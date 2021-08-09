 Skip to content
 
(NJ.com)   The bomb-proof building has been blown up. With video goodness of said building blowing up real good   (nj.com) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not much is bomb-proof from the inside
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But was it a boy or a girl?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I hope they save the Jagerbomb-proof buildings so we can protect NJ's proud and historic culture.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I sure hope Steve Rogers made it out of there
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They weren't blown up, they were blown in.

There's blown up, blown in, blown out, blown over;
Blown away, blown by, blown down, blown around and plain just blown.
Or like that last Oxford comma, blown off.

I don't know Jack. But I know Joe Blow.
 
