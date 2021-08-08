 Skip to content
 
(Politico)   Federal judge sides with cruise line against DeathSantis, writing that Florida "fails to provide a valid evidentiary, factual, or legal predicate"   (politico.com) divider line
    More: Florida, United States, President of the United States, Cruise ship, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Supreme Court of the United States, Law, executive order, state law  
dracos31
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Florida, fail...the only two words needed when talking about Ron Deathsentence.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
MoRon DeSatanist is going to kill a lot of people before this is all over.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you decide loyalty is more important than reality.

\luckily the judge followed reality
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
An island of sanity in a sea of stupidity!
 
sleze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My internet JD is failing me.  While the article addresses that the ban is stupid, it doesn't seem to cover whether or not Florida has the authority to ban vaccine passports for businesses operating there.  If they have that authority, I don't think the rationale (or lack thereof) is relevant, right?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Now cruise lines can get back to what they do best: providing a breeding ground for norovirus, E. coli, and clostridium.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Shotgun Justice: MoRon DeSatanist is going to kill a lot of people before this is all over.



They'll cheer for him all the while down here in this stupid farking state.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The funny thing is that the Cruise line isn't on the moral high ground. They just want to make money and the foreign port of calls require vaccine proof prior to entering. The complaints and legal action from unvaccinated passengers stuck on the ships would be a nightmare for the crew and a big financial hit to the company legal department.

This is purely dollars and cents.
 
eKonk
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ah, yes, republican cancel culture. Why does desantis hate the cruise lines' freedom? He sounds like a commie to me...
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Shotgun Justice: MoRon DeSatanist is going to kill a lot of people before this is all over.


That is very insulting to Satanists, walk it back.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"fails to provide a valid evidentiary, factual, or legal predicate"

This could be the Republican party's official motto.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: "fails to provide a valid evidentiary, factual, or legal predicate"

This could be the Republican party's official motto.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"We don't want to learn, but we hate what we don't understand."
 
G. Tarrant [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

McGrits: The funny thing is that the Cruise line isn't on the moral high ground. They just want to make money and the foreign port of calls require vaccine proof prior to entering. The complaints and legal action from unvaccinated passengers stuck on the ships would be a nightmare for the crew and a big financial hit to the company legal department.

This is purely dollars and cents.


This. Nearly all the cruise lines want to be able to require vaccination (at least of everyone over 12). Some are even willing to ban kids and those adults who cannot be vaccinated to ensure 100% vaccination, except that DeathSantis has been fighting them at every turn.

It's simply good business sense. While there's some people that would sail on a "Yee-haw, cruise at your own risk!" ship, most of their customers aren't willing to get near a cruise if they don't think people are vaccinated.

(Cruises leaving out of non-Gulf of Mexico states, like Washington, are currently all requiring vaccination. It's the southeast crescent of Texas through Florida that the majority of cruises leave from that is the current issue. Good for NCL for winning and I hope it continues through appeal).
 
MindStalker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sleze: My internet JD is failing me.  While the article addresses that the ban is stupid, it doesn't seem to cover whether or not Florida has the authority to ban vaccine passports for businesses operating there.  If they have that authority, I don't think the rationale (or lack thereof) is relevant, right?


Judge gave cruise lines a temporary hold on this while things get sorted out in the higher courts. But this doesn't cover other businesses yet.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

McGrits: The funny thing is that the Cruise line isn't on the moral high ground. They just want to make money and the foreign port of calls require vaccine proof prior to entering. The complaints and legal action from unvaccinated passengers stuck on the ships would be a nightmare for the crew and a big financial hit to the company legal department.

This is purely dollars and cents.


It does help that they didn't have to make a moral argument in court and could rely happily on the facts you have outlined, although I would suggest that they are in fact on the moral high ground in every sense.
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sleze: My internet JD is failing me.  While the article addresses that the ban is stupid, it doesn't seem to cover whether or not Florida has the authority to ban vaccine passports for businesses operating there.  If they have that authority, I don't think the rationale (or lack thereof) is relevant, right?


State legislatures can create any law they want, to apply to their state. Folks can challenge those laws by filing a case to be reviewed by the judicial branches (district, state, or federal, depending on scope). The judiciary can find the law unconstitutional, or in conflict with previous laws such that it can't be properly enforced, or that the complaint has a more valid standing than the law being complained about.

That's the theory anyway. Using the words "legislature" and "rationale" together, especially in FL, is the biggest oxymoron of all time. Legislators, even when they're lawyers, are not legal experts, and their need to be re-elected will cloud whatever subatomic amount of judgement they actually have.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sleze: My internet JD is failing me.  While the article addresses that the ban is stupid, it doesn't seem to cover whether or not Florida has the authority to ban vaccine passports for businesses operating there.  If they have that authority, I don't think the rationale (or lack thereof) is relevant, right?


Because the general question of whether Florida has the "authority" isn't the issue in this case. It's mostly a problem with "how", not "what".
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's a good sign.

Meanwhile the Indiana University antivaxxers are trying to get their losing lawsuit in front of the Supreme Court so they can again try to endanger every college and school kid in the country.
 
Low Budget Dave
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sleze: My internet JD is failing me.  While the article addresses that the ban is stupid, it doesn't seem to cover whether or not Florida has the authority to ban vaccine passports for businesses operating there.  If they have that authority, I don't think the rationale (or lack thereof) is relevant, right?


As I understand it, you are correct.

Under the Commerce Clause, Congress enacted laws that give CDC the ability to impose certain regulations for public health purposes.

Since the CDC has issued "recommendations" but not regulations, the DeathSantis rule is not unconstitutional, and so the justification does not need to be stated.

There is a valid question as to whether DeSantis is on the side of the virus, but at least from a Constitutional point of view, he is allowed to cheer for or against public health, using roughly the same legal framework.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now you can get on a ship to temporarily escape a ship of fools.

World Party - Ship of Fools
Youtube ZHh0V7UjVXI
 
aagrajag
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Now cruise lines can get back to what they do best: providing a breeding ground for norovirus, E. coli, and clostridium.


You forgot herpes and chlamydia.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thealgorerhythm: That's a good sign.

Meanwhile the Indiana University antivaxxers are trying to get their losing lawsuit in front of the Supreme Court so they can again try to endanger every college and school kid in the country.


It was 7 students. My first thought when I heard about that case was "so that's how big the IU College Republican club is"
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 minute ago  

eKonk: Ah, yes, republican cancel culture. Why does desantis hate the cruise lines' freedom? He sounds like a commie to me...


The only thing they are cancelling themselves. Another one at work died. We are up to 7. Every one of them hardcore conservative vaccines are chipping everyone Hilary is a lizard person, q will save the world covid doesn't really exist or it's the flu..

I am past the point of compassion.
 
