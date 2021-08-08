 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Do not travel to the Florida Exclusion Zone until further notice   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Florida, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I am guessing the two places the viral load is higher are Mississippi and Louisiana.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You couldn't pay me to visit Florida, I wish we could stop them from coming here without solid proof of vaccination.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Keep being you Florida.
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I live in Florida and I definitely don't want to travel to Florida.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ralanprod: I live in Florida and I definitely don't want to travel to Florida.


Apparently, there is a "World" in Orlando you can go to.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My niece and her POS husband (both unvaccinated, of course) flew up to Cincinnati  from Tampa to visit my 70 year old sister. He posted a fat faced selfie on the plane biatching about masks.  I almost planned an impromptu trip to meet them. fark them, glad I didn't follow through.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 594x510]

Keep being you Florida.


That guy was from Texas. That happened in Texas.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder if we could just put up a wall around it, Escape From New York style.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dildo tontine: I am guessing the two places the viral load is higher are Mississippi and Louisiana.


Botswana and Louisiana.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bloobeary: I wonder if we could just put up a wall around it, Escape From New York style.


And we've already got a President trapped inside!  It's perfect!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

make me some tea: dildo tontine: I am guessing the two places the viral load is higher are Mississippi and Louisiana.

Botswana and Louisiana.


Botswana knows how to quarantine.....
 
rwhamann [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All these states are yours except Florida. Attempt no landings there.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So I guess you would have a longer life expectancy in Angola than Miami? That should be tragic, Florida Man, it should be...
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I live in Florida, and the only silver lining is that the plague rats are infecting each other, and will FA and FO. Fewer of them to deal with soon.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A Viral Load in Florida was my nickname at USF.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HawgWild: gopher321: [Fark user image 594x510]

Keep being you Florida.

That guy was from Texas. That happened in Texas.


Aw.  :(
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sigh. First time I've seen my daughter in 2 years. She just flew in from Austin (Now LEVEL 5!!), but of course they had to layover in Panama City 1st. Thank God we are all vaccinated.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of my siblings moved there, they're all born again with their new wife and 4th baby mama, put his faith in whatever happens so doesn't get the vax.

Keep waiting to hear the inevitable.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh oh. I have played this one. The exclusion zone can get pretty rough.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It will peak soon, it just has to.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: It will peak soon, it just has to.


The models have it either in September, or starting the end of this month into September. The scientists are saying they're not confident they have it exactly right because this variant is so tricky.

RUN DMC - It's Tricky (Official Video)
Youtube l-O5IHVhWj0
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SplittingAces: My niece and her POS husband (both unvaccinated, of course) flew up to Cincinnati  from Tampa to visit my 70 year old sister. He posted a fat faced selfie on the plane biatching about masks.  I almost planned an impromptu trip to meet them. fark them, glad I didn't follow through.


Time to cut ties with some people I'm afraid.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 594x510]

Keep being you Florida.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
collider.comView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you think we could give Florida back to Spain? We tore up the Monroe Doctrine in 1917 anyway.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bloobeary: I wonder if we could just put up a wall around it, Escape From New York style.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Quite dangerous indeed

d2j1wkp1bavyfs.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sage advice in any year.
 
anuran
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Do you think we could give Florida back to Spain? We tore up the Monroe Doctrine in 1917 anyway.


Can we give Texas back to Mexico while we're at it?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Maybe we should try nuking the virus.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Quite dangerous indeed

[d2j1wkp1bavyfs.cloudfront.net image 660x350]


I'm okay with this.

static2.srcdn.comView Full Size


Even younger Fez was cite in his own dorky kind of way.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
OK, 2 weeks ago some Farker told me he would cancel his Florida cruise trip if it got worse.

I wonder if this counts?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: One of my siblings moved there, they're all born again with their new wife and 4th baby mama, put his faith in whatever happens so doesn't get the vax



"It is also written: 'Do not put the Lord your God to the test.'"

Matthew 4:7

But of course, Christians have stopped reading the New Testament.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Last time I went to Florida my father collapsed from head exhaustion in Hogwarts Theme Park and had to be hospitalized where they found  his lung tumors for the first time. I think I'll manage not to visit that state for awhile.
 
DiggidyDan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 594x510]

Keep being you Florida.


That was a Texidiot. . .

https://www.gawker.com/fark-that-alli​g​ator-man-killed-seconds-after-mocking-​1715887134
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Last time I went to Florida my father collapsed from head exhaustion in Hogwarts Theme Park and had to be hospitalized where they found  his lung tumors for the first time. I think I'll manage not to visit that state for awhile.


Head exhaustion is a common problem in Florida
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: arrogantbastich: One of my siblings moved there, they're all born again with their new wife and 4th baby mama, put his faith in whatever happens so doesn't get the vax


"It is also written: 'Do not put the Lord your God to the test.'"

Matthew 4:7

But of course, Christians have stopped reading the New Testament.


We'll it's not like kids these days are commanding stones be made into bread or anything. Rather passé.
 
robodog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Elections have consequences, I just hope this one has enough consequences that another idiot doesn't get elected because of Floriduh.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Somacandra: Last time I went to Florida my father collapsed from head exhaustion in Hogwarts Theme Park and had to be hospitalized where they found  his lung tumors for the first time. I think I'll manage not to visit that state for awhile.

Head exhaustion is a common problem in Florida


So is autocorrect, I Imagine.

/heat exhaustion
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Triangle man, Triangle man
Triangle man hates Florida man
They have a fight, Triangle wins
Triangle man/'cause a delta is a triangle
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I remember when this was just a comedy.

Remain indoors...it's time for The Quiz Broadcast (complete)
Youtube qkoPYdeHF70
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Last time I went to Florida my father collapsed from head exhaustion


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is Florida going to be the reason covid mutates into zombie virus?
/still waiting for the zombies
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I am so glad I moved out of Florida in April. Not sure what the numbers are like in Pinellas County right now but I'm happy not to be there.
 
shroom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: ralanprod: I live in Florida and I definitely don't want to travel to Florida.

Apparently, there is a "World" in Orlando you can go to.


It's a small one, after all.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If I were evil, I would infiltrate some christian facebook groups and speak in favor of multiple state-wide tent revivals to gather to pray for herd immunity to save Florida.
 
