to why we didn't.

Huh. What changed, I wonder.

The Internet allowed free exchange of ideas.


Username, etc
 
Headso
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I always thought that was a weird argument, this vaccine is deemed experimental by the deep state, the deep state has not even approved it yet!
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Considering that the Pfizer study finishes in 2023 and Moderna in 2022, no excuse will be necessary since the only way you can approve a medication prior to completion of phase 3 is to blatantly disregard any scientific standards.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Once this happens expect a wave of companies requiring the vaccine. I think a lot are waiting for this announcement.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"New" excuse?

They never needed a new excuse for a lot of things. They kept on believing despite the evidence.

Obama is a secret Muslim.
Vaccine is made of baby fetuses.
It's just the flu.
The wealth will trickle down.
No one wants to work (despite unemployment being 4.5% which is normal)
The Vikings are going to the Superbowl.

They will just fall back to another facebook maymay that they found on Parler.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm thinking some portion of the anti-vax crowd is starting to realize that they screwed up, but won't admit it because of pride.  I'm hopeful that formal approval of the vaccine will give them the excuse they need to change course without shame.

I'm probably over-optimistic and most of these people will continue to be idiots.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: yohohogreengiant: Weird. When I was a kid we couldn't get through the classroom door without having submitted a yellow vax card in admin. Or a doctor's letter as to why we didn't.

Huh. What changed, I wonder.

The Internet allowed free exchange of ideas.


Farking Al Gore strikes again...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It'll change my DNA, it'll make me magnetic, it wasn't tested enough, COVID isn't real, it'll put 5G tracking chips in me, we don't know the long-term effects, I heard about this one dude who had bad side effects, Jebus told me not to, MUH HEALTHY IMMUNE SYSTEM, already had COVID, probably already had asymptomatic COVID, it's just the flu, I heard the VAERS database shows everybody who gets it dies, it has antifreeze in it, we don't know what the ingredients are, it's the Mark of the Beast, MUH BODY MUH CHOISE, it's a libturd plot, it's a Chinese plot, it's a Jewish trick...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Well obviously we can't trust the FDA, they just approved these Bill Gates vaccines"
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Folks prefer listen to the rantings of their minister over their life saving advice of their doctor.

Don't know what to tell you.
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Anti-vaxxers have pivoted to the awkwardly ironic mantra of "my body, my choice" as their excuse.


Much like "all lives matter," they think they're being clever by appropriating a "liberal" phrase and "turning it around" on the libs.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Prank Call of Cthulhu: It'll change my DNA, it'll make me magnetic, it wasn't tested enough, COVID isn't real, it'll put 5G tracking chips in me, we don't know the long-term effects, I heard about this one dude who had bad side effects, Jebus told me not to, MUH HEALTHY IMMUNE SYSTEM, already had COVID, probably already had asymptomatic COVID, it's just the flu, I heard the VAERS database shows everybody who gets it dies, it has antifreeze in it, we don't know what the ingredients are, it's the Mark of the Beast, MUH BODY MUH CHOISE, it's a libturd plot, it's a Chinese plot, it's a Jewish trick...

FREEDUMB!
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Once this happens expect a wave of companies requiring the vaccine. I think a lot are waiting for this announcement.


Especially in healthcare.  I think a lot of people are going to finally discover what "at will" employment really means.
 
blacksharpiemarker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: Badmoodman: Anti-vaxxers have pivoted to the awkwardly ironic mantra of "my body, my choice" as their excuse.

Much like "all lives matter," they think they're being clever by appropriating a "liberal" phrase and "turning it around" on the libs.


If a statement like "All lives matter" is controversial to you, then it's not the anti-vaxxers I'd be worrying about.
 
lithven
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

grokca: I already saw a nutter post about this one 22 y/o who died shortly after getting the vaccine, so it is totally unsafe.
Never going to convince him to take it, he's not a sheep.


Just one?  My state's DOH twitter is being flooded by an idiot who, after every go get a vaccine post, replies with a half a dozen tweets with pictures of people who supposedly died after getting the vaccine.  I haven't wasted the brain power on it it but I'd guess if I did some research most/all of them are a COVID equivalent of "Becky".
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wademh: Pocket Ninja: "The approval process was obviously rushed which means the vaccine cannot be trusted."

That doesn't require much of a scramble.

The approval process requires achieving this set of bench-marks.
They have all be reached.
The odd thing is, it turns out that being in the midst of a pandemic means that we get vastly more cases of covid and in turn that means we have far more extensive data on the effectiveness of the vaccine.
Because of the emergency approval, we have had hundreds of millions of people vaccinated. In the history of vaccines, the negative side effects are known to occur within days or a few weeks of vaccination.

We have now waited months. These vaccines are remarkably effective, and they are remarkably safe.


But someone in my MommyHealth facebook group has a friend who knows a teacher who has a student who's father's cousin has a step-brother that died* a couple days after he got the vaccine!

*he was hit by a bus, but still.....
 
Subtonic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: It'll change my DNA, it'll make me magnetic, it wasn't tested enough, COVID isn't real, it'll put 5G tracking chips in me, we don't know the long-term effects, I heard about this one dude who had bad side effects, Jebus told me not to, MUH HEALTHY IMMUNE SYSTEM, already had COVID, probably already had asymptomatic COVID, it's just the flu, I heard the VAERS database shows everybody who gets it dies, it has antifreeze in it, we don't know what the ingredients are, it's the Mark of the Beast, MUH BODY MUH CHOISE, it's a libturd plot, it's a Chinese plot, it's a Jewish trick...


Nothing about autism?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Weird. When I was a kid we couldn't get through the classroom door without having submitted a yellow vax card in admin. Or a doctor's letter as to why we didn't.

Huh. What changed, I wonder.


Used to line up for shots in grade school.  Nobody ever bailed.  No one's mom protested the 'forced inoculation against the wishes of God and Jebus."

Line up, hope it's the air gun.  Watch Kenny fall over.  Great times.  Great times.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Isn't that about when Trump will get re-instated as President?   Hmmm, even the conspiracies are conspiring against each other.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Considering that the Pfizer study finishes in 2023 and Moderna in 2022, no excuse will be necessary since the only way you can approve a medication prior to completion of phase 3 is to blatantly disregard any scientific standards.


This is false. It is perfectly reasonable to end a study if the data reaches a level of compelling significance ahead of time.

In fact, it is a requirement to end placebo controlled studies if it becomes clear that the value of the therapy is clear and compelling because at that point it is unethical to withhold treatment to the placebo group. So STFU
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
1) They rushed it.  No way it is Legit Approved.  Take yer time and do it right or not at all!

2) I'll wait until they use up all the "EUA Authorized" stuff first.  I'm no Guinea Pig!

3) I don't personally know anyone who has died, so this is a hoax.  Meanwhile people taking the vaccine are getting "breakthrough" illness!   Study It Out!
 
40 degree day
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Prank Call of Cthulhu: It'll change my DNA, it'll make me magnetic, it wasn't tested enough, COVID isn't real, it'll put 5G tracking chips in me, we don't know the long-term effects, I heard about this one dude who had bad side effects, Jebus told me not to, MUH HEALTHY IMMUNE SYSTEM, already had COVID, probably already had asymptomatic COVID, it's just the flu, I heard the VAERS database shows everybody who gets it dies, it has antifreeze in it, we don't know what the ingredients are, it's the Mark of the Beast, MUH BODY MUH CHOISE, it's a libturd plot, it's a Chinese plot, it's a Jewish trick...

Nothing about autism?


There's something very weird about reading an insane rant with a conspiracy checklist in hand.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: yohohogreengiant: Weird. When I was a kid we couldn't get through the classroom door without having submitted a yellow vax card in admin. Or a doctor's letter as to why we didn't.

Huh. What changed, I wonder.

The Internet allowed free exchange of ideas.


The Internet amplified the opinions of idiots.
 
KingPorter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Odd how the "My body, my choice" doesn't apply to another big "choice" topic that the red hat crowd seems to oppose.
 
lithven
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

From Philly to Boston: Folks prefer listen to the rantings of their minister over their life saving advice of their doctor.

Don't know what to tell you.


Had a coworker tell me he already had COVID so he's not getting the vaccine because "some people say" natural immunity is better.  Then he went on to say his doctor is still trying to convince him to get the vaccine so he's going to look for a new doctor.

Some people are beyond help.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Haha...like FDA approval will stop them.   They refuse the flu and measles shots, amongst others, and they've had FDA approval for decades.


Full FDA approval will mainly do 3 things:

1.  It will convince a small percentage of the unvaxxed known as "vaccine hesitant"  to get their shot.
2.  It will allow for more vaccine mandates by companies, schools and government organizations.
3.  It will make it easier for people to get and doctors to give out boosters to people who feel they need it prior to official CDC guidelines.
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

blacksharpiemarker: Icarus_Rising: Badmoodman: Anti-vaxxers have pivoted to the awkwardly ironic mantra of "my body, my choice" as their excuse.

Much like "all lives matter," they think they're being clever by appropriating a "liberal" phrase and "turning it around" on the libs.

If a statement like "All lives matter" is controversial to you, then it's not the anti-vaxxers I'd be worrying about.


I didn't say it was controversial, did I?  I said they think they're being clever. I implied they were actually being stupid, which also doesn't mean I think the phrase they think they're cleverly using is controversial.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wademh: thegreatmurgatroid: Considering that the Pfizer study finishes in 2023 and Moderna in 2022, no excuse will be necessary since the only way you can approve a medication prior to completion of phase 3 is to blatantly disregard any scientific standards.

This is false. It is perfectly reasonable to end a study if the data reaches a level of compelling significance ahead of time.

In fact, it is a requirement to end placebo controlled studies if it becomes clear that the value of the therapy is clear and compelling because at that point it is unethical to withhold treatment to the placebo group. So STFU


Since its so reasonable, go ahead and name some other medications that were fully approved prior to trial completion.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Anti-vaxxers have pivoted to the awkwardly ironic mantra of "my body, my choice" as their excuse.


Totally consistent from their point of view. Doesn't matter whose body it is, it's their choice.
 
eagles95
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: "New" excuse?

They never needed a new excuse for a lot of things. They kept on believing despite the evidence.

Obama is a secret Muslim.
Vaccine is made of baby fetuses.
It's just the flu.
The wealth will trickle down.
No one wants to work (despite unemployment being 4.5% which is normal)
The Vikings are going to the Superbowl.

They will just fall back to another facebook maymay that they found on Parler.



LOL....good one

/Packers fan despite s/n
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: wademh: thegreatmurgatroid: Considering that the Pfizer study finishes in 2023 and Moderna in 2022, no excuse will be necessary since the only way you can approve a medication prior to completion of phase 3 is to blatantly disregard any scientific standards.

This is false. It is perfectly reasonable to end a study if the data reaches a level of compelling significance ahead of time.

In fact, it is a requirement to end placebo controlled studies if it becomes clear that the value of the therapy is clear and compelling because at that point it is unethical to withhold treatment to the placebo group. So STFU

Since its so reasonable, go ahead and name some other medications that were fully approved prior to trial completion.


https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056​/​nejmoa2007764
 
August11
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Twenty eight Covid deaths in Texas yesterday.

Gettin' purpler everyday.
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wademh: thegreatmurgatroid: wademh: thegreatmurgatroid: Considering that the Pfizer study finishes in 2023 and Moderna in 2022, no excuse will be necessary since the only way you can approve a medication prior to completion of phase 3 is to blatantly disregard any scientific standards.

This is false. It is perfectly reasonable to end a study if the data reaches a level of compelling significance ahead of time.

In fact, it is a requirement to end placebo controlled studies if it becomes clear that the value of the therapy is clear and compelling because at that point it is unethical to withhold treatment to the placebo group. So STFU

Since its so reasonable, go ahead and name some other medications that were fully approved prior to trial completion.

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/​nejmoa2007764


LOL perfect
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My wifi and 6G have never worked better.  Not sure why they're waiting so long.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: wademh: thegreatmurgatroid: Considering that the Pfizer study finishes in 2023 and Moderna in 2022, no excuse will be necessary since the only way you can approve a medication prior to completion of phase 3 is to blatantly disregard any scientific standards.

This is false. It is perfectly reasonable to end a study if the data reaches a level of compelling significance ahead of time.

In fact, it is a requirement to end placebo controlled studies if it becomes clear that the value of the therapy is clear and compelling because at that point it is unethical to withhold treatment to the placebo group. So STFU

Since its so reasonable, go ahead and name some other medications that were fully approved prior to trial completion.


About half of drugs approved in the last 30 years.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: "New" excuse?

They never needed a new excuse for a lot of things. They kept on believing despite the evidence.

Obama is a secret Muslim.
Vaccine is made of baby fetuses.
It's just the flu.
The wealth will trickle down.
No one wants to work (despite unemployment being 4.5% which is normal)
The Vikings are going to the Superbowl.

They will just fall back to another facebook maymay that they found on Parler.


Nobody believes that the Vikings are going to the Superbowl, except as spectators. Nobody. Only the true believers even think that they will have a winning record.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Anti-vaxxers have pivoted to the awkwardly ironic mantra of "my body, my choice" as their excuse.


They're not saying it because they believe it. They are parroting a liberal mantra in an effort to paint us as hypocrites and/or piss us off.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I suspect this reason is most common:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Chariset: Badmoodman: Anti-vaxxers have pivoted to the awkwardly ironic mantra of "my body, my choice" as their excuse.

They don't see the hypocrisy.  To them it's all perfectly level and fair.


They'll just move the goalposts again, clarify by saying "what we really meant was...", say a "whatabout-ism", or any other argument tactic even a middle school debate team would point at and cry foul.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Prank Call of Cthulhu: It'll change my DNA, it'll make me magnetic, it wasn't tested enough, COVID isn't real, it'll put 5G tracking chips in me, we don't know the long-term effects, I heard about this one dude who had bad side effects, Jebus told me not to, MUH HEALTHY IMMUNE SYSTEM, already had COVID, probably already had asymptomatic COVID, it's just the flu, I heard the VAERS database shows everybody who gets it dies, it has antifreeze in it, we don't know what the ingredients are, it's the Mark of the Beast, MUH BODY MUH CHOISE, it's a libturd plot, it's a Chinese plot, it's a Jewish trick...

Nothing about autism?


Vaccine actually CURES autism, but the antivaccers don't want you to know that!      /s
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Considering that the Pfizer study finishes in 2023 and Moderna in 2022, no excuse will be necessary since the only way you can approve a medication prior to completion of phase 3 is to blatantly disregard any scientific standards.


thisamericangirl.comView Full Size
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wademh: thegreatmurgatroid: wademh: thegreatmurgatroid: Considering that the Pfizer study finishes in 2023 and Moderna in 2022, no excuse will be necessary since the only way you can approve a medication prior to completion of phase 3 is to blatantly disregard any scientific standards.

This is false. It is perfectly reasonable to end a study if the data reaches a level of compelling significance ahead of time.

In fact, it is a requirement to end placebo controlled studies if it becomes clear that the value of the therapy is clear and compelling because at that point it is unethical to withhold treatment to the placebo group. So STFU

Since its so reasonable, go ahead and name some other medications that were fully approved prior to trial completion.

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/​nejmoa2007764


These months later and you are still posting these great pandemic related responses. Definitely the Fark MVP for this period.
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.