 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Count the ways incompetent politicians have bungled the current Covid wave. Somehow, experts say we can unbungle it   (cnn.com) divider line
23
    More: Scary, Vaccination, Vaccine, rate of Covid-19 vaccinations, vicious Covid-19 surge, new infection numbers, highest average, much virus, levels of daily cases  
•       •       •

541 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Aug 2021 at 7:53 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Politicians?  Seems more like citizens.

Sure, people want life to go back to normal but we've played that game multiple times now and the same thing happens again and again. Go back to gathering in large groups, leave off the masks, and carefully pick and choose what you choose to believe about the risks so that you can enjoy yourself --- and then there's a surge of cases. But it's the start of summer, but it's July 4th, but it's labor day and I was so careful over the summer, but it's Thanksgiving, but it's Christmas. But I got my vaccine and I'm going to ignore what 90% protection means. But I don't want the vaccine and it's dying down.

There's a surge because collectively we acted like impatient babies. As soon as transmission comes close to being under control, if we just waited 4 more weeks to drop it --- but no, Verruca Salt wants a margarita NOW.

Politicians didn't make you take your masks off, and most of those who took them off were going to take them off anyway or never really bothered with them in the first place.

Oh there are some stupid and irresponsible politicians out there, no question. But they didn't make people go to Sturgis, or Lollapaloosa, or a concert, or a week in clubs on the Cape.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People who won't mask and won't vaccinate have caused and are causing most of the COVID problems in the US. They're the same people always looking to blame politicians and the CDC.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thorpe: People who won't mask and won't vaccinate have caused and are causing most of the COVID problems in the US. They're the same people always looking to blame politicians and the CDC.


On the upside, watching fam & friends get sick/drop dead over the last couple of weeks has FINALLY gotten the fence sitters off their asses. Too bad 630,000 [and counting] bodies is what did it. SMDH.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If "unbungle" means "pretend no casualties occurred due to bungling" then yes under that condition it's unbun...gle...able.

/otherwise it's forever bungled
//binga banga
 
red230
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
On the bright side this may be a self correcting problem. Here's a photo from the Republican Liberty Caucus of Texas. Three of these farkers have died of covid this year, Dave Nalle, Jeff LeBlanc and Scott Apley.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No. We can't.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I could count the ways incompetent politicians bungled the Covid response, yes. I could sit down and make a list of all the various ways Rs and the GQP nutters have caused thousands upon thousands of needless deaths with their rhetoric and anti-science nuttery. I could ruminate on how inept and horrible my current governor is in the face of a massive wave of hospitalizations and deaths. Then I could share all these with you and we could argue, on into the night, and I'll be in a terrible mood, certain the world is headed for certain doom within the year.

Or I could get high and play video games. I'm gonna do that instead
 
animal color
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wademh: Politicians?  Seems more like citizens.

Sure, people want life to go back to normal but we've played that game multiple times now and the same thing happens again and again. Go back to gathering in large groups, leave off the masks, and carefully pick and choose what you choose to believe about the risks so that you can enjoy yourself --- and then there's a surge of cases. But it's the start of summer, but it's July 4th, but it's labor day and I was so careful over the summer, but it's Thanksgiving, but it's Christmas. But I got my vaccine and I'm going to ignore what 90% protection means. But I don't want the vaccine and it's dying down.

There's a surge because collectively we acted like impatient babies. As soon as transmission comes close to being under control, if we just waited 4 more weeks to drop it --- but no, Verruca Salt wants a margarita NOW.

Politicians didn't make you take your masks off, and most of those who took them off were going to take them off anyway or never really bothered with them in the first place.

Oh there are some stupid and irresponsible politicians out there, no question. But they didn't make people go to Sturgis, or Lollapaloosa, or a concert, or a week in clubs on the Cape.


Leadership matters in episodes like this. Donald Trump was too busy trying to own the libs to do his job, which includes protecting Americans from preventable death. Joe Biden has spent way too much time trying not to piss off farkers who hate him anyway.

We needed draconian measures three months ago. Now it's too late. Thousands of idiot Americans will die because there was no leadership and no emphasis on protecting each other. People could've been moved. Now, they're so scared that they won't do even things demonstrably in their own interests.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wademh: Politicians?  Seems more like citizens.

Sure, people want life to go back to normal but we've played that game multiple times now and the same thing happens again and again. Go back to gathering in large groups, leave off the masks, and carefully pick and choose what you choose to believe about the risks so that you can enjoy yourself --- and then there's a surge of cases. But it's the start of summer, but it's July 4th, but it's labor day and I was so careful over the summer, but it's Thanksgiving, but it's Christmas. But I got my vaccine and I'm going to ignore what 90% protection means. But I don't want the vaccine and it's dying down.

There's a surge because collectively we acted like impatient babies. As soon as transmission comes close to being under control, if we just waited 4 more weeks to drop it --- but no, Verruca Salt wants a margarita NOW.

Politicians didn't make you take your masks off, and most of those who took them off were going to take them off anyway or never really bothered with them in the first place.

Oh there are some stupid and irresponsible politicians out there, no question. But they didn't make people go to Sturgis, or Lollapaloosa, or a concert, or a week in clubs on the Cape.


Can you blame them, though? Their "president" claimed it was "just the flu" and was going to "go away on its own".

/not going to be surprised if the government goes a lot harder on people, faster, next time since we've proven we can't be trusted.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Next week:

Tucker Carlson says Kamala Harris is holding up all the good necromancers wasting them on those people.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
biography.comView Full Size


It'll just work itself out naturally.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If it happens to kill off more R's than D's, it may well be a blessing in disguise.
 
invictus2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Count ... The count song censored from Sesame Street
Youtube eYvhB00Pu7o
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What the experts say:

Health officials say the key to quickly turning things around is getting more shots into arms.

Ok, well, that's not a viable solution unless they're done by force. So uh, what else can we do?
 
Puglio
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jso2897: No. We can't.


We could, with bullets.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

red230: On the bright side this may be a self correcting problem. Here's a photo from the Republican Liberty Caucus of Texas. Three of these farkers have died of covid this year, Dave Nalle, Jeff LeBlanc and Scott Apley.

[preview.redd.it image 850x616]


It's a good start.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wademh: As soon as transmission comes close to being under control, if we just waited 4 more weeks to drop it --- but no, Verruca Salt wants a margarita NOW.


Hey, leave them out of this!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Never underestimate the ability of politicians to fark shiat up.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They should enforce a nationwide mask mandate. Look at this map:

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's spreading EVERYWHERE. The places in blue are blue because no one lives there, not because there's a great response to the virus. And while the Northeast looks a little better than the rest of the country, numbers are increasing there, too. By next week or the week after, it will likely be red.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P. MR. BUNGLE

/because too much bungle is never enough
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.