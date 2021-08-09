 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Dancing under the influence of Xanax and methamphetamine with 38 bags of heroin in your pocket is no way to disturb a children's party, Apollo man   (wtae.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Drug addiction, Drugs, Opioid, Weekend, Drug injection, English-language films, Armstrong County, Pennsylvania, Kiski Township police  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like he came to party. You like to party? You?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I can see why the Apollo Man comic book never took off.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I did what?

I'm surprised the news outlets didn't publish his priors. Local news usually loves sensationalism.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sorry, this content is not available in your region.

Sometimes living in sleepy ole Sweden has it's benefits, I guess. ;P
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
kubrick.htvapps.comView Full Size

"Was that wrong...? Should I not have done that...?"
 
Cheron
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The next article was back to school shopping list. "...don't forget to buy something to help your child's teacher... Xanax, methamphetamine or 38 bags of heroin..."
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Sounds like he came to party. You like to party? You?


I quote the poet Andrew WK:
When it's time to party, we will always party hard.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: [kubrick.htvapps.com image 850x477]
"Was that wrong...? Should I not have done that...?"


That's not my best mug shot.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He must have thought it was showtime.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: hubiestubert: Sounds like he came to party. You like to party? You?

I quote the poet Andrew WK:
When it's time to party, we will always party hard.


oblig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Xanax and meth is like a poor man's Speedball.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: He must have thought it was showtime.


Fark user imageView Full Size

"Nah man, it aint showtime."
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Man, I liked Buzz better when he was just punching conspiracy theorists.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pffft and they say cargo shorts have no purpose.
 
almejita
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I woulda been playing this as a bonus feature:

Dead Kennedys - I Kill Children
Youtube TtqPlB-oC4w


I said BONUS feature.

Didn't even glance at the article, so maybe dude was blasting DK...who really knows?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Network23-09 - Spiral Tribe - A1 - Probably Taking Drugs
Youtube xSmMBr_ZTLM
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

almejita: I woulda been playing this as a bonus feature:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/TtqPlB-o​C4w]

I said BONUS feature.

Didn't even glance at the article, so maybe dude was blasting DK...who really knows?


Befriend a Childkiller
Youtube owHV5jIchoU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Na4​3R8​NWlwM
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mixing those two sounds like a recipe for disaster, but adding Xanax to any situation is almost never a good idea.

/exception: one time a party host handed out Xanax and ecstasy resulting in a lesbian friend and I having a really great heavy make out session, but that was the only good thing Xanax ever did for me
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Rave Party 1997 For Kids Level 1
Youtube chu_CbugLu0
 
