 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TV[R]EV)   Fox pays for 27% of Tukkker Carlson's advertising. Who else pays for his show? Glad you asked   (tvrev.com) divider line
14
    More: Interesting, Advertising, Fox Business Network, Fox News Channel, Tucker Carlson, Fox News show, MSNBC, RFD-TV, Infomercial  
•       •       •

632 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Aug 2021 at 6:30 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They all have to get their revenue from somewhere.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: They all have to get their revenue from somewhere.


And that place is not me. Only ever heard of the top three anyway.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So... Companies I've never heard of or never intended to give money to.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
His parents?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Snake oil companies.

Bird of feather...
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Every cable TV subscriber pays an average of $1.72 a month to receive Fox News, whether you watch it or not.

UNFOX MY CABLE BOX
 
jimjays
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm sorry that I don't use any of those products that I can stop using them. But I'll continue not using them more enthusiastically.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: So... Companies I've never heard of or never intended to give money to.


I wish.

Damnit, even if USAA wasn't funding him specifically they're still giving money to the network.  Time to go see if there's some sort of recall effort for the current board
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Come on, RockAuto. You can do better.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Other than Fox / Fox Nation, if I saw those names in an email I'd treat that email as spam.

And I'd bet the rates are not exorbitant either.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Maturin: Every cable TV subscriber pays an average of $1.72 a month to receive Fox News, whether you watch it or not.

UNFOX MY CABLE BOX


At the risk of sounding smug, I cut that cable almost two decades ago. Fox News getting subsidized by subscription fees is a major (though not only) reason why.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Maturin: Every cable TV subscriber pays an average of $1.72 a month to receive Fox News, whether you watch it or not.

UNFOX MY CABLE BOX

At the risk of sounding smug, I cut that cable almost two decades ago. Fox News getting subsidized by subscription fees is a major (though not only) reason why.


I've been trying to unplug, but Mrs. Maturin can't seem to live without her nightly fix of Ari Melber.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So brain supplements and stuff even the Shamwow guy won't shill.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A veritable list of who?

It really is smoke and mirrors.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.