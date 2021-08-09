 Skip to content
(Seattle Times)   Climate panel reports Earth getting hotter, Leon getting larger. Research into whether water getting wetter and Pope getting Catholic-er still ongoing   (seattletimes.com) divider line
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pope shiatting in the woods probably does have the lower carbon footprint.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the latest headline from DUH! Magazine?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank goodness I wont be around long enough to see the full consequences of my actions.
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Governments getting listening-er would be nice, but climate change is happening beyond the life of most governments so they leave the problem for the next lot.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All hail king of the obvious, but the people with the money and the power to change it DGAF and wont until they are in their sealed bunkers or in their spaceships heading to their new planet.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Catholic-er?? Does that mean raping more children? Or raping children more often? That is the catholic way.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're all doomed. But hey, it's gonna be a hell of a toboggan ride!
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or its short for catheter licker
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For years now, the common complaint from climate change deniers is that "the science is undecided", or some other bullshiat.  They still say that even if climate change is real, there is no real evidence that it's caused by human activity.

This report, by all measures, answers those accusations directly.  There is actual hard data that says, without a doubt, that human activity is responsible for this.

But the right-wing media will continue to downplay the severity, question the science, and all but encourage their followers to rebel against ANY action that might even start to slow this down.

So expect the 1/3 of the US that still supports 45**, doesn't believe in masks or vaccines, and thinks that all progressives are communists and socialists that want to take their guns...  Expect them to not believe a word of this.  Expect them to not participate.  In fact, expect them to be even more vocal about how it's a hoax.

Which says two things to me...
1. SHUT DOWN the conservative misinformation machine before it can cause more damage.
2. Enact real legislation, with real teeth, and real penalties.  Do it now, and make sure that legislation cannot be reversed.  Do this and tell the Conservatives to fark off if they don't like it.  If they are so keep for humans to adapt, perhaps they should be the first - to adapt to a business environment that doesn't destroy the only planet we can live on.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not to kink shame or anything. Im sure there are some out there that like slurping the contents of colostomy bags out with a boba tea straw for gratification purposes.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I guess we know what YOUR fetish is now.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah i just have an active imagination and once in a while, my username has to check out.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: We're all doomed. But hey, it's gonna be a hell of a toboggan ride!


We aren't all doomed. The people who evolved to live in an ice age, and whose imperialism, colonialism, and energy piggery has caused this ( and are their only means of survival) are doomed - or at least their civilization is - but not humanity as a whole.
Nice try, though.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't Superman push us a little ways back from the sun or our SUV robots use their exhaust to push us one day out?

I'm really tired of providing all the answers here, people.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I was going to post that gif of manbearpig destroying an Applebees, but I think I'll just close this tab and walk the dog in silence.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Start looking at the Great Lakes region for real estate.  Seriously.  I've started looking into this the last few weeks. Apparently there will be a few regions and states that are least affected (not unaffected) by climate change. They are the pacific northwest, Colorado, Vermont and the Great Lakes region, in particular Michigan.  Once people start taking this seriously, likely the Great Lakes region will be first to fill up because it's cheaper than the other areas. Ive started looking there too after seriously considering the southwest.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: For years now, the common complaint from climate change deniers is that "the science is undecided", or some other bullshiat.  They still say that even if climate change is real, there is no real evidence that it's caused by human activity.

This report, by all measures, answers those accusations directly.  There is actual hard data that says, without a doubt, that human activity is responsible for this.

But the right-wing media will continue to downplay the severity, question the science, and all but encourage their followers to rebel against ANY action that might even start to slow this down.


No, they're transitioning from denial of the problem (either that it exists at all, or that humans caused it) directly to "it's too late now to do anything about it, and whatever we try to do won't matter anyway because of China/India."

That seems to be the new post-denial talking point.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

If you say so.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
tl;drTFA: We're probably going to lose the battle to hold the line at 1.5C. But if start now, there's a small chance that we could win that battle, and a good chance that we could win the battle of 2C. If we lose, we lose big.

That's one of the best climate change articles I've read. It clearly lays out what we're looking at. And it doesn't look good.

One thing to remember about the IPCC is that they produce consensus reports. This generally means that predictions are on the rosier side. Reality is likely to be a bit (or a lot) worse. That's why you see so many articles about things "happening faster than predicted."
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm convinced there is a mental deformity with those who are the leaders of companies and nations. One of an animals base instinct should be to propagate and survive otherwise that animals lineage would not be very long.

It seems that somewhere between acting on base instinct and developing larger brains  humans have lost the instinct to propagate the species other than to get off once in a while for the pleasure. The behavior now appears to be make yourself happy at all costs to anyone else. To be fair this attitude exists up and down the economic scale but only those at the top really have the ability to end human existence through their pursuit of more riches and in turn long turn human consequences.

Those at the top must have enough foresight to think ahead to be successful but do they ever think ahead to generations beyond themselves and if they do how do they ignore the obvious danger they are placing future generations of humans in? That is the mental deformity, to know that your actions are ending the species yet you continue doing them because it brings you riches now.
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Kinda wonder what will happen to the economy when millions of people decide there won't be any retirement. May as well live your best life with what you have left.
 
OldJames
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wonder what that study cost. Can I get paid to do that?
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Start looking at the Great Lakes region for real estate.  Seriously.  I've started looking into this the last few weeks. Apparently there will be a few regions and states that are least affected (not unaffected) by climate change. They are the pacific northwest, Colorado, Vermont and the Great Lakes region, in particular Michigan.  Once people start taking this seriously, likely the Great Lakes region will be first to fill up because it's cheaper than the other areas. Ive started looking there too after seriously considering the southwest.


A lot of the Rust Belt cities in the Great Lakes region (Detroit, Cleveland, Buffalo, Toledo, Milwaukee, etc) were built for populations twice their current size, which they lost to out-migration over the past half-century, and so currently have an excess of infrastructure (highways, housing) and can accommodate an influx of population.  Of course, much of that is need of repair and investment, but there is a lot of dirt cheap real estate in these places, and vacant houses that could be rehabilitated.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

But anyway, to add on, I don't think it's crazy to consider.

I'm 40 now, so quite a ways from retirement, but I'm already pretty sure that when the time comes I will be looking to move someplace in the North or Northeast, and away from the coast.

No place is going to be immune to the effects of climate change, but some places are likely to be spared the worst natural disasters.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So, now we WANT Yellowstone to erupt?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
BUT COME ON, PEOPLE! JOHN KERRY FLIES A PRIVATE PLANE TO CLIMATE CHANGE MEETINGS!

/ sarcasm
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Agreed.  And yeah, that is just as stupid as ever.  Anything to avoid actually farking doing something.

It is literally like the apartment building being on fire and saying, "Well, that apartment is not mine.  So there is nothing I can do..."
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Start looking at the Great Lakes region for real estate.  Seriously.  I've started looking into this the last few weeks. Apparently there will be a few regions and states that are least affected (not unaffected) by climate change. They are the pacific northwest, Colorado, Vermont and the Great Lakes region, in particular Michigan.  Once people start taking this seriously, likely the Great Lakes region will be first to fill up because it's cheaper than the other areas. Ive started looking there too after seriously considering the southwest.


I was up there a month ago.  I caught the tail end of that heat wave near the end of June.  I never remember it being that hot up there - that is, it hit temps that I have seen up there plenty of time just not the duration.

This pic below was at the end of June:

This doesn't do it justice but that sea of brown/grey trees in the distance - It's like that all over the place in CO and it was mostly green when I was young.  That's the pine beetle.  Consistent low temps would take care if it but they haven't had consistent, sustained low temps (like, below zero (F)) in a while.

Then there is monsoon season which used to be fairly reliable.  Now it seems way more chaotic (late, early, spotty).  In 2019, I was at the Sand Dunes in late July and Medano creek was totally dry at the parking area and probably 1-2 miles upstream.  I've never not seen at least a little water in the parking area...even in mid-August.

It's still mostly pleasant up there during the summer but it sure has changed - at least more than I should notice in a lifetime.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Oh absolutely! Detroit could be revitalized because of climate change.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What do people expect..  population gets larger, more CO2 generated, more energy created to support them, more heat generated..  circle of life, folks..  toss in the fact that Planet Earth is still a dynamic object in motion, ever changing..  as said before, we are temporary residents, as the dinosaurs were..  they passed due to "shait happens"..  we, on the other hand, had the capability to modify our surroundings for comfort and support, which we have done with gusto, and now find ourselves trapped in the effects that have resulted from that.
We have upset the balance that nature demands, and nature is responding in kind.  Once we are removed, which is in progress, the source of the unbalance will be gone and nature will attain the desired balance.  Animals and insects will rule in harmony with nature.  It will take thousands of years for the effects of mankind to vanish, but it will happen.   Earth,s oven is set to 'self clean', figuratively..  we turned it on, and we can't turn it off.  Preordained, so to speak.   Earth is going through another cycle, which we enhanced, and we will have to deal with the consequences.   Have a good day.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Smart folks would like to do something about it before it kills even more people if you don't mind. Yes, that will mean you are going to be altering your lifestyle. And yes, you will get over it.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Yeah I think the report labeled Colorado high because of preparedness if I recall. Here's where I'm reading the information.

https://www.policygenius.com/homeowne​r​s-insurance/best-and-worst-states-for-​climate-change/
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Smart folks would like to do something about it before it kills even more people if you don't mind. Yes, that will mean you are going to be altering your lifestyle. And yes, you will get over it.


He's going to be dead soon, so it doesn't concern him. A lot of my old Boomer contemporaries think that way.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

'Smart people' got us into this mess..   and at some point, everyone will be 'altering' their 'lifestyle... permanently.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

durbnpoisn: Enact real legislation, with real teeth, and real penalties.  Do it now, and make sure that legislation cannot be reversed.  Do this and tell the Conservatives to fark off if they don't like it.  If they are so keep for humans to adapt, perhaps they should be the first - to adapt to a business environment that doesn't destroy the only planet we can live on.


The problem is that it's too late.  If you actually tried to fix climate change at this point, the required legislation would be so draconian that any government that proposed it would be removed (either via the ballot box or the ammo box), and you would have to pass such wildly unpopular laws in every country on the planet.
 
