(Twitter)   New Orleans' Jazz Fest 2021, and subsequent funeral parade for Jazz Fest 2021, has been cancelled   (twitter.com) divider line
21
    More: Sad, shot  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That was the obvious and smart thing to due.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My nephew is getting married in New Orleans that weekend and we were warned to make our lodging plans early.  Interesting, but a smart move given the plague-rat situation.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And of course I can't read, he's getting married during the SPRING 2022 Jazzfest.
 
Road_King
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking hell.   I just moved here too.  Not that I intended to go to jazzfest, but this poor city is so farked because of this and the inevitable string of other event cancellations.   Hell, if I hadn't moved here to retire, I'd be up shiat creek too, probably.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wooden_badger: My nephew is getting married in New Orleans that weekend and we were warned to make our lodging plans early.  Interesting, but a smart move given the plague-rat situation.


You know else would be a smart thing (for your nephew) to do? (Hint: follow the headline)
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wooden_badger: And of course I can't read, he's getting married during the SPRING 2022 Jazzfest.


Please disregard my previous comment.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ cannot possibly be obscure
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x279]

/ cannot possibly be obscure


Whose funeral is it?
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anti-vaxx mentality will do that to a fest and a whole lot more.

It's exactly because of the unvaccinated we are stuck on stupid in a diseased South from Texass to Floriduh.

Not for long. Your diseased asses with be dying when hospitals turn your anti-vaxx asses away.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a lot of musicians in Louisiana (my son included) that were just starting to get things lined out again, and now this and other cancelations...it's rough down there.
 
Road_King
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x279]

/ cannot possibly be obscure


"Whose funeral?"

"Yours"
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe Beausoleil has played eevery New Orleans Jazz Festival.
Enjoy:

Beau Soleil avec Michael Doucet - Full Set - Live from the 2021 Cajun Zydeco Festival
Youtube ILs3envUW2s
 
sarajlewis83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a trip to NOLA planned with my best friend for that weekend. I'm hoping things quiet down a little so we feel comfortable with going through with it, though I'm only out the hotel room if we cancel.

We're both vaxxed, wear our masks, etc. We've both been very careful and went without seeing each other for almost a year and a half (we don't live in the same city). We have done everything asked of us to stop the pandemic and more. And now our much-needed girls trip is in danger because of anti-vaxx, anti-mask idiots. To say that I am upset is an understatement.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

jazzfest: https://t.co/HYiLixCzW2


I was really hoping the nation would be trending towards vaccinations and taking Covid seriously after Biden got in office, but the continued farking around by the GOP and the rising Delta infections, shiat's spiraling right back to last year.

DragonCon still has themselves scheduled for end of this month, but the wife and I have already decided to skip it again this year. We've both recovered from Covid, and were vaccinated as soon as we qualified.

Just no farking way we can trust the plague rats in a huge crowd to do what's right and necessary. This is exactly why no one can have nice farking things anymore.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Royal Dutch Shell cares about our customers. We understand that if you did you won't buy our gas. It is with a heavy heart, and a heavy wallet that we announce the cancelling of this year's Mad Decent Covid Party.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
While it's the right thing to do, it's depressing that we need to do it because of so many anti vaxx assholes.

And when things are still a mess this winter, they'll blame the President.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's sad. We could have been un so much better shape than we are now if people had just taken it seriously in the first place.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: It's sad. We could have been un so much better shape than we are now if people had just taken it seriously in the first place.


Thanks unvaccinated a-holes.
 
toddism
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My daughter called and told me.  We had plans to go last year for my birthday(she's in Portland OR, I'm in Atlanta) and we were going to see The Who, Shovels and Rope, Elvis Costello and a whole slew of righteous Americana.  I'm still glad they did the right thing.
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Damn. Now where will I go to pay $50 and up to stand around in mud and puddles of urine under a blazing sun, eat crappy expensive faux crawfish monica, drink watered down Abita Lite, buy worthless gris-gris souvenirs and listen to third-rate cover bands playing through lousy sound systems on a stage a quarter of a mile away?

/nojf veteran since 1978
 
