 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Times of Israel)   "Facebook already asks for your thoughts. Now it wants your prayers"   (timesofisrael.com) divider line
30
    More: Scary, Prayer, Social media, Facebook, new prayer request feature, faith communities, Religion, Facebook Groups, Rev. Bob Stec  
•       •       •

660 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Aug 2021 at 9:20 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AW HELL NO.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The social media giant has rolled out a new prayer request feature,

Sounds like they have a pretty good understanding of their user base. Now all they need is a "here's why the Deep State is the Beast in the book of Revelation" feature and a "come to my essential oils party" feature.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lol
 
OddLlama
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jesus farking Christ.
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How are the fact checkers gonna deal with this?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Prayer once again cheapened. Now just another commodity. Soon you will be able to buy prayers on the open market.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Brilliant move on Facebook's part - get the fundies bashing "Big Tech" to make Big Tech their church.  I love it.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wax_on: Prayer once again cheapened. Now just another commodity. Soon you will be able to buy prayers on the open market.


Can we also buy indulgences, then? Because I want hookers and blow.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't kid yourself this is a tool of the godless Democrats to identify religious people and throw them in the covid prison
 
Tymast
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So God grants requests as if its a popularity contest?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Prayer Live - $59.99 per year
Prayer Season Pass - $99.99
Prayer 1000 P-Bucks - $19.99
Prayer Cosmetic Items - $9.99
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm not going to RTFA, but has any journalist asked Facebook how they will make money from people posting their prayers?

(Collecting that information and then using it to target the person with ads is the answer.)
 
SUMMERSN0WS
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dear Flying Spaghetti Monster...
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I actually can't wait to see what happens when the trolls get ahold of this. Gonna be epic.
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nice.
Now we're getting into some for reals Aldous Huxley WIlliam Gibson sh*t.

Its stuff like this that make me feel like im living in "the future".
Bring on the sex robots.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh goody. Can't wait to try it out.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Think about all science, technology, and other fruits of human endeavour and genius which have enabled a bunch of superstitious chimps to ask other chimps to telepathically communicate with a magic sky daddy so they can find their lost car keys.

Then weep.
 
chewd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Please pray for my enemies to suffer and die.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The fundies in all religions are going to be trolling Facebook heavily for new suckers parishioners. Your grandma is about to spend all of your inheritance, excuse me, donate to God. You should be very happy that your soul is saved.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Facebook preys.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Diabolic: [Fark user image image 300x450]


🤮
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Prayer Live - $59.99 per year
Prayer Season Pass - $99.99
Prayer 1000 P-Bucks - $19.99
Prayer Cosmetic Items - $9.99


I ordered a halo but the box contained a crown of thorns. Would not buy again.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wax_on: Prayer once again cheapened.


I'm pretty sure one of the main reasons prayer is popular is because it is very cheap.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"You will soon have your God. And you will make it with your own hands." - Morpheus, Deus Ex
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Facebook needs to be f#cking stopped before it kills all of us.

I'm totally serious. They're a BIG part of the causes of our current terrible situation. They spread lies, they allow nutcases to become semi-famous fearmongers, and they take no responsibility. The spread of COVID-19 is on them, as is the spread of white nationalism. If there's a domestic terror attack in the USA on the scope of 9/11, it'll be because Facebook made it possible for all the participants to meet up and plan it.

Facebook is a wildfire that will burn down our nation.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nightshade50
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"And when you pray, you must not be like the hypocrites. For they love to stand and pray in the synagogues and at the street corners, that they may be seen by others. Truly, I say to you, they have received their reward. But when you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you. "And when you pray, do not heap up empty phrases as the Gentiles do, for they think that they will be heard for their many words. Do not be like them, for your Father knows what you need before you ask him."

Mathew 6:5-8
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Don't kid yourself this is a tool of the godless Democrats to identify religious people and throw them in the covid prison


Godless? No. They are pagans.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nightshade50: "And when you pray, you must not be like the hypocrites. For they love to stand and pray in the synagogues and at the street corners, that they may be seen by others. Truly, I say to you, they have received their reward. But when you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you. "And when you pray, do not heap up empty phrases as the Gentiles do, for they think that they will be heard for their many words. Do not be like them, for your Father knows what you need before you ask him."

Mathew 6:5-8


As if anybody reads the farking Bible dude.
Fact about the only people that seem to read the Bible or atheist.
And don't get me started how nobody follows the Bible Jesus farking Christ
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.