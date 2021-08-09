 Skip to content
(AP News)   Pickleball. Serious business   (apnews.com) divider line
32
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pickleball is played on courts that resemble tennis courts but are much smaller. That's part of the appeal

I wish they did.  They clog up the tennis courts all day, is what they do, and you go to play tennis and the courts are filled with fat sweaty people just standing around bouncing a ball to each other.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see the appeal.  If you want to play a racquet sport that doesn't require much footwork, just play ping pong.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How many days since last pickleball incident?
 
IHateHipHop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I don't see the appeal.  If you want to play a racquet sport that doesn't require much footwork, just play ping pong.


Ping pong doesn't require much footwork?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FrancoFile:

Most Outrageous Table Tennis Match EVER
Youtube nd40lIYtQmA


It doesn't look like footwork to me
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My parents picked up pickleball in their 60s when they got too old for tennis.  I've played it.  It's pretty fun.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

IHateHipHop: FrancoFile: I don't see the appeal.  If you want to play a racquet sport that doesn't require much footwork, just play ping pong.

Ping pong doesn't require much footwork?


Ping pong between two 70-year-olds requires about the same amount of footwork as doubles pickleball.  Except it can be done indoors and with a much quieter ball.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was worried about the bumps and vinegary smell. Sure enough, Doc told me I had pickle ball.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't tickle your pickleball in public or people may complain about noise.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I had to google Pickleball. I can see the appeal for people of limited mobility and their grandchildren. But otherwise one may as well play ping-pong.

/does anyone actually have room for a ping-pong table anymore?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
(this rhymes, just go with it)
🎶 I don't want a pickle
Just want to ride my motorcycle 🎶

A young Arlo Guthrie on The Johnny Cash Show.
Arlo Guthrie - Ride My Motorcycle
Youtube jamtAPsTFvI
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Peki: Don't tickle your pickleball in public or people may complain about noise.



Great.  NOW you tell me.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Pickleball is played on courts that resemble tennis courts but are much smaller. That's part of the appeal

I wish they did.  They clog up the tennis courts all day, is what they do, and you go to play tennis and the courts are filled with fat sweaty people just standing around bouncing a ball to each other.


My town has 8 courts built specifically for pickleball (they opened for the 1st time this year).  They are too small to play actual tennis on.

I believe it was built specifically to keep pickleball players off tennis courts.

It's open 8am to 8pm, and is about 400 ft from the nearest apartment complex.

/Not sure if the sound travels that so far it is an issue for those people.
//Played it once, it was kinda fun.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pickle 🥒 🎾🏸🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🍞
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Jesus. That sounds like what a 10 year old plays with stuff he found in the garage.
"We got some beach paddles, a wiffleball, and the derelict tennis court in the park down the street. Let's play badminton with it."
"What's bad mitten?"
"It's...you know what, let's call it pickleball."
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pickleball is played on courts that resemble tennis courts but are much smaller. That's part of the appeal

That's a clever slogan that could easily be rebranded to help get certain guys laid.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They should play Calvinball instead.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: They should play Calvinball instead.


The score is Q to 12.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, I can see how that would be annoying for the neighbors.

map
 
firefly212
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Oliver Twisted: Yeah, I can see how that would be annoying for the neighbors.

map


Still, 6pm is an unreasonably early hour... just make it 8am-8pm... then people can play after work, but everyone can still sleep peacefully.
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
BUT...IT'S PART OF THE APPEAL!!!!
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Oliver Twisted: Yeah, I can see how that would be annoying for the neighbors.

map


It looks like the city could put up a sound wall or something fairly easily.
 
Desert Sledder
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pickleball is a scourge upon humanity.  At least until I'm too old to play tennis, then it will be amazing.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I can't ever give a fractional fark about some yoopers upset that other yoopers are playing a game.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

firefly212: Oliver Twisted: Yeah, I can see how that would be annoying for the neighbors.

map

Still, 6pm is an unreasonably early hour... just make it 8am-8pm... then people can play after work, but everyone can still sleep peacefully.


I don't see lights so I have to believe they are not going all night but maybe I am missing them.  A couple of well place trees or shrubs should take care of the problem except for the person who just enjoys complaining.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

akya: Marcus Aurelius: Pickleball is played on courts that resemble tennis courts but are much smaller. That's part of the appeal

I wish they did.  They clog up the tennis courts all day, is what they do, and you go to play tennis and the courts are filled with fat sweaty people just standing around bouncing a ball to each other.

My town has 8 courts built specifically for pickleball (they opened for the 1st time this year).  They are too small to play actual tennis on.

I believe it was built specifically to keep pickleball players off tennis courts.

It's open 8am to 8pm, and is about 400 ft from the nearest apartment complex.

/Not sure if the sound travels that so far it is an issue for those people.
//Played it once, it was kinda fun.


That's great news, actually.
 
nartreb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gotta say, pickleball is usually a lot quieter than tennis.  Lighter ball, older players.  You don't get a lot of grunting and shouting, unlike many tennis players who kiyaion every single shot.

Not finding a lot of sympathy in my heart for someone who moves next door to a tennis court and complains about racket noises.   You mean the city might renovate the courts and then people might actually play on them?  Who could have guessed?
 
firefly212
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Oliver Twisted: firefly212: Oliver Twisted: Yeah, I can see how that would be annoying for the neighbors.

map

Still, 6pm is an unreasonably early hour... just make it 8am-8pm... then people can play after work, but everyone can still sleep peacefully.

I don't see lights so I have to believe they are not going all night but maybe I am missing them.  A couple of well place trees or shrubs should take care of the problem except for the person who just enjoys complaining.


I mean, the courts aren't new either... so like... this is like the people who buy a house next to the airport, then complain that aircraft are loud.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Behold the only sport I was ever good at. I was the most awkward teen in the world but something about this stupid sport let me just dominate it.  I had a flat backspin that would make the ball almost fall off a ledge as soon as it crossed the net. And If you camped the net I could put it all the way back in the corner with a lazy backhand that nobody could catch.  I was the god damn Uncle Rico and Al Bundy of this stupid game.   I could crush anyone else I played with sleepy ease.
Too bad it's also the lamest sport in the world, it's like being a virtuoso on the farking recorder. Who cares?
So yeah, like a wish to a magic lamp "I want to be the very best at a sport" "very well, mortal, your sport is pickle ball, rejoice that I did not make it professional goose farking" I got pickle ball.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Haha!  Boomers got old!
 
ongbok
‘’ less than a minute ago  

nartreb: Gotta say, pickleball is usually a lot quieter than tennis.  Lighter ball, older players.  You don't get a lot of grunting and shouting, unlike many tennis players who kiyaion every single shot.

Not finding a lot of sympathy in my heart for someone who moves next door to a tennis court and complains about racket noises. You mean the city might renovate the courts and then people might actually play on them?  Who could have guessed?


This.

Reminds me of this park in the town where I grew up at. One end of the park was tennis courts and basketball courts that had been there since the 60's. Never heard of anybody having a problem with them, but then you got a group of new people that had bought houses right by the courts. Next thing you know they started complaining about the noise and poof, the rims were removed from the basketball court and the nets were all removed from the tennis courts. So now you have this huge section of concrete being wasted.
 
