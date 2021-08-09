 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   See Dick refuse the vaccine and spread disinformation. See Dick catch Covid-19. See Dick die. Don't be a Dick   (nbcnews.com) divider line
66
    More: Repeat, NBC, New York City, West Palm Beach, Florida, Dick Farrel, Miami, Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, Palm Beach County, Florida  
•       •       •

1427 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Aug 2021 at 9:01 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'm OK with this cause and effect.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Add yet another to the pile.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
We have so many of these stories now, it's hard to know if a headline is a repeat or if it's another person. Oh well.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
You know what else they'll force down your throat?  An intubation tube.  Good luck with that.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


well done, Covid. now step on the gas. let's get the rest of these worthless farkers before they ruin anything else
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story could really apply to every person in the US that is dying from covid.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I can only say this was so unexpected. He will be missed," Farrel's partner, Kit Farley, wrote on Facebook

Not by me.

/not unexpected, nor missed
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The wages of farking around is finding out.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, obviously he's in on it, too!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, Jane's back on the market?  I hear she's getting serious.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gubbo: This story could really apply to every person in the US that is dying from covid.


Every person? Cancer patients and children?

That's pretty edgy.
 
jso2897
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
InB4 pollyanna self righteous bullshiat hypocrite whining about people being mean to these worthless subhuman scum.
F**k you, hypocrites.
 
Abox
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
died Wednesday of complications from Covid-19

That's why if you get Covid you gotta keep it simple...stick to the basics, no fancy stuff.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
See karma bite Dick in the ass.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Look at all you people celebrating this man's death.  Sad!  You know, if you were dying, he would be happy too, but only because you're ruining his vision of America.  Sad!  Prayers!  Sad prayers!
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The COVID deniers, the anti-vaxxers are murderers.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Stop being mean to these worthless subhuman scum!
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
1). Nothing is real unless it happens to me.

2). It happened to me. It must be real. I must tell people.

3). Wait, why won't you guys listen?

Repeat. Repeat. Repeat.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just goes to show the pandemic isn't all bad.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He worked at the same station as I did a long time ago (WJNO-AM). He was an asshole back then but it's still sad to see anyone die from overt stupidity. Until now, though, I thought it was all an act.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: I can only say this was so unexpected. He will be missed," Farrel's partner, Kit Farley, wrote on Facebook

Not by me.

/not unexpected, nor missed


His obituary said he was an anchor for Newsmax. This was completely expected.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Crab Rave 10 Hours
Youtube -50NdPawLVY
 
SUMMERSN0WS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Gubbo: This story could really apply to every person in the US that is dying from covid.

Every person? Cancer patients and children?

That's pretty edgy.


Let's not forget breakthrough infections.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So that's another one for the "found out" pile, then?

Right, I'll let Gritty know
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't get it. The man loosening bolts on the leopard cage told me they were all vegetarians. I trusted him.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Another crisis actor.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He also railed against figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci, whom he called a "lying freak."


Fark user imageView Full Size


He's too classy to actually laugh at this guy's fate, but I'm all in


Also:  "He was known as the other Rush Limbaugh."

Just a shame, a terrible loss..
 
aagrajag
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Add yet another to the pile.

[Fark user image image 731x755]


New-'N-Tasty version, courtesy of another Farker (whose name I unfortunately forget):

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also:

Farrel will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.

The phrasing is rather important there. "knew and loved", not just "knew". Everyone who just knew him thought he was an asshole.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Another crisis actor.


And he's taking his method acting very seriously.  He hasn't moved for days!
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fun fact it was Flavor Aid, not Kool Aid...that did them in.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jso2897: InB4 pollyanna self righteous bullshiat hypocrite whining about people being mean to these worthless subhuman scum.
F**k you, hypocrites.


This.

One fewer plague rat, one more cautionary example.
 
dfelixster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Farrel was born Farrel Austin Levitt on Aug. 1, 1956, in New York City

So he chose the name Dick? Between choosing to be called Dick, working for NewsMax, and passing on the vaccine, his choices leave something to be desired.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Amateur. You're supposed to get the vax in secret and then disinform
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
max_pooper
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
One less Trump supporter. How many others do you think he took with him?
 
REO-Weedwagon [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He was known as the other Rush Limbaugh

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Headso
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I always wondered if these people just said these wacky conspiracy theories as political chaff to muddy discourse but this whole coronavirus thing sees to dispel that, they genuinely believe in the crazy conspiracies and live/die by them.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"He was known as the other Rush Limbaugh."

Now he's known as the other fertilizer.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, thanks for showing us what a liberal hoax covid is.  I feel totally pwned now.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Headso: I always wondered if these people just said these wacky conspiracy theories as political chaff to muddy discourse but this whole coronavirus thing sees to dispel that, they genuinely believe in the crazy conspiracies and live/die by them.


Some of them. Hannity and Tucker are fully vaccinated.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Idiot. You're supposed to go ahead and get vaccinated and then lie about it. That way you can keep chirping about how it's not a big deal because nothing ever happened to you.

For his sake I just hope they are wrong and you really CAN take it with you. Otherwise what was the point of any of this.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
*looks in box of thoughts and prayers*

Oops all out. Sorry, not sorry.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Add yet another to the pile.

[Fark user image 731x755]


We need a Forever Box icon for these stories.  We're going to see hundreds a week for the foreseeable future, and every single one should be greenlit as a warning to others.

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"He will be missed"?
No, not so much.
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.