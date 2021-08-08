 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Canadian border's open on Monday. Moose out front should have told you to get a PCR test before trying to enter   (usatoday.com) divider line
17
    More: Interesting, Public health, Canada's borders, American travelers, Vaccination, Canada Border Services Agency, land border, Vaccine, Air travelers  
•       •       •

259 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Aug 2021 at 9:05 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ALSO, don't bother trying to pass off a fake vaccination certificate, it'll cost you $20k. Or pretend you have a medical exemption, HIPAA privacy rules doesn't apply to Canadian Border Patrol. And ultimately, CBP is under no obligation to let you in and have the ability to refuse entry, get over it.
If you want to be an exceptional asshat, you can do that at home, OR you can be cool, go cool places.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Or have proof of vaccination, my personal choice.

sno man: ALSO, don't bother trying to pass off a fake vaccination certificate, it'll cost you $20k. Or pretend you have a medical exemption, HIPAA privacy rules doesn't apply to Canadian Border Patrol. And ultimately, CBP is under no obligation to let you in and have the ability to refuse entry, get over it.
If you want to be an exceptional asshat, you can do that at home, OR you can be cool, go cool places.


I hope they nail every person with a fake vaccine card.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As a Canadian living near the border, let me be the first to saw stay the fark away. We don't need your disease-ridden asses funking up the place.
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Canadian border's what?
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sno man: ALSO, don't bother trying to pass off a fake vaccination certificate, it'll cost you $20k. Or pretend you have a medical exemption, HIPAA privacy rules doesn't apply to Canadian Border Patrol. And ultimately, CBP is under no obligation to let you in and have the ability to refuse entry, get over it.
If you want to be an exceptional asshat, you can do that at home, OR you can be cool, go cool places.


No, no, let them be ass hats with the Canadian Border Patrol. Mostly likely they will just be told to turn around and go back home but you know that some of them will wind up in handcuffs. And that would be hilarious.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MBooda: Canadian border's what?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Or have proof of vaccination, my personal choice.

sno man: ALSO, don't bother trying to pass off a fake vaccination certificate, it'll cost you $20k. Or pretend you have a medical exemption, HIPAA privacy rules doesn't apply to Canadian Border Patrol. And ultimately, CBP is under no obligation to let you in and have the ability to refuse entry, get over it.
If you want to be an exceptional asshat, you can do that at home, OR you can be cool, go cool places.

I hope they nail every person with a fake vaccine card.


Bolded an issue.  It's not or.  It's AND.  As in, you need a negative test AND proof of vaccination before you get here.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: inglixthemad: Or have proof of vaccination, my personal choice.

sno man: ALSO, don't bother trying to pass off a fake vaccination certificate, it'll cost you $20k. Or pretend you have a medical exemption, HIPAA privacy rules doesn't apply to Canadian Border Patrol. And ultimately, CBP is under no obligation to let you in and have the ability to refuse entry, get over it.
If you want to be an exceptional asshat, you can do that at home, OR you can be cool, go cool places.

I hope they nail every person with a fake vaccine card.

Bolded an issue.  It's not or.  It's AND.  As in, you need a negative test AND proof of vaccination before you get here.


True. Get the ArriveCAN app folks.
 
munko
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
finally, DDE can travel more freely.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I know it must be frustrating being only able to act like assholes in your own country, but please give it a bit more time, yanks, even if you are fully vaccinated. Canada's not going anywhere... extend your staycation a bit.

Please.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Or have proof of vaccination, my personal choice.

sno man: ALSO, don't bother trying to pass off a fake vaccination certificate, it'll cost you $20k. Or pretend you have a medical exemption, HIPAA privacy rules doesn't apply to Canadian Border Patrol. And ultimately, CBP is under no obligation to let you in and have the ability to refuse entry, get over it.
If you want to be an exceptional asshat, you can do that at home, OR you can be cool, go cool places.

I hope they nail every person with a fake vaccine card.


As a bioterrorist.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And after Americans "freedumb" the border it will close on Tuesday.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well according to all the emails I get we're living in unprecedented times....
So being that way, we should just execute anyone trying to use a fake vaccination card at the airport.
doing what we can to stop a bioweapon of mass destruction and all that.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, fark that, I like my Canuck bretheren.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sno man: ALSO, don't bother trying to pass off a fake vaccination certificate, it'll cost you $20k. Or pretend you have a medical exemption, HIPAA privacy rules doesn't apply to Canadian Border Patrol. And ultimately, CBP is under no obligation to let you in and have the ability to refuse entry, get over it.
If you want to be an exceptional asshat, you can do that at home, OR you can be cool, go cool places.


CBSA is what you mean.

Canadian Border Services Authority.

CBP is Customs and Border Protection in the US.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.