(DCist)   Teens and their accompanying parents get $51 each for getting a COVID vaccine, as well as Apple Airpods for early risers and a chance to win a $25,000 college scholarship. Valid offer only in D.C   (dcist.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
All I got was immunity from a deadly disease.  Could have at least thrown a free dipped cone at DQ in there.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not "Spiffy". We have to bribe people into getting a free vaccine?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the winner of the $25,000 is....   Hunter Biden who plans to use it to study Art Sales and Sales Management.

Hang on.  Fox News is on the line for a confirmation.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw in a lollypop and it's a deal.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should be illegal. All the monies should be split among those who have the vaccine by a certain date. Complete bullshiat engineered to reward idiots.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my vaccine back before we had to try to bribe idiots into doing the right thing. Saving yourselves and those around you isn't enough no you must have personal gain. This pandemic has shown us exactly how hollow our society truly is. Everyone is out for themselves and fark everyone else if it even slightly inconveniences you.

Just further signs of a failing society.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The smart stupid people will hold out for more.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we can pay people to get vaccinated, we should also be able pay them to get sterilized.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: All I got was immunity from a deadly disease.  Could have at least thrown a free dipped cone at DQ in there.


Exactly. I did the responsible thing and got vaccinated as soon as I could, and all I got was a....... hell, I didn't even get a lousy tshirt
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's because they know their Delta wave is coming.

We should have universal masks and compulsory vaccination for everybody over 18.

Parents who themselves are not vaccinated should not be allowed to send their children to school.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: All I got was immunity from a deadly disease.  Could have at least thrown a free dipped cone at DQ in there.


The vaccination site I went to was handing out bottles of water, so there's that.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally, I'd go the other direction and start deducting $51 from their bank accounts for each day they remain unvaxxed.

We're never going to get where we need to be with these stupid "incentives".

Fewer carrots, more sticks.
 
Orallo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine, just imagine for a minute, people in developing countries where they cant get a vaccine even paying for it, reading this headline.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: It's not "Spiffy". We have to bribe people into getting a free vaccine?


Yes it is, and yes we do.  Anything to get needles into arms is worth it.  If I have a heart attack, severe car accident, stroke, etc. tomorrow, there's a good chance I'm being taken across the river from my home in Arlington to Georgetown or GW hospitals in DC.  Putting aside the public health costs of treating uninsured COVID patients, it's worth every penny of this incentive program to keep hospital beds free for other emergencies.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ongbok: 433: All I got was immunity from a deadly disease.  Could have at least thrown a free dipped cone at DQ in there.

Exactly. I did the responsible thing and got vaccinated as soon as I could, and all I got was a....... hell, I didn't even get a lousy tshirt


I don't care any more.

I think we should make it compulsory and give every new vaccination $100 for the first shot and $1000 for the second shot.

I don't care if I don't get cash, I'm a grown-ass man. It's worth it to me to live in a functioning society, and also to be able to tell my antivaxxer relations I know how much their soul was worth.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do idiots get all the nice things?

How come nobody asked me to prom?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ongbok: 433: All I got was immunity from a deadly disease.  Could have at least thrown a free dipped cone at DQ in there.

Exactly. I did the responsible thing and got vaccinated as soon as I could, and all I got was a....... hell, I didn't even get a lousy tshirt


I got a discount on my groceries.
 
Nocrash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedComrade: I got my vaccine back before we had to try to bribe idiots into doing the right thing. Saving yourselves and those around you isn't enough no you must have personal gain. This pandemic has shown us exactly how hollow our society truly is. Everyone is out for themselves and fark everyone else if it even slightly inconveniences you.

Just further signs of a failing society.


Disintegration of a society is apparently a normal and expected function when the participants become lazy entitled idiots who think they are smarter than experts. It's probably for the best.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: ongbok: 433: All I got was immunity from a deadly disease.  Could have at least thrown a free dipped cone at DQ in there.

Exactly. I did the responsible thing and got vaccinated as soon as I could, and all I got was a....... hell, I didn't even get a lousy tshirt

I got a discount on my groceries.


I've had several free donuts from Krispy Kreme
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was offered a cookie. But the Internet has taught me to be cautious of cookies, particularly where attractive nurses are involved, so I politely declined.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm at the point, where I think it'd be better just to give a monthly stipend to those who are vaccinated, direct deposit. Start at a higher amount and then as we reach thresholds amount lowers. Basically, longer you wait, longer everyone else gets money. At worst, everyone else who did the right thing gets bonus money at their expense. Not sure how to handle truly immunocompromised, other than hoping this could help a little. Definitely make it a case where uploading a fake one comes with fraud risk/forfeiture.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RedComrade: I got my vaccine back before we had to try to bribe idiots into doing the right thing. Saving yourselves and those around you isn't enough no you must have personal gain. This pandemic has shown us exactly how hollow our society truly is. Everyone is out for themselves and fark everyone else if it even slightly inconveniences you.

Just further signs of a failing society.


So your first thought after getting the shot was "great, now everybody else is safe"?

It wasn't.  You got the vaccine so YOU'd be safe from covid.  And that's fine, it's just human nature.

Maybe one day we'll overcome it.  But we wouldn't have made it this far without it
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: 433: All I got was immunity from a deadly disease.  Could have at least thrown a free dipped cone at DQ in there.

The vaccination site I went to was handing out bottles of water, so there's that.


Mine had cookies!
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cool, since I got it months ago, because im not a fu*k head, what do I get?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The smart stupid people will hold out for more.


My plan is to say I'm unvaccinated, then I get the money, and more shots
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: Cool, since I got it months ago, because im not a fu*k head, what do I get?


Well, in a couple months, hopefully a booster shot.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Masakyst: Personally, I'd go the other direction and start deducting $51 from their bank accounts for each day they remain unvaxxed.

We're never going to get where we need to be with these stupid "incentives".

Fewer carrots, more sticks.


Why 51 though? Why not 50?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gooch: If we can pay people to get vaccinated, we should also be able pay them to get sterilized.


Or actually pay them for work they actually do
but no in America we don't actually want to pay people for work
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Orallo: Imagine, just imagine for a minute, people in developing countries where they cant get a vaccine even paying for it, reading this headline.


Maybe that will make them over throw their shiat countrie's government
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: Cool, since I got it months ago, because im not a fu*k head, what do I get?


Months of protection from the virus?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fasces Breaker: Should be illegal. All the monies should be split among those who have the vaccine by a certain date. Complete bullshiat engineered to reward idiots.


Part of my day to day can involve reviewing survey methodology, and in particular strategies to make sure the samples are statistically representative of the population being studied and maximizing response rates among the harder to get demographics.   A common strategy used is to send out the initial communication be it a text, and email or a letter, with a small cash award attached, say $5 and an invitation to take the survey and get $35-75 for their time.   Then, about a month later, you look at the ones who haven't responded yet, and give them ANOTHER $5 or so and invite them again.   It works like gangbusters to get them to respond.   Not Sure of the psychology behind it all but it does work.  The small, in hand cas incentives are dwarfed by the benefits of responding, but they seem to motivated people in a way the bigger promised reward does not.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Warthog: Mugato: It's not "Spiffy". We have to bribe people into getting a free vaccine?

Yes it is, and yes we do.  Anything to get needles into arms is worth it.  If I have a heart attack, severe car accident, stroke, etc. tomorrow, there's a good chance I'm being taken across the river from my home in Arlington to Georgetown or GW hospitals in DC.  Putting aside the public health costs of treating uninsured COVID patients, it's worth every penny of this incentive program to keep hospital beds free for other emergencies.


This
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: RedComrade: I got my vaccine back before we had to try to bribe idiots into doing the right thing. Saving yourselves and those around you isn't enough no you must have personal gain. This pandemic has shown us exactly how hollow our society truly is. Everyone is out for themselves and fark everyone else if it even slightly inconveniences you.

Just further signs of a failing society.

So your first thought after getting the shot was "great, now everybody else is safe"?

It wasn't.  You got the vaccine so YOU'd be safe from covid.  And that's fine, it's just human nature.


A thief thinks everyone in the room is stealing.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: dothemath: Cool, since I got it months ago, because im not a fu*k head, what do I get?

Months of protection from the virus?


We need to stop coddling these mental defectives and ban them from public society.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GrizzlyPouch: abhorrent1: 433: All I got was immunity from a deadly disease.  Could have at least thrown a free dipped cone at DQ in there.

The vaccination site I went to was handing out bottles of water, so there's that.

Mine had cookies!


Oh I forgot. The site I went to was put on by Albertson's so they also gave you a 10% off coupon for any Albertson's owned grocery store. So with that and the bottle of water, I probably got like $5 or $6 in free stuff that day! Don't tell the IRS!
 
