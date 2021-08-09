 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Group with long history of ignoring basic safety and never paying attention to authority surprises no one with their recent gathering   (apnews.com) divider line
35
    More: Obvious, Police, South Dakota, Constable, Black Hills, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Meade County, South Dakota, Law enforcement officials, days of this year  
•       •       •

922 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Aug 2021 at 9:35 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"You can't use cans or red cups. You must use the official souvenir cup purchased from the city and have a wrist band," VanDewater said.

So the city doesn't care there is a pandemic.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The important thing is the t-shirt shops sold out their stock and the minute clinic sells out of morning after pills and penicillin.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Criminals. Lock them up.
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
South Dakota. If you wondered what Florida would be like, but with snow.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The amount of herpes cases there is inversely proportional to the amount of sleeves.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A 1 in 1000 chance of death is a risk many people can live with.

People are also free to lock themselves in their houses and take experimental jabs to feel safe.

Thats the beauty of America.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Listen Subby, those penises aren't going to wag themselves.  Loud pipes need to be heard.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If they die......they die.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"There are more people here than in the 31 years I've been doing this,"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At least grandpa died doing what he loved best, struggling to breath through a ventilator.

/usually it's 'laying in a coma after a devastating brain injury due to wrecking his harley and not wearing a helmet'
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The pickle licking contest must go on at all cost.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
NewportBarGuy:

The important thing is the t-shirt shops sold out their stock and the minute clinic sells out of morning after pills and penicillin Ensure and Viagra.

Fixed it for you.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: A 1 in 1000 chance of death is a risk many people can live with.

People are also free to lock themselves in their houses and take experimental jabs to feel safe.

Thats the beauty of America.


Just two threads down it says we should expect to have full FDA approval by end of the month. I'm curious, what will you change your "experimental jabs" excuse to once it's full approved?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Estimates of up to 3x as many attendees as last year... Delta is more transmissible than Chickenpox...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: A 1 in 1000 chance of death is a risk many people can live with.

People are also free to lock themselves in their houses and take experimental jabs to feel safe.

Thats the beauty of America.


Welcome to your limp dick, plague rat. I hope you find another excuse by Sept. 8
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: A 1 in 1000 chance of death is a risk many people can live with.

People are also free to lock themselves in their houses and take experimental jabs to feel safe.

Thats the beauty of America.


I like that the definition of sick for the non-vaccinated is death.   Being laid up at home, unable to get out of bed doesn't count as sick.  Even if it lasts 3 weeks or more.
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Listen Subby, those penises aren't going to wag themselves.  Loud pipes need to be heard.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: A 1 in 1000 chance of death is a risk many people can live with.

People are also free to lock themselves in their houses and take experimental jabs to feel safe.

Thats the beauty of America.



This is part of what is rotten with white culture the IMMA FREE TO DO WHAT I WANT! WHAT EVER WHAT EVER I DO WHAT I WANT!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: A 1 in 1000 chance of death is a risk many people can live with.

People are also free to lock themselves in their houses and take experimental jabs to feel safe.

Thats the beauty of America.


You know if you're going to go with that stupidity then why even have laws rules regulations or any other bullshiat Jesus farking Christ man this whole farking country is farking stupid
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: A 1 in 1000 chance of death is a risk many people can live with.

People are also free to lock themselves in their houses and take experimental jabs to feel safe.

Thats the beauty of America.


Cool story, dipsh*t.
Im surprised you can type with Trumps dick in your mouth.
 
Headso
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, there's a vaccine available to all of them, if they don't take it that's on them, subby everyone can't just live in their basement forever.
 
MagicBus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said officers have issued 207 violations for open containers of alcohol since Friday.
The city allows open containers of beer and wine, but not liquor, during the rally in certain downtown areas, but drinkers must purchase a special cup to do so.
"You can't use cans or red cups. You must use the official souvenir cup purchased from the city and have a wrist band," VanDewater said.

Really?  That is their concern??
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cosplay for fatsos

storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MagicBus: Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said officers have issued 207 violations for open containers of alcohol since Friday.
The city allows open containers of beer and wine, but not liquor, during the rally in certain downtown areas, but drinkers must purchase a special cup to do so.
"You can't use cans or red cups. You must use the official souvenir cup purchased from the city and have a wrist band," VanDewater said.

Really?  That is their concern??


Yes. They must spend as much of their money as possible before they go home and die. Fund the local and state coffers for another year.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Biker culture is weird. Half of the attendees are cosplaying and the "authentic" ones are just lowlifes and bums.
 
Joe Satin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A reasonable statement is made on fark and the nut job hive mind awakens.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ they're going to need bigger trees...
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: thegreatmurgatroid: A 1 in 1000 chance of death is a risk many people can live with.

People are also free to lock themselves in their houses and take experimental jabs to feel safe.

Thats the beauty of America.

You know if you're going to go with that stupidity then why even have laws rules regulations or any other bullshiat Jesus farking Christ man this whole farking country is farking stupid


For these types laws and regulations are for giving cops an excuse to harrass minorities (and shoot them with few repercussions) so they don't bother the Good Folk ie white racists that think the world and everyone else in it is theirs to use and abuse as they please.
 
Fano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
zgrizz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Same thing they complained about last year. Superspreader event didn't happen.

Go figure.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What's the over/under on infections and deaths from this super spreader event?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Smoking GNU: waxbeans: thegreatmurgatroid: A 1 in 1000 chance of death is a risk many people can live with.

People are also free to lock themselves in their houses and take experimental jabs to feel safe.

Thats the beauty of America.

You know if you're going to go with that stupidity then why even have laws rules regulations or any other bullshiat Jesus farking Christ man this whole farking country is farking stupid

For these types laws and regulations are for giving cops an excuse to harrass minorities (and shoot them with few repercussions) so they don't bother the Good Folk ie white racists that think the world and everyone else in it is theirs to use and abuse as they please.


Yep. 😔
 
jjorsett
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And the Obama birthday bash and the Provincetown, MA infect-a-thon goes uncriticized. Your selective outrage is noted.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.