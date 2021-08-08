 Skip to content
 
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Did a bear shiat in the Forrester?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He was hoping he'd find one with the keys in it.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The bear is smarter than the average car owner, apparently.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't understand leaving your car unlocked. Even when it's in my garage, my car is locked. Why don't people lock their car doors????
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Miss5280: I don't understand leaving your car unlocked. Even when it's in my garage, my car is locked. Why don't people lock their car doors????


Around here, the raccoons can't quite reach. Well, that and we live out in the boonies. Had more than a few packages wind up being called 'undeliverable," because drivers simply couldn't find the road.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss5280: I don't understand leaving your car unlocked. Even when it's in my garage, my car is locked. Why don't people lock their car doors????


Because it defeats the purpose of leaving your keys hidden in the sun visor.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss5280: I don't understand leaving your car unlocked. Even when it's in my garage, my car is locked. Why don't people lock their car doors????


So the bears don't rip the doors off?


/I lock my doors
//the only bears nearby are humans
///threesies
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Park ranger, on why it is hard to design a bear-proof garbage can: "There is considerable overlap between the intelligence of the smartest bears and the dumbest tourists."
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss5280: I don't understand leaving your car unlocked. Even when it's in my garage, my car is locked. Why don't people lock their car doors????


Why do you lock it in your garage?

I always lock mine in public and when I'm driving. You hear the stories of people being dragged out of their cars and beaten and robbed. Why are you driving around town with your doors unlocked?
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Up in the froufrou-iest neighbourhood in my area (Operah had a house up there), the bears learned to tear car doors off/open car doors which they did frequently as one especially had developed a liking for cliff protien bars which were all the rage amoungst trophy wives/ rich athletes who lived in the neighborhood.

True story:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/britis​h​-columbia/bear-car-protein-bars-1.3647​881
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

felching pen: Did a bear shiat in the Forrester?


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bears: Nobel Crackheads of the Woods
 
Mindlock
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Miss5280: I don't understand leaving your car unlocked. Even when it's in my garage, my car is locked. Why don't people lock their car doors????


I drive a soft top.  I'd rather have someone rifle through my center console and glovebox, or steal my stereo rather than slash my top.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mindlock: Miss5280: I don't understand leaving your car unlocked. Even when it's in my garage, my car is locked. Why don't people lock their car doors????

I drive a soft top.  I'd rather have someone rifle through my center console and glovebox, or steal my stereo rather than slash my top.


Yeah. I started leaving my (crap) car's door open after someone shattered the window ($100 deductible) to steal .35 in spare change from my ashtray.
 
p51d007
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
BE ON THE LOOK OUT for THIS bear.  Might also have a companion traveling with him.
He is smarter than the average bear and LOVES pic-eh-nick baskets.

dyn1.heritagestatic.comView Full Size
 
andyourdog2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Since I missed the gardening thread this week.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yogi Bear Joins the BBQ - GEICO Insurance
Youtube HGNN5AtWob4


/call geico and



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuartp9
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Park ranger, on why it is hard to design a bear-proof garbage can: "There is considerable overlap between the intelligence of the smartest bears and the dumbest tourists."


Came here to post just that.
 
Koodz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Miss5280: I don't understand leaving your car unlocked. Even when it's in my garage, my car is locked. Why don't people lock their car doors????


A friend of mine had his car robbed one night at the movies along with several of the cars around it.

His car was unlocked, so the thief open the door and stole his spare change out of the console. The cars around him whose doors were locked got $300 windows broken, after which the thief stole the spare change out of their consoles.

I often leave my convertible unlocked because I'd rather someone steal my $50 GPS than slash my $1500 roof to get to my $50 GPS.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bingethinker: The bear is smarter than the average car owner, apparently.


People are idiots.

Film at 11, 12, 1, 2, 3............................
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Miss5280: I don't understand leaving your car unlocked. Even when it's in my garage, my car is locked. Why don't people lock their car doors????


Yes it's a cute story, but I'm dubious because of this reason.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Miss5280: I don't understand leaving your car unlocked. Even when it's in my garage, my car is locked. Why don't people lock their car doors????


Some people live in areas where their cars, or the stuff inside, aren't going to get stolen if they're left unlocked. I know that's beyond comprehension for many people.
 
cefm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I grew up in a town where people didn't locks homes or cars. I made a point of getting used to locking my car in high school because I assumed I wouldn't stay there the rest of my life (I didn't) and also high school kids are vandalizing arseholes.
 
smokewon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It has nothing to do with humans encroaching on wildlife territory.

Yeah I get it. Its a fun story about animals being smart.

Or is it.....?
 
skybird659
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Must have been a gang of teenage bears. Initiation night!
 
