 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   "'All the beds are taken up by Covid victims': Hospitals in the South are running out of space or staff [...] the vast majority of those getting hospitalized with or dying from Covid-19 are not fully vaccinated"   (cnn.com) divider line
30
    More: Stupid, Hospital, Immune system, Vaccine, Vaccination, Infectious disease, Covid-19 hospitalizations, new Covid-19 cases, seven-day average of doses  
•       •       •

254 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Aug 2021 at 11:05 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Of course, they'll find a way to blame it on "northern aggression"
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You had a chance to get vaccinated. You chose not to. Now you think you should take up a bed in a hospital. NO! Send COVID patients home.

Drink some bleach or shine a light where the sun doesn't shine to get better.

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hate it that my anger at the anti-vaxxers absurdly stupid refusal to get vaccinated is usurping my usual empathy over human suffering. I wish I could deny the "We Told You Farkin' So!" feeling whenever I read about yet another anti-vaxxer's hospitalization and/or death from Covid.

I wish.....<SIGH>
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA:
"I didn't think I fit the profile of who Covid (could) attack," Bowen said Saturday. "I was healthy. I was younger. And I was going to get (the vaccine). And I figured I'd been exposed to it before and never got it, so I thought I had time."

Dude has lungs, doesn't he?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

browneye: I hate it that my anger at the anti-vaxxers absurdly stupid refusal to get vaccinated is usurping my usual empathy over human suffering. I wish I could deny the "We Told You Farkin' So!" feeling whenever I read about yet another anti-vaxxer's hospitalization and/or death from Covid.

I wish.....<SIGH>


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image image 850x639]


It appears that the Northeast is developing a herd immunity, so it might be the light at the end of the tunnel.  Unless the light at the end of the tunnel is an oncoming train.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How about you set up tent hospitals for the unvaccinated. Then staff them with experts in Facebook and FoxNews ways to treat this ordinary flu.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

browneye: I hate it that my anger at the anti-vaxxers absurdly stupid refusal to get vaccinated is usurping my usual empathy over human suffering. I wish I could deny the "We Told You Farkin' So!" feeling whenever I read about yet another anti-vaxxer's hospitalization and/or death from Covid.

I wish.....<SIGH>


I've turned it into a hopeful moment, a bit of rest for most of us constantly trying to undo brainwashing. Some will die, some me will emerge still brainwashed, but a non-trivial number will have an epiphany that they've been lied to, and it's that third group that becomes powerful in disproportionately positive ways.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

browneye: I hate it that my anger at the anti-vaxxers absurdly stupid refusal to get vaccinated is usurping my usual empathy over human suffering. I wish I could deny the "We Told You Farkin' So!" feeling whenever I read about yet another anti-vaxxer's hospitalization and/or death from Covid.

I wish.....<SIGH>


Is it really "usurping" when you obviously have more empathy for the healthcare workers getting traumatized (yet again) and for the people who can't get vaccinated?
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FYI, link has dynamic map. Data from lot of hospitals (in gray) is not here.
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2​0​20/us/covid-hospitals-near-you.html
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In September when all major vaccines are fully FDA approved, hospitals and insurance companies should announce that anti Vaxxers have 30 days to get their shiat together, or anyone not vaccinated will be stuck with the full cost of their care, should they end up sick enough to warrant hospitalization.

Of course, the "it's not fully approved so I'm not taking it" idiots will just move the goalposts and invent some new reason.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: thorpe: [Fark user image image 850x639]

It appears that the Northeast is developing a herd immunity, so it might be the light at the end of the tunnel.  Unless the light at the end of the tunnel is an oncoming train.


Nah, Delta is on the rise there, too. Give it another week or two and they'll start turning red. They did a great job of crushing the earlier variants so it's taking them a little longer to get the numbers up, but they are increasing.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: In September when all major vaccines are fully FDA approved, hospitals and insurance companies should announce that anti Vaxxers have 30 days to get their shiat together, or anyone not vaccinated will be stuck with the full cost of their care, should they end up sick enough to warrant hospitalization.

Of course, the "it's not fully approved so I'm not taking it" idiots will just move the goalposts and invent some new reason.

"It's like I have a loaded gun in my mouth and I like the taste."
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image image 425x696]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lsherm: Nah, Delta is on the rise there, too. Give it another week or two and they'll start turning red. They did a great job of crushing the earlier variants so it's taking them a little longer to get the numbers up, but they are increasing.

Yeah, and once schools start back up in the NE over the next ~3 weeks, things are going to get even more interesting.  Plus colleges. Plus many employers have mandated "return to work" after schools start. September into October has a potential to be a real mess and I'd unofficially count on all kinds of short to mid-term disruptions.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Picklehead: You had a chance to get vaccinated. You chose not to. Now you think you should take up a bed in a hospital. NO! Send COVID patients home.

Drink some bleach or shine a light where the sun doesn't shine to get better.

[i1.wp.com image 521x527]


Actually I don't know why they didn't do that from the very beginning because they were definitely trying to tell you to stay home from the get-go but they didn't want to say it directly they really have always said indirectly that you're better off staying home are you going to die because you caught covid or you're going to die because there's nothing they can do for you when you have covid and if you show up the hospital all you're doing is killing health professionals so I don't know why don't they just cut to the chase if you suspect you have covid you call a phone number they send you a test kit you send it back and if you're positive they send you a bag of farking morphine why do we farking complicate everything
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image 850x639]


We need mask mandates and stay at home orders again. I don't care if half of the population is vaccinated, I do not want another mutated variant to be more deadly than the delta variant.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image image 850x639]


Apparently Glades County is the only safe place in Florida, probably in no small part due to there being only 16 people per square mile.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mofa: FTFA:
"I didn't think I fit the profile of who Covid (could) attack," Bowen said Saturday. "I was healthy. I was younger. And I was going to get (the vaccine). And I figured I'd been exposed to it before and never got it, so I thought I had time."

Dude has lungs, doesn't he?


That asshole was never going to get the vaccine.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They made their bed, now they sleep in it. This is a self correcting problem. I just hope children of low intelligence and easily manipulated parents do not suffer.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Lady in the pic scrubbed hard, but left a FB post about how she was unhappy to be called deplorable.
 
danvon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTFA: Susan Walker has been calling out-of-state hospitals trying to get help for her husband, who did not get vaccinated against Covid-19 and is now in a medically induced coma.
"He is on a ventilator and in dire need of an ECMO treatment, which is not available at the hospital that he is in,"

"Oh, man, that's terrible. Anyway, can I substitute onion rings for the fries?"
 
devilEther
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: thorpe: [Fark user image 850x639]

We need mask mandates and stay at home orders again. I don't care if half of the population is vaccinated, I do not want another mutated variant to be more deadly than the delta variant.


Fark that. I'm fully vaccinated I'm not the one that needs to be careful the point of mask mandates was to slow the spread while we created a vaccine. Vaccine has been created and is a available not my fault if you didn't get it
 
Fano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

browneye: I hate it that my anger at the anti-vaxxers absurdly stupid refusal to get vaccinated is usurping my usual empathy over human suffering. I wish I could deny the "We Told You Farkin' So!" feeling whenever I read about yet another anti-vaxxer's hospitalization and/or death from Covid.

I wish.....<SIGH>


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Covid is coming from the Mississippi river. Just look at this map. All we have to do is put 674846547858 gallons of bleach into all the rivers and creeks feeding it.

https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2020/​h​ealth/coronavirus-us-maps-and-cases/
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.