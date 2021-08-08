 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Apparently it takes a minimum of 6 people dying and 10-15 ending up in the hospital for their church to start promoting the Covid vaccine. "Davis ... is certain the members didn't contract the virus at the church"   (cnn.com) divider line
29
    More: Florida, Vaccination, Public health, Smallpox, church members, Vaccine, Part of my resolve, free vaccination clinic, health officials  
•       •       •

518 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Aug 2021 at 5:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
He's also certain that there is an invisible sky wizard.
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
He's also certain the beef poisoning is from a different steak restaurant.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The  Impact Church.
Yeah,  youz impacted all right.

I'm guessing that some of the affected were high donors.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
"Part of my resolve is, yes we are praying, but we aren't just going to be praying," said Davis on Sunday.

"We are going to pray and do something. And part of our do something in this situation is that we are having a vaccination event."

Wow. The same thing a whole lot of other churches were doing when it was only worthless strangers who were dying?  Behold the beauty of holiness!
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
He's completely unapologetic:

FTFA:

Davis told WJXT that he is certain the members didn't contract the virus at the church.

"My family and I are all fully vaccinated," said Davis. "I'm not asking you to be vaccinated because I don't want to pressure you. We are simply making it available for those who want it."

Way to lead, a**hole.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Chariset: "Part of my resolve is, yes we are praying, but we aren't just going to be praying," said Davis on Sunday.

"We are going to pray and do something. And part of our do something in this situation is that we are having a vaccination event."

Wow. The same thing a whole lot of other churches were doing when it was only worthless strangers who were dying?  Behold the beauty of holiness!


So he basically admitted that prayer by itself is useless.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Chariset: "Part of my resolve is, yes we are praying, but we aren't just going to be praying," said Davis on Sunday.

"We are going to pray and do something. And part of our do something in this situation is that we are having a vaccination event."

Wow. The same thing a whole lot of other churches were doing when it was only worthless strangers who were dying?  Behold the beauty of holiness!

So he basically admitted that prayer by itself is useless.


Cognitive dissonance is real
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
If they didn't catch it at church, then where did they catch it?   What else do they have in common?

1.  They're farking morons
2.  They're gullible
3.  They lack critical thinking skills
4.  They're dead.
5.  The hospital.  They must have caught it at the hospital before they died.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

labman: If they didn't catch it at church, then where did they catch it?   What else do they have in common?

1.  They're farking morons
2.  They're gullible
3.  They lack critical thinking skills
4.  They're dead.
5.  The hospital.  They must have caught it at the hospital before they died.


6. They were all buttfarking on the DL.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

DoctorCal: labman: If they didn't catch it at church, then where did they catch it?   What else do they have in common?

1.  They're farking morons
2.  They're gullible
3.  They lack critical thinking skills
4.  They're dead.
5.  The hospital.  They must have caught it at the hospital before they died.

6. They were all buttfarking on the DL.


So they caught the 'rona from eating ass?

The NYC Health Department was right!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: If they didn't catch it at church, then where did they catch it?   What else do they have in common?

1.  They're farking morons
2.  They're gullible
3.  They lack critical thinking skills
4.  They're dead.
5.  The hospital.  They must have caught it at the hospital before they died.


You know people do other things the other 6 days and 23 hours of the week, right?

Because of DeSantis' genius policies, contact tracing any specific outbreak in Florida is next to impossible now.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depending on the version they're using aren't there one or two Commandments about this?
Thou shall not  covid.
Thou shall not covid thy neighbor's house and his ass etc.?
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no way that people could have caught COVID crammed into a converted JCPenney at the derelict Orangewood Mall! We've got Jesus all over everything!
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
unbelievers! Papa nurgle is blessing them with his love and pestilence!
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you subby for the feel good story to start the week.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image image 567x440]


If that monster exists, it sent the virus; humankind made the vaccine.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: markie_farkie: Chariset: "Part of my resolve is, yes we are praying, but we aren't just going to be praying," said Davis on Sunday.

"We are going to pray and do something. And part of our do something in this situation is that we are having a vaccination event."

Wow. The same thing a whole lot of other churches were doing when it was only worthless strangers who were dying?  Behold the beauty of holiness!

So he basically admitted that prayer by itself is useless.

Cognitive dissonance is real


"Cognitive dissonance" is the deeply unpleasant feeling experienced by those who know - at least on some relatively-conscious level - that two or more of their deeply-held beliefs cannot possibly accord.

The term you're looking for is "doublethink".
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: DoctorCal: labman: If they didn't catch it at church, then where did they catch it?   What else do they have in common?

1.  They're farking morons
2.  They're gullible
3.  They lack critical thinking skills
4.  They're dead.
5.  The hospital.  They must have caught it at the hospital before they died.

6. They were all buttfarking on the DL.

So they caught the 'rona from eating ass?

The NYC Health Department was right!
[Fark user image image 471x610]


shiat.  I should read closer I've been avoiding peaches this whole time
 
almejita
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He's right, cuz I'm pretty sure viruses can't get past the baby Jesus.

Should I have capped The Baby? The Baby Jesus. TBJ.

TBJ with the crusts cut off.

That's some funny shiat.

Butt Trumpet - I'm Ugly and I Don't Know Why
Youtube Z-24X5Aqobs
 
untoldforce
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How many unvaxed people in Florida haven't caught COVID by this point? It seems the virus must eventually run out of new people to infect.
 
anuran
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: So he basically admitted that prayer by itself is useless.


As the Benedictines say "Laborare est orare" - "To work is to pray." Your prayers don't accomplish diddly unless you're working towards what you're praying for.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

untoldforce: How many unvaxed people in Florida haven't caught COVID by this point? It seems the virus must eventually run out of new people to infect.


South Dakota's case rate is still fairly low, which makes me think they got close to herd immunity the hard way.

/we'll see what happens post Sturgis though.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Davis told WJXT that he is certain the members didn't contract the virus at the church.

Delusional to the last.

F#ck 'em.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: DoctorCal: labman: If they didn't catch it at church, then where did they catch it?   What else do they have in common?

1.  They're farking morons
2.  They're gullible
3.  They lack critical thinking skills
4.  They're dead.
5.  The hospital.  They must have caught it at the hospital before they died.

6. They were all buttfarking on the DL.

So they caught the 'rona from eating ass?

The NYC Health Department was right!
[Fark user image 471x610]


I don't know if that's been found out for certain or not. I do know that you most certainly can get a norovirus from eating ass, so

Fark user imageView Full Size


That goes doubly if you're on a floating petri dish cruise ship.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

imauniter: Thank you subby for the feel good story to start the week.


That was a feel good story?

I'm not even sure what the story here is.  "Church admits it's wrong"? (Were they one of the denier churches?)  "Once enough people die a few people might get vaccinated?"

I mean, hell, they mention that the church held a vaccination clinic back in March where they got 800 people vaccinated.   They said *nothing* about how many people showed up to get a shot this time:

The church hosted a free vaccination clinic on Sunday for anyone who wanted to get the Coivd-19 vaccine. The clinic was held in partnership with health officials from University of Florida Health. Along with offering the Pzifer vaccine, Davis said they had medical educators available for anyone who had questions or concerns about vaccinations.
"My family and I are all fully vaccinated," said Davis. "I'm not asking you to be vaccinated because I don't want to pressure you. We are simply making it available for those who want it."
In March, according to WJXT, the church hosted a previous clinic where 800 members were vaccinated.

/hopes that none of the medical workers running the vaccination clinic get sick after going into an obvious hot zone.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Davis told WJXT that he is certain the members didn't contract the virus at the church.

Delusional to the last.

F#ck 'em.


If you regularly believe ten crazy things before breakfast, what's a few more after lunch?
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sitting close together indoors for more than an hour and everyone periodically standing up and singing is a pretty damn efficient way to spread COVID, but hey, that collection basket ain't gonna pass itself.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

untoldforce: How many unvaxed people in Florida haven't caught COVID by this point? It seems the virus must eventually run out of new people to infect.


And then, like a miracle, it will go away
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.