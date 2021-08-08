 Skip to content
 
(CBS4Denver - KCNC)   FAFO, moose edition   (denver.cbslocal.com) divider line
20
    More: Dumbass, Front Range Urban Corridor, video of a moose, Denver, Walking, Colorado municipalities, bull moose, Colorado, Wildlife  
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I don't care where you are in the world.
Do not fark with a moose.
Moose out front told yea.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Moose can be a lot more dangerous than grizzlies

Because moose don't give a f*ck and AREN'T hungry, they're just after you.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Also haha man okay that video was not what I expected. The guy recorded too long and the møøse went from ∅ to pissed in nø time.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Never heard of FAFO before, but yeah moose are not nice normally.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

O.o

Not an American, I take it?
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Møøse once bit my sister.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moose don't understand leverage. It has these giant antlers which have leverage in one direction. If you grab them and turn them, you can essentially control the animal without fear of harm.

But sure, hide behind a tree. That'll work.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Please send video proof of you grabbing and turning them, because I want to see someone get trampled to death. It's been a rough couple of years.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it all looked so much fun on the teevee...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't live near any moose. This is just advice to those who may encounter them.

You're an apex predator. Don't be such a pussy.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a moose licks its snout, pins its ears back and/or raises its hackles on its hump or shoulders

Dang, I'm a little out of practice with my pickup moves thanks to Covid but good job giving away ALL my bad tactics
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You only get to give that kind of advice if you've tried it and know that it works.

Tell ya what. The same is true for cattle. Hop in the pen with a bull and give it a try. The last guy I know who thought "apex predator" meant "can win a fight with a bull" spent over a month in the hospital, but surely you can do better.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the person might have looked like:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

/yes, you're old too.
 
lurkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You think the moose is mad now, wait till early October.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Not everyone is made for the apex predator life.

I suggest people study some Brazilian Jiujutsu to gain some confidence.
 
Insain2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


See even Bullwinkle J. Moose will "Jack" you up if you got anywherez near him too!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Yes, yes... you're just "wrestling."

memegenerator.netView Full Size


/moose, bulls, bears, alligators - apex predators will "wrestle" them all
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

He's here to stick fingers in huttholes and chew bubblegum. And he's all out of bubblegum.

Just as Steve Irwin intended.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm not sure where, but I believe I read one time that a moose will bite your sister.
 
