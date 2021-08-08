 Skip to content
(Forbes)   So you want to stay unvaccinated? Enjoy your $50 Freedom Flu paycheck deduction. A small price to pay for the privilege of being a plague rat   (forbes.com) divider line
    Health care, Health insurance, Health economics, Public health, Health, Healthcare reform  
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All other hyperbole aside, 'the privilege of not getting an injection' isn't.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark yes more of this
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Many of my clients are starting to mandate regular testing for those who either aren't vaccinated or decline to state.  I think charging them for that if they're able to take the vaccine but decline to do so is entirely appropriate.

There's surcharges for smokers.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Make it $500 a month and maybe you'll get some traction on it.  Or charge them for "unvaccinated only" office spaces.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am sure that the Usual Suspects will applaud this measure by Dame Market to address social issues.

Any. Day. Now.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are the health care premiums higher for non vaxxed?
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Barfmaker: Are the health care premiums higher for non vaxxed?


They should be. And insurance companies should pick up a much smaller percentage of the total hospital cost for unvaccinated COVID patients.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: Fark yes more of this


Every. Week.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jbc: Barfmaker: Are the health care premiums higher for non vaxxed?

They should be. And insurance companies should pick up a much smaller percentage of the total hospital cost for unvaccinated COVID patients.


Huh, I wonder if we get to a universal health care system we could do that...though I doubt it since I'm pretty sure VA, Medicare and Medicaid don't require shots for coverage (unfortunately)
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpaceyCat: Make it $500 a month and maybe you'll get some traction on it.  Or charge them for "unvaccinated only" office spaces.


Make it a percentage if you want to get the attention of rich plague rats. Like Finland (I think?) does with speeding tickets.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: jbc: Barfmaker: Are the health care premiums higher for non vaxxed?

They should be. And insurance companies should pick up a much smaller percentage of the total hospital cost for unvaccinated COVID patients.

Huh, I wonder if we get to a universal health care system we could do that...though I doubt it since I'm pretty sure VA, Medicare and Medicaid don't require shots for coverage (unfortunately)


If the frequent posts on reddit and various other media about million dollar medical bills didn't, I doubt this will. The best we'll probably do is make the Affordable Care Act a lot stronger and effectively end up with a "multi payer" system.

/though to be fair, there are countries that manage universal healthcare with a similar type of system.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Make it $500 a month and maybe you'll get some traction on it.  Or charge them for "unvaccinated only" office spaces.


Start at $50 and ratchet up the amount every month.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Make it $500 a month and maybe you'll get some traction on it.  Or charge them for "unvaccinated only" office spaces.


Kick them off the health plan by firing them.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are the employers finding out who is not vaccinated?
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: How are the employers finding out who is not vaccinated?


Simple. "Vaccine card, please."
 
Kittypie070 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: How are the employers finding out who is not vaccinated?


*lick*
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: SpaceyCat: Make it $500 a month and maybe you'll get some traction on it.  Or charge them for "unvaccinated only" office spaces.

Start at $50 and ratchet up the amount every month.


Exponentially.
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: How are the employers finding out who is not vaccinated?


Magnets. If it sticks the employee has been vaccinated.
 
FatinAugust [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't trust the honor system with the unvaccinated.  Charge everyone until they provide proof.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a shame that none of the States have the courage to exercises their Constitutional authority and order mandatory vaccines.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FatinAugust: I don't trust the honor system with the unvaccinated.  Charge everyone until they provide proof.


I think that's what the cruise line industry is to get around DeathSantos' BS passport ban.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, more should be doing this.

I went to my sister's birthday party this weekend. Before the party, my sister told me that she had invited two people who are unvaccinated, but she was thinking about inviting them. I said yes, uninvite them. It's time to start punishing people for not taking basic responsibility for themselves. She ended up uninviting them.

This employer surcharge is a great idea.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If businesses can impose drug tests in the name of $afety, they can require vaccinations for the same rea$on.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: How are the employers finding out who is not vaccinated?


If you refuse to state and prove you're vaccinated, you get treated as if you're unvaccinated. Problem solved.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No doubt the stupid mostly-right-wing 'tards are going to pitch a fit about this.  The dumb stupid butt-twangs on Fox News will probably complain that forcing employees to provide proof of vaccination is a violation of HIPPA laws or some such bullshiat.

Just get the shots already. People are dying, for Christ's sake.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Figure out the incremental cost to the company to keep the workplace safe for the unvaccinated - disinfecting regimens, free masks, etc.

Charge that amount back to the unvaccinated in the form of payroll deductions, scaled to the employee's total compensation.

Now, it's not a penalty - it's just recouping costs above and beyond standard operating expenses.

As a bonus: as more employees get vaccinated, the burden falls on a smaller and smaller group, further incentivizing them to get vaccinated or GTFO.
 
SmithHiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Companies also should require a negative covid test for the unvaccinated at the employee's expense.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oops. I meant HIPAA laws.  Sorry 'bout that!
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Make the company provided health insurance free for those who are fully vaxxed and quadruple the cost of insurance for the unvaxxed.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: FatinAugust: I don't trust the honor system with the unvaccinated.  Charge everyone until they provide proof.

I think that's what the cruise line industry is to get around DeathSantos' BS passport ban.


Just out of curiosity, what enforcement mechanism does DeathSentence have for companies that defy his murder fiats?

And how long before some large employer in his state sues for their right to ensure a safe, non-deadly work environment for its employees by requiring vaccinations?
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

enry: Many of my clients are starting to mandate regular testing for those who either aren't vaccinated or decline to state.  I think charging them for that if they're able to take the vaccine but decline to do so is entirely appropriate.

There's surcharges for smokers.


IIRC, there's a growing trend for private universities to do this with unvaxxed students - if you don't show proof of vaccination, you get charged for regularly-occurring testing.

I'm all for it, myself. Teach kids personal responsibility and money management so maybe they'll learn something at school.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maybe this would finally push my brother to defy his dumbass wife and get vaxxed. Apparently the $500 bonus the hospital (his employer) was paying didn't do it. But his broke ass can't afford to lose $50/month since he's the sole provider. I hope they especially charge the idiots who try to claim religious exemption.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Set them aside as a "class".  Then when other employees get sick, have the entire class sued.  And help with the legal costs.

/Name DeathSantis as a co-conspirator.
 
drayno76
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is how they got me to quit smoking in 2016, $50 a month on our insurance premiums. 

Take the Covid surcharge up to $100 for inflation and reasons.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I read that one reason the unvaxxed won't get the shot is because they fear they'll 'lose face' and have to admit they are wrong. Things like pay deduction will give them cover to get the shot. They get the vaccine and they'll still be able to whine about it and they can play the victim card like all noisy Trumpers. I won't listen to their whinging but at least they'll be on the right side of the vaccine.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: Moniker o' Shame: How are the employers finding out who is not vaccinated?

*lick*


That's not a rat in my pocket. I'm not licking rats anymore. Anyway it's my right to lick rats. You can't prove a thing.
 
Warrior Kermit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Yes, more should be doing this.

I went to my sister's birthday party this weekend. Before the party, my sister told me that she had invited two people who are unvaccinated, but she was thinking about inviting them. I said yes, uninvite them. It's time to start punishing people for not taking basic responsibility for themselves. She ended up uninviting them.

This employer surcharge is a great idea.


sure as long as the CEO and every manager and high-ranking person in the company is required to post their vaccine cards on a company site proving they have the shot. Make it more fair all the money collected in shared with the essential employees of the company
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

duppy: SpaceyCat: Make it $500 a month and maybe you'll get some traction on it.  Or charge them for "unvaccinated only" office spaces.

Make it a percentage if you want to get the attention of rich plague rats. Like Finland (I think?) does with speeding tickets.


5x if you're on television.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Oops. I meant HIPAA laws.  Sorry 'bout that!


your earlier post violated my hippo!
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: MattyBlast: Oops. I meant HIPAA laws.  Sorry 'bout that!

your earlier post violated my hippo!


No sleep till Hippo!!!
 
Sasquach
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FatinAugust: I don't trust the honor system with the unvaccinated.  Charge everyone until they provide proof.


I'm god we trust, all others show proof?
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A $50 Monthly Paycheck Deduction From Your Employer

That'll make a big difference.

/except for the unemployed
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just $50??

I liked the "you're fired if you're a plague spreading plague rat terrorist" idea instead.

Hop in the farking sewers you filthy disease spreading chud vermin. Society is sick of your diseased, plague spreading bioterrorism and it's time to treat you like the filthy pariahs you are. Cut off from jobs, cut off from banking, with no support or succor from the rest of us. Get fukd and die.
 
neongoats
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Remember when you were in school, and anytime you changed schools you had to bring all your vaccination paperwork to prove you weren't a plague rat?

Why are right wingers so farking human garbage level shiatty as to think this is some kind of bad thing. God damn they are the worst of all humans.
 
FatinAugust [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sasquach: FatinAugust: I don't trust the honor system with the unvaccinated.  Charge everyone until they provide proof.

I'm god we trust, all others show proof?


That's right, Ralphie!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image image 813x500]


I sincerely hope you posted this ironically.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
$50?

How about a complete 100% deduction because you're not allowed on the premesis without a vaccination?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

neongoats: Just $50??

I liked the "you're fired if you're a plague spreading plague rat terrorist" idea instead.

Hop in the farking sewers you filthy disease spreading chud vermin. Society is sick of your diseased, plague spreading bioterrorism and it's time to treat you like the filthy pariahs you are. Cut off from jobs, cut off from banking, with no support or succor from the rest of us. Get fukd and die.


If they fired them, they'd have to hire new people, and new people are demanding more pay. Why would they do that?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 813x500]


did your magic legs rust away as you faceplanted that hard?
 
