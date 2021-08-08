 Skip to content
(Guardian)   America shouldn't be sending unvaccinated kids back to school. A look at the schools in England should have told you that   (theguardian.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
DONTTELLMEHOWTOPARENTITSMYCHOUCEITHOUG​HTTHISWASAMERICAMYPRECIOUSCROTCHFRUITI​SGENETUCALLYSUPERIORANDANOTHERTHINGYOU​SOCIALISTBASTARDS...
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is scary already, and putting kids back in school is going to sicken a lot more people.

"A study by Imperial College London found that Covid-19 test positivity among UK children five to 12 years was two- to six-fold higher than for persons 45 and older. As of Wednesday, one in 10 Covid-19 test results for US children five to 11 years are positive, and the week-over-week rise in test positivity is climbing fastest for this age group. Covid-19 test positivity among US children 12-17 (12.3%) is higher than for any other age group. "
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two months from now: OMG look at those hideous teeth! We're going to get you braces even if we have to raid your college fund to do it!

/another lesson that had to be learned
//the hard way
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thorpe: This is scary already, and putting kids back in school is going to sicken a lot more people.

"A study by Imperial College London found that Covid-19 test positivity among UK children five to 12 years was two- to six-fold higher than for persons 45 and older. As of Wednesday, one in 10 Covid-19 test results for US children five to 11 years are positive, and the week-over-week rise in test positivity is climbing fastest for this age group. Covid-19 test positivity among US children 12-17 (12.3%) is higher than for any other age group. "


I don't know about the UK, but in the US, ages five to twelve cannot be vaccinated as they are not approved. So, yes, this is going to suck. I have no idea what local schools are going to do but I think they should continue doing what they were doing at the end of the last school year.
 
BraniacsDaughtr [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Something to think about as I plan my lessons for next week. Cool.
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Superjoe: thorpe: This is scary already, and putting kids back in school is going to sicken a lot more people.

"A study by Imperial College London found that Covid-19 test positivity among UK children five to 12 years was two- to six-fold higher than for persons 45 and older. As of Wednesday, one in 10 Covid-19 test results for US children five to 11 years are positive, and the week-over-week rise in test positivity is climbing fastest for this age group. Covid-19 test positivity among US children 12-17 (12.3%) is higher than for any other age group. "

I don't know about the UK, but in the US, ages five to twelve cannot be vaccinated as they are not approved. So, yes, this is going to suck. I have no idea what local schools are going to do but I think they should continue doing what they were doing at the end of the last school year.


It's 11 and under. The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only one in the US approved for ages 12-17.

We're hoping they get the 5-11 approval this winter, though.
 
scalpod
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Learning from other people's mistakes? Pfft!

Most folks are lucky to be able to learn from their own...
 
