All these maniacs on the highways think I'm an idiot
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fred Ashmore said New York was a "ghost town" as he sped away early in the pandemic, topping out at 159 mph and averaging about 108 mph over the 2,806-mile trip.
"There's no person who's never sped," he said. "I just sped faster and longer."

Fred Ashmore: Ash-hole.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For a good part of last year, highways could seem like ghost towns. I think there was only one day I actually got caught in traffic, and that was an accident on the road, and looked like speeding based on where the guy hit the concrete median and lost his bumper/tire and where he ended up. People went a lot faster because they could.

Fastest I typically go is 10% above (so maybe 71 in a 65). Most main roads/highways can handle faster speeds than what's posted. But I never, ever speed in school zones or neighborhoods. That's a big peeve of mine.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's the rush?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


WE POOP.
WE WIPE.
WE POOP AGAIN.
SHINY AND CHROME.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I loved the few months of almost no traffic. 100 mph on the NJ Turnpike and still being passed was crazy.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even during the height of lockdown, traffic would be thick enough I couldn't speed, but with the flow going at 75, I didn't exactly feel the need to.  Hell, a couple of times, the flow had me up to 80, and yet, that somehow wasn't fast enough for some people weaving in and out of traffic going about 95-100.

Once things opened back up and congestion got worse, the maneuvers some would perform on a very crowded interstate just left me in awe and scared to the point where I started taking alternate routes that were longer but much safer.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh how it tires me that people cry about speeders when it's perfectly legal to make cars that go so farking fast fark off ladies and gentlemen
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The last thing you want is to be stopped by an irritated CHP officer in the Imperial Valley and make him get out of his nice cool air-conditioned cruiser and write you a ticket in 110-degree heat with a 40 mph wind blowing dust all over the place.

Just slow the fark down. Traffic is already going 85, how fast do you need to go?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: The last thing you want is to be stopped by an irritated CHP officer in the Imperial Valley and make him get out of his nice cool air-conditioned cruiser and write you a ticket in 110-degree heat with a 40 mph wind blowing dust all over the place.

Just slow the fark down. Traffic is already going 85, how fast do you need to go?


What's interesting is cops that will actually pull people over in a rainstorm back when I drove regularly it was the most amazing thing I actually enjoyed getting pulled over in the rain even though I always had warrants
 
olorin604
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've topped out every car I have owned. But it's stupid and not a good idea. 120 is just bad like there is no other way to describe it. In a normal car you have very little control. 60-80 depending on flow of traffic is where it's at. (And 80 is pushing it).
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Just slow the fark down. Traffic is already going 85, how fast do you need to go?


As fast as possible to get out of Imperial Valley.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: For a good part of last year, highways could seem like ghost towns. I think there was only one day I actually got caught in traffic, and that was an accident on the road, and looked like speeding based on where the guy hit the concrete median and lost his bumper/tire and where he ended up. People went a lot faster because they could.

Fastest I typically go is 10% above (so maybe 71 in a 65). Most main roads/highways can handle faster speeds than what's posted. But I never, ever speed in school zones or neighborhoods. That's a big peeve of mine.


Here's a little math for you.

Let's say your commute today is twenty miles. Your average speed is forty miles per hour. The commute takes you half an hour.

You do an average speed of forty four (your ten percent) miles per hour. You arrive in 27 minutes, roughly.

You do 50. you get there in 24 minutes, or you get pulled over and get there in 40 minutes. Or you get into an accident you could've avoided and don't get there at all.

The difference isn't enough to make it worth it, IMO.
 
olorin604
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

olorin604: I've topped out every car I have owned. But it's stupid and not a good idea. 120 is just bad like there is no other way to describe it. In a normal car you have very little control. 60-80 depending on flow of traffic is where it's at. (And 80 is pushing it).


Forgot to add get off my lawn
 
Bathroom Samurai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I do a lot of highway driving. Speed limit + cruise control + podcast or audio book = stress free trip.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

olorin604: I've topped out every car I have owned. But it's stupid and not a good idea. 120 is just bad like there is no other way to describe it. In a normal car you have very little control. 60-80 depending on flow of traffic is where it's at. (And 80 is pushing it).


You have any idea what it means when you push your car to a 120 and afterwards it has a clacking sound indefinitely
 
fsbilly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: For a good part of last year, highways could seem like ghost towns. I think there was only one day I actually got caught in traffic, and that was an accident on the road, and looked like speeding based on where the guy hit the concrete median and lost his bumper/tire and where he ended up. People went a lot faster because they could.

Fastest I typically go is 10% above (so maybe 71 in a 65). Most main roads/highways can handle faster speeds than what's posted. But I never, ever speed in school zones or neighborhoods. That's a big peeve of mine.


I remember hearing somewhere that the Interstate system was designed for 1930s cars to go 80mph.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: scottydoesntknow: For a good part of last year, highways could seem like ghost towns. I think there was only one day I actually got caught in traffic, and that was an accident on the road, and looked like speeding based on where the guy hit the concrete median and lost his bumper/tire and where he ended up. People went a lot faster because they could.

Fastest I typically go is 10% above (so maybe 71 in a 65). Most main roads/highways can handle faster speeds than what's posted. But I never, ever speed in school zones or neighborhoods. That's a big peeve of mine.

Here's a little math for you.

Let's say your commute today is twenty miles. Your average speed is forty miles per hour. The commute takes you half an hour.

You do an average speed of forty four (your ten percent) miles per hour. You arrive in 27 minutes, roughly.

You do 50. you get there in 24 minutes, or you get pulled over and get there in 40 minutes. Or you get into an accident you could've avoided and don't get there at all.

The difference isn't enough to make it worth it, IMO.


Yes but that's only true over a very long stretch of travel.
Anything under an hour and there's no point in speeding.
You're only gaining minutes.

Don't believe me get a treadmill and try to beat your time and see no matter how fast you run you're only getting a few seconds
 
fsbilly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Gyrfalcon: The last thing you want is to be stopped by an irritated CHP officer in the Imperial Valley and make him get out of his nice cool air-conditioned cruiser and write you a ticket in 110-degree heat with a 40 mph wind blowing dust all over the place.

Just slow the fark down. Traffic is already going 85, how fast do you need to go?

What's interesting is cops that will actually pull people over in a rainstorm back when I drove regularly it was the most amazing thing I actually enjoyed getting pulled over in the rain even though I always had warrants


Totes, bruh.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Remember to always keep 6 feet of distance between your car and others.
 
ifky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Markie Post died!?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
COVID-19 pandemic set off deadly uptick in speeding that hasn't slowed, data shows

Well, of course. If it slowed, it wouldn't be speeding anymore. Duh.
 
olorin604
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bathroom Samurai: I do a lot of highway driving. Speed limit + cruise control + podcast or audio book = stress free trip.


Man my cruise button broke. Like the actual button. Cruise works! But the button won't stay on. No dealers near me. Transmission craped out and you just replace it. Harder to justify a couple hundred dollars pair for a farking button.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ifky: Markie Post died!?


Night Court reboot. They already have Harry, Mac, the bailiffs before Roz and even the defense attorney before her. Dan better watch out.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: The last thing you want is to be stopped by an irritated CHP officer in the Imperial Valley and make him get out of his nice cool air-conditioned cruiser and write you a ticket in 110-degree heat with a 40 mph wind blowing dust all over the place.

Just slow the fark down. Traffic is already going 85, how fast do you need to go?


But I'm a white guy who only drives new rentals in the Imperial Valley, there's little chance of ever getting pulled over. It's only 50/50 that they'll even have me stop at the Salton Sea border patrol checkpoint.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cars can cruise at much higher speeds than even recent past. As long as the roads are in good shape people will speed.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So a guy is driving home from work when he. gets a call from his wife who tells him "Honey watch out on 95 the news is saying some maniac is driving the wrong way on the highway!"

The husband says not just one, there's hundreds of them!
 
olorin604
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: olorin604: I've topped out every car I have owned. But it's stupid and not a good idea. 120 is just bad like there is no other way to describe it. In a normal car you have very little control. 60-80 depending on flow of traffic is where it's at. (And 80 is pushing it).

You have any idea what it means when you push your car to a 120 and afterwards it has a clacking sound indefinitely


No. Go for a ride with a friend and try to figure out where it is coming from?? Like clack under the hood is different then call on rear axel.

Not a car doctor. But there is nothing about going that speed that should damage your car or engine.
 
webct_god
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

olorin604: I've topped out every car I have owned. But it's stupid and not a good idea. 120 is just bad like there is no other way to describe it. In a normal car you have very little control. 60-80 depending on flow of traffic is where it's at. (And 80 is pushing it).


80? Ha! Texas has you beat...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Here, the State Police colonel went on TV and Facebook and announced they weren't pulling people over for moving violations alone.  Immediately, it was Mad Max times.  Yes, there were only 25% as many vehicles as usual, but it was farking crazy for about six months.  I'm not just talking people driving 50% over the posted limit.  I mean red lights became optional, road rage was absolutely stupid crazy constant, and probably every other day I saw people driving on the wrong side of the street or going the wrong way on a divided highway.

It did taper off somewhat, but it's still nuts here, and the cops have had zero response to it.  I commute on a two-lane 55 MPH road, and at 60 MPH I have regularly have to slow down for people going 40 MPH or get passed on the shoulder by some schmuck in a Jeep or BMW.

I'm not sure we're going back from this Libertarian crap circus until most of the cars out there are automated.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: scottydoesntknow: For a good part of last year, highways could seem like ghost towns. I think there was only one day I actually got caught in traffic, and that was an accident on the road, and looked like speeding based on where the guy hit the concrete median and lost his bumper/tire and where he ended up. People went a lot faster because they could.

Fastest I typically go is 10% above (so maybe 71 in a 65). Most main roads/highways can handle faster speeds than what's posted. But I never, ever speed in school zones or neighborhoods. That's a big peeve of mine.

Here's a little math for you.

Let's say your commute today is twenty miles. Your average speed is forty miles per hour. The commute takes you half an hour.

You do an average speed of forty four (your ten percent) miles per hour. You arrive in 27 minutes, roughly.

You do 50. you get there in 24 minutes, or you get pulled over and get there in 40 minutes. Or you get into an accident you could've avoided and don't get there at all.

The difference isn't enough to make it worth it, IMO.


But he has to get to the gym in 27 minutes! Chexmix, speedtard!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Really? I'm the first?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I used to drive around the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Los Angeles Area a lot. For about 15 years. I know bad traffic, I know bad drivers. I should know, as I am a completely average driver (not terrible, not amazing). Then I sold my car in 2015 and have been almost exclusively walking/bussing/Lyfting everywhere, aside from the occasional plane trip.

I've taken three "long"-ish car rides (each over five hours) in the last three months, over a variety of highways/freeways, at different times of day, in two different states (California and Illinois), using a stock Honda Civic rental each time.

I'm 35, and I haven't felt so curmudgeonly as I did on those three car trips. I tend to drive either at or slightly above the speed limit, generally just following the flow of traffic--if everyone's driving 72 in a 65, so am I. And yet, each time, it felt like >80% of drivers on the road, in every make/model of car, were in such a big f*cking hurry. I saw enough dangerous/speedy maneuvers in those ~15 hours on the road to make my last 15 years of driving look like f*cking Disney Autopia.

Am I officially the old guy now? Is this what it feels like? Am I attaching my anecdotal experience to this single article's worth of data? Whatever the case, I can't wait for self-driving cars to become the norm. Time to go change my Depends.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

olorin604: waxbeans: olorin604: I've topped out every car I have owned. But it's stupid and not a good idea. 120 is just bad like there is no other way to describe it. In a normal car you have very little control. 60-80 depending on flow of traffic is where it's at. (And 80 is pushing it).

You have any idea what it means when you push your car to a 120 and afterwards it has a clacking sound indefinitely

No. Go for a ride with a friend and try to figure out where it is coming from?? Like clack under the hood is different then call on rear axel.

Not a car doctor. But there is nothing about going that speed that should damage your car or engine.


Wow.
/
Yeah I was under the engine specifically it sounded like a piston.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fsbilly: scottydoesntknow: For a good part of last year, highways could seem like ghost towns. I think there was only one day I actually got caught in traffic, and that was an accident on the road, and looked like speeding based on where the guy hit the concrete median and lost his bumper/tire and where he ended up. People went a lot faster because they could.

Fastest I typically go is 10% above (so maybe 71 in a 65). Most main roads/highways can handle faster speeds than what's posted. But I never, ever speed in school zones or neighborhoods. That's a big peeve of mine.

I remember hearing somewhere that the Interstate system was designed for 1930s cars to go 80mph.


It was designed to move military equipment across the country as quick as possible. Also to act as landing strips..

Now, they are built to minimal standards for 10x the traffic and weight load...
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fsbilly: scottydoesntknow: For a good part of last year, highways could seem like ghost towns. I think there was only one day I actually got caught in traffic, and that was an accident on the road, and looked like speeding based on where the guy hit the concrete median and lost his bumper/tire and where he ended up. People went a lot faster because they could.

Fastest I typically go is 10% above (so maybe 71 in a 65). Most main roads/highways can handle faster speeds than what's posted. But I never, ever speed in school zones or neighborhoods. That's a big peeve of mine.

I remember hearing somewhere that the Interstate system was designed for 1930s cars to go 80mph.


It was. The 55mph limit was instituted to ration fuel during- and post-war. It was based on the aerodynamic and fuel efficiency of cars at the time. The peak efficiency was right around 55mph for most land yachts with typical engines and gearing of the day, so that's where they put it. It has nothing to do with safety whatsoever. In-city speed limits are absolutely defined by safe speeds based on average human reaction time and breaking efficacy of general passenger cars.

Anybody who had spent time training in cars can easily, safely run triple-digits on interstates. It's not even questionable. Speed Delta is more important, and even then, as long as you're within 25mph of traffic in other lanes, you're fine. There's a reason why Scandinavians are among the best drivers on the planet regardless of speed: they do not allow anyone to drive without appropriate and thorough training.

Accepting the objective fact that no training or understanding of well-established best-practices of driving are required to obtain or maintain a driving license in the US, we just have to accept the fact the everybody in this country sucks absolute ass. Speed is almost never a factor. The vast majority of drivers do not observe even the bare-minimum of best practices, so what does speed matter? Can't even get people to self-sort into lanes properly. Best to just let the anarchy reign and accept the losses.

Get people in this country to hew to proper driving practice - regardless of speeds - and you'll not only see aggressive driving drop to nearly nothing, but road rage will disappear. That would require holding people accountable to their actions and revoking 80% of licenses, so never gonna happen.
 
