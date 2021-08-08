 Skip to content
 
The Winner of Shed of the year 2021 is Creme de Menthe - a retro 70s Cocktail bar
13
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Arthur 'two sheds' Jackson was unavailable for comment.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Make yourself scarce, Two-Sheds.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That shed and its owner are both shag-arrific.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When the headline said 70s, I was expecting something more along the lines of this ...

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Parallax [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamark: When the headline said 70s, I was expecting something more along the lines of this ...

[miro.medium.com image 564x508]


This image reminded me about Lileks (Interior Desecrations) website and I'm happy to say that site is still alive and well.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish we had shed culture here.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Looks like she gives great shed
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At least it's not The Shed of Doom.

Sadly the original thread is long gone.
 
nytmare
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: That shed and its owner are both shag-arrific.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Go home 'two sheds', you're pissed.

She spent 3 days painting it and somehow didn't remove the hardware from the door?

Fark user imageView Full Size


And WTF is going on with this?
Fark user imageView Full Size


6/10. Would not fap to this shed.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Speaking even as a straight guy, that is downright cozy.
 
boozehat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Creme de Menthe....

Did not RTFA, cause I threw up thinking about that booze.  Flashbacks from when I was 14, after dinner at Thanksgiving and I snuck in a bunch of shots while the family was watching football.

Please don't post a headline regarding Kahlua.  I will throw up so hard it will come through the keys of your keyboard.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

boozehat: Creme de Menthe....

Did not RTFA, cause I threw up thinking about that booze.  Flashbacks from when I was 14, after dinner at Thanksgiving and I snuck in a bunch of shots while the family was watching football.

Please don't post a headline regarding Kahlua.  I will throw up so hard it will come through the keys of your keyboard.


I know how you feel.

When I was about seventeen, I got drunk with my girlfriend's mother (she was a fun old gal) on green Chartreuse. The mere thought of the stuff still turns my stomach over two decades later.
 
