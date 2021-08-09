 Skip to content
 
Wow look at that flash flooding from the rain. Come on, let's take the elevator down to the lobby so we can take a look at it first hand. What could possibly go wrong?
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't this a subplot in one of those megadisaster movies in the 70s?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mods please change tag to dumbass.

These people were stupid. Had they drowned nothing of value would be lost.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That would be pretty terrifying.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Mods please change tag to dumbass.

These people were stupid. Had they drowned nothing of value would be lost.


Agreed.  You see water flowing down the street, and you think to yourself 'let's go into a place that's even lower than the street, but do it in such a way that there's no way to change our mind about this poor decision'

Was there drinking involved that we weren't told about?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tbhouston
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Tell me you voted for Trump, without telling me you voted for Trump.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Luu said he and two female friends were watching the storm about 10 p.m. Saturday when they decided to see if there were any problems in the basement. The flooding was so intense, he said, a river of water was pouring down the street, past the Old Market Lofts at 1011 Jones St.
"I guess we were just curious. We didn't think anything of it," he said. "Now I know to be a little bit more cautious about weather, flooding."

Facepalm.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Omaha
Youtube O1RsswsO10M
 
cwheelie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Now I know to be a little bit more cautious about weather, flooding."
You live in Nebraska & didn't know this?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
IIRC this also happened during the Alison flood in Houston, except that it was someone headed down in a parking garage. The moral of the story is, always take the stairs in a parking garage even though they inevitably smell like a toilet.
 
groverpm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is being trapped in an enclosed space with water up to your neck a new Chinese pastime?
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Wasn't this a subplot in one of those megadisaster movies in the 70s?


That was the Poseidon Adventure, only instead of an elevator, it was a ship.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
YOLOOOOOOOO *glug glug glug*
 
bronskrat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
if they just drank the water, they'd be fine but no peeing!!!
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My little city got over 5 inches of rain Saturday. This was the viaduct that drained the water from the bluffs, SE part of the city, to the Mississippi
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
