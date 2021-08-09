 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   IPCC report briefing to explain how effed we are with climate change beginning at 8AM GMT/1AM PST   (twitter.com) divider line
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Call your Congress critters and demand they act
Speak to your social circles about what's going on
https://twitter.com/DoctorVive/status​/​1424609539417067521
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
1 hour ago  
Maybe we're farked. Maybe we've still got a chance to turn this around.

But the upshot is that whatever we can do, we should do it for the generations that we hope will follow.
 
WalkingSedgwick
1 hour ago  
Pretty sure the answer is "the planet will be OK, but every human save for subsistence farmers/hunter-gatherers is doomed."

Thanks, Americans. You really did the world a solid by leading the world in carbon emissions and adopting a constitution only allows change to happen if it benefits rich people.
 
BafflerMeal
1 hour ago  
Frankly speaking, everyone who is able should be factoring in climate change effects into the future decades of their lives and their families. There is an incredible amount baked in. Try not to be caught on your heels when it gets worse than "a hotter than usual summer."
 
darkone
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adamatari
1 hour ago  
Wow, we get to tune in as they tell us "we're farked," it will get in the news for a few days, and the politicians owned by the fossil fuel companies will continue to block any realistic plan to save our collective asses.

I want to be less pessimistic but direct action is the only way. Unless it's as big or bigger than BLM, the politicians will not act.

Literally 115° F in Portland, 2 years straight of record breaking fires in California, and we got no real plan.
 
Gyrfalcon
1 hour ago  
We have about fifteen minutes.

If the Gulf Stream shuts down, that's pretty much all she wrote. There's no way to "turn it back on." Not even our Space Billionaires can do that. After that, it's just sit and watch while the ripple effects spread around the globe and Nature tries to rebalance what got unbalanced.

I've got ultimate faith that balance will be restored--it's not the first time this ever happened--but it won't be a lot of fun for humanity while it's happening.
 
dbrunker
1 hour ago  
What kind of report?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
53 minutes ago  
10 am Central European Summer Time is 4 am Eastern Daylight Time, 1 am Pacific.
 
JRoo
45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WalkingSedgwick
41 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Frankly speaking, everyone who is able should be factoring in climate change effects into the future decades of their lives and their families. There is an incredible amount baked in. Try not to be caught on your heels when it gets worse than "a hotter than usual summer."


You mean to say that turning down the AC doesn't help when your city burns to the ground?!
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
41 minutes ago  

adamatari: Wow, we get to tune in as they tell us "we're farked," it will get in the news for a few days, and the politicians owned by the fossil fuel companies will continue to block any realistic plan to save our collective asses.

I want to be less pessimistic but direct action is the only way. Unless it's as big or bigger than BLM, the politicians will not act.

Literally 115° F in Portland, 2 years straight of record breaking fires in California, and we got no real plan.


Not just no plans, some continue to work directly against. Heard an ad today, Ohio, selling oil and gas as the way of the future. The American way, twisting the threads of loyalty to one's country with the businesses of non-renewables.

Fracking is poisoning our waters.

One energy company bribed officials to get the taxpayers to pay for their cleanup at nuke plants. One of those officials was reelected after arrest by the fbi.

Ohio is quite well and truly farked until they can get the gop monkey of their back.
 
Wobambo
37 minutes ago  
Covid should be a wake-up call that we really need to restructure society and our priorities. It's an alarm that's only going to get louder and louder, folks.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
36 minutes ago  

nytmare: 10 am Central European Summer Time is 4 am Eastern Daylight Time, 1 am Pacific.


Thank you, headline is fixed.
 
adamatari
34 minutes ago  

bobbifleckman: adamatari: Wow, we get to tune in as they tell us "we're farked," it will get in the news for a few days, and the politicians owned by the fossil fuel companies will continue to block any realistic plan to save our collective asses.

I want to be less pessimistic but direct action is the only way. Unless it's as big or bigger than BLM, the politicians will not act.

Literally 115° F in Portland, 2 years straight of record breaking fires in California, and we got no real plan.

Not just no plans, some continue to work directly against. Heard an ad today, Ohio, selling oil and gas as the way of the future. The American way, twisting the threads of loyalty to one's country with the businesses of non-renewables.

Fracking is poisoning our waters.

One energy company bribed officials to get the taxpayers to pay for their cleanup at nuke plants. One of those officials was reelected after arrest by the fbi.

Ohio is quite well and truly farked until they can get the gop monkey of their back.


What's disappointing is that once again, Alexandria Ocasia-Cortez is once again right about everything, put together a bill, and Nancy Pelosi shat on it like the true hero we know her as.

There is a plan, with a great deal of support, but like voting rights it's somehow dead in the water. Literally useless.
 
Smoking GNU
29 minutes ago  
Seeing how humanity coped with covid there's now no doubt it'll do exactly the same with climate change.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

30 minutes
 
fallingcow
17 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Frankly speaking, everyone who is able should be factoring in climate change effects into the future decades of their lives and their families. There is an incredible amount baked in. Try not to be caught on your heels when it gets worse than "a hotter than usual summer."


How? The billionaires all seem to think mass migration by land, and related disruption, is maybe the biggest threat, judging by how many of them are buying their way into New Zealand citizenship, but I don't got the scratch for that.
 
Mad_Radhu
6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
God-is-a-Taco
1 minute ago  
fallingcow:
How? The billionaires all seem to think mass migration by land, and related disruption, is maybe the biggest threat, judging by how many of them are buying their way into New Zealand citizenship, but I don't got the scratch for that.

I thought NZ had some tax evasion perks? None of the rich are really bound to any country, anyway, since governments gladly fall over themselves to neuter their laws and regulations to appease them.
 
