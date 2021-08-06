 Skip to content
(KALB Alexandria)   There's nothing wrong with a late night swim, well unless it's inside a 70-foot high water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of city water   (kalb.com) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


i just don't know anymore... why
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean what's your exit plan out of that situation  in first place?
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a damn tempting swimming hole. I don't blame her one bit.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Satanic panic in the attic: I mean what's your exit plan out of that situation  in first place?


FTA: The woman is undergoing a mental evaluation.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was she doing in there?


/the backstroke.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Satanic panic in the attic: I mean what's your exit plan out of that situation  in first place?


I'm thinking there's a ladder similar to a pool. They don't want recreational swimmers but they have to expect to go in for maintenance.
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
350K gallons of water had to be drained to sanitize it because of one farking idiot.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jayphat: 350K gallons of water had to be drained to sanitize it because of one farking idiot.


The waste of a finite resource is sickening.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jimjays: That's a damn tempting swimming hole. I don't blame her one bit.


Have you never read Stephen King's IT? Bad idea.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a place to die and never have your body found.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Satanic panic in the attic: I mean what's your exit plan out of that situation  in first place?

FTA: The woman is undergoing a mental evaluation.


I think women cheat on those
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: jayphat: 350K gallons of water had to be drained to sanitize it because of one farking idiot.

The waste of a finite resource is sickening.


There's plenty more crazy out there.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how you get sucked into a 10" intake pipe.
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jayphat: 350K gallons of water had to be drained to sanitize it because of one farking idiot.


Unless she was covered in diesel oil or black plague there is no rational reason to drain and sanitize the tank. Convincing people of that would take forever and be futile so they will drain and sanitize the tank.

I hope she gets the water bill.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeFarkinFarmgirl: jimjays: That's a damn tempting swimming hole. I don't blame her one bit.

Have you never read Stephen King's IT? Bad idea.


I read it. But King makes even reading and writing (Misery) creepy and harmful. At some point you have to decide not to take entertainment advice from him.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: IRestoreFurniture: jayphat: 350K gallons of water had to be drained to sanitize it because of one farking idiot.

The waste of a finite resource is sickening.

There's plenty more crazy out there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Wanted for questioning

[Fark user image 850x444]

Fark user imageView Full Size




Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
old news is so exciting

Elisa Lam Video
Youtube 3TjVBpyTeZM
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: Seems like a place to die and never have your body found.


It's a lot of water to water down the contamination (sue me, I'm working toward another point), but I'm thinking they do tests of some sort that they'd notice something. Maybe after weeks of people passing around their water: "Does this taste off to you?"
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Wanted for questioning

[Fark user image 850x444]


I'm gonna tell my kids that was the live action Powerpuff girls.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/also grossed out with Wild Wild West sex water

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

taintbaggins: jayphat: 350K gallons of water had to be drained to sanitize it because of one farking idiot.

Unless she was covered in diesel oil or black plague there is no rational reason to drain and sanitize the tank. Convincing people of that would take forever and be futile so they will drain and sanitize the tank.

I hope she gets the water bill.


State law probably states otherwise.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread got really strange really quick
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: Seems like a place to die and never have your body found.


They would have found out when the water came out the taps black and "tasting funny" like happened with the woman who did this in a hotel water tank.

But this larger so it may have went unnoticed.  <Shrug>
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That wasted all of that water for a lil bit of Puzzy, Zbutt juices & w/a tad of Toe Jam in the tank??? When they coulda Trucked to a Fire Ravaged area to fight a fire with....!!!!!

Boyz oh Boyz what a W A S T F U L bunch of folkz!

Right now I'm in a Drought Zone & my well has gone dry twice this year. I also have a shared well w/3 other neighbors, we end up buying water that is trucked up to my property. My neighbors expect me to pay my fair share of which I'm refusing to do so now. Mainly because the water I get comes straight outta the ground & NEVER goes into the holding tanks. The others are wasting the water by washing their cars/boats, hot tubs & of course their grass is way greener than mine will ever be...!!!!!!

Whatz that ole saying about "You'll Never Miss it Till your ole Well Runs Dry"?????

The quote by Benjamin Franklin, "When the well's dry, we know the worth of water," seems especially apropos. Despite us knowing the benefits of a balanced life, our society has created catalysts to unbalance our life.

I'm a History NUT & I never thought to put that to my situation of today.......I've always thought of it as in someone Dying, Moving away or a Betrayal of a so called Friend........

Ok Fellow Farkerz I'm out time to chill w/a Steak & a War Movie!!!!!!
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was little my older brother told me someone broke into a reservoir and pissed into the water and some lady got pee in her coolaid.
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

max_pooper: taintbaggins: jayphat: 350K gallons of water had to be drained to sanitize it because of one farking idiot.

Unless she was covered in diesel oil or black plague there is no rational reason to drain and sanitize the tank. Convincing people of that would take forever and be futile so they will drain and sanitize the tank.

I hope she gets the water bill.

State law probably states otherwise.


True. This probably happens often enough in Alabama to require a law.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Seems like a place to die and never have your body found.


flxt.tmsimg.comView Full Size
Underrated
Underrated
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Insain2: That wasted all of that water for a lil bit of Puzzy, Zbutt juices & w/a tad of Toe Jam in the tank??? When they coulda Trucked to a Fire Ravaged area to fight a fire with....!!!!!

Boyz oh Boyz what a W A S T F U L bunch of folkz!

Right now I'm in a Drought Zone & my well has gone dry twice this year. I also have a shared well w/3 other neighbors, we end up buying water that is trucked up to my property. My neighbors expect me to pay my fair share of which I'm refusing to do so now. Mainly because the water I get comes straight outta the ground & NEVER goes into the holding tanks. The others are wasting the water by washing their cars/boats, hot tubs & of course their grass is way greener than mine will ever be...!!!!!!

Whatz that ole saying about "You'll Never Miss it Till your ole Well Runs Dry"?????

The quote by Benjamin Franklin, "When the well's dry, we know the worth of water," seems especially apropos. Despite us knowing the benefits of a balanced life, our society has created catalysts to unbalance our life.

I'm a History NUT & I never thought to put that to my situation of today.......I've always thought of it as in someone Dying, Moving away or a Betrayal of a so called Friend........

Ok Fellow Farkerz I'm out time to chill w/a Steak & a War Movie!!!!!!


They probably could have sold it and made money!

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
R.E.M. - Nightswimming (Official Music Video) [British Version]
Youtube ahJ6Kh8klM4
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some people would pay extra for ladywater
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: 40 degree day: Seems like a place to die and never have your body found.

They would have found out when the water came out the taps black and "tasting funny" like happened with the woman who did this in a hotel water tank.

But this larger so it may have went unnoticed.  <Shrug>


Are you referring to the Hotel Cecil documentary, with the missing girl from Canada?

The girl went missing and wound up in one of the water tanks. Some patrons who stayed while the girl was missing were interviewed and complained that the water was turning black and tasted funny.

Few things turn my stomach, but for some reason, that really did.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: jayphat: 350K gallons of water had to be drained to sanitize it because of one farking idiot.

The waste of a finite resource is sickening.


"Employees with the wastewater department drained the tank overnight so it could be sanitized."

Hey, are you trying to put the wastewater employees out of a job?
Or maybe it wasn't a good idea to have a wastewater department as well as a water conservation department.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: jayphat: 350K gallons of water had to be drained to sanitize it because of one farking idiot.

The waste of a finite resource is sickening.


What waste? It's not going into a black hole. You'll be drinking molecules of it forever. Just like Hitler, Jesus, and everyone born on good ol planet Earth before you.
 
veale728
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So the city's water is stored in a large, open container accessible to the public? And they don't already have a sanitation process in effect for the water?

I'll have the bottled water, thanks.
 
