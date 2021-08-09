 Skip to content
 
(Fox 23 Tulsa)   'Like a war zone': 27K pounds of deodorant cans carried by semi explode in Oklahoma. Smelled good though   (fox23.com) divider line
13
‘’ 5 hours ago  
People still use spray cans?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Strong enough for a man, yet made for a woman .
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As a Midwestern user of this product, I am still getting a mild kick out of projectile fiery cans of it since nobody got hurt but considering alternatives JIC.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Semi carrying aerosol cans explodes in Big Cabin. How big is this cabin?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Spectrum: Semi carrying aerosol cans explodes in Big Cabin. How big is this cabin?


you'd be dumbfounded
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No inquires were reported.

Apparently inquiring minds no longer want to know.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The possible explosion on Friday morning near Big Cabin was picked up on radar.

It's possible there were around 27,000 individual explosions.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Axe - Chocolate
Youtube tCNdl2Q9aNo
 
olrasputin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you were in the general vicinity of the explosion at that time, you got laid instantly.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Approves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: No inquires were reported.

Apparently inquiring minds no longer want to know.


Too many injured minds.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Smells like victory.
 
