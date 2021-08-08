 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The U.S. got rid of 520,000 anti-vaxxers yesterday   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I guess the Delta variant, I'm sorry the DeSantis/Abbott variant, finally has convinced people to get vaccinated. Good. Hopefully we can start turning a corner but I don't expect a semblance of normalcy again until next year at least I'm afraid.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I confess.

Those we're all me.
I'm just trying to be safe.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Be nice to at least triple that for a month or so
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

blastoh: I confess.

Those we're all me.
I'm just trying to be safe.


Don't bogart that vaccine, my friend.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Sin'sHero: blastoh: I confess.

Those we're all me.
I'm just trying to be safe.

Don't bogart that vaccine, my friend.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

blastoh: I confess.

Those we're all me.
I'm just trying to be safe.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Dr. issacs, I presume.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not news, it's tweets from some guy named Cyrus.

Who's Cyrus? What's his source?
Doesn't matter. Farkers don't care unless they disagree with what he is saying.

/Note: He is the COVID-19 Data Director at the White House, but you probably didn't know (as i didn't).
// still against posting tweets instead of news
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElFugawz: It's not news, it's tweets from some guy named Cyrus.

Who's Cyrus? What's his source?
Doesn't matter. Farkers don't care unless they disagree with what he is saying.

/Note: He is the COVID-19 Data Director at the White House, but you probably didn't know (as i didn't).
// still against posting tweets instead of news


that is Cyrus Shahpar

this is the Shahpar Image

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElFugawz: It's not news, it's tweets from some guy named Cyrus.

Who's Cyrus? What's his source?
Doesn't matter. Farkers don't care unless they disagree with what he is saying.

/Note: He is the COVID-19 Data Director at the White House, but you probably didn't know (as i didn't).
// still against posting tweets instead of news


Wow that's a hell of a long way to go to arrive at "this is promising data and good news".
 
knobmaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElFugawz: It's not news, it's tweets from some guy named Cyrus.

Who's Cyrus? What's his source?
Doesn't matter. Farkers don't care unless they disagree with what he is saying.

/Note: He is the COVID-19 Data Director at the White House, but you probably didn't know (as i didn't).
// still against posting tweets instead of news


Well, you're wrong because Fark is the only place I will ever read a tweet.
 
chewd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh good... now my plan to inject everybody with my 5G mind control serum that makes you magnetic can finally go forward!

Now i just need to get the laptop with the master control software.... i lent it to Hunter Biden for safe keeping.
 
lysdexic [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: I guess the Delta variant, I'm sorry the DeSantis/Abbott variant, finally has convinced people to get vaccinated. Good. Hopefully we can start turning a corner but I don't expect a semblance of normalcy again until next year at least I'm afraid.


DeSAbbot

Desabo

DeSabotage
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My first approved submission

I am a Golden God
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
520,000 new sheep! I guess they don't care about freedom.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Your playing right into Bill Gate's hands.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: Who's Cyrus?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Get vaccinated or the bunny gets it
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

knobmaker: ElFugawz: It's not news, it's tweets from some guy named Cyrus.

Who's Cyrus? What's his source?
Doesn't matter. Farkers don't care unless they disagree with what he is saying.

/Note: He is the COVID-19 Data Director at the White House, but you probably didn't know (as i didn't).
// still against posting tweets instead of news

Well, you're wrong because Fark is the only place I will ever read a tweet.


Same.

Oh, and:

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Your playing right into Bill Gate's hands.


Who's Bill Gate?
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
520,000 people snuck in to get the shot so that they didn't get disowned by their crazeball family and friends and also so that they can continue being loyal members of the GQP because nobody knows that they did it.

That's the real story. I cannot believe that now, and only now, they finally came to their senses.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh. Half a million people got vaxxed. That's good.

I was kinda hoping that half a million plague rats just snuffed it yesterday, but that's a bit much to hope for, yeah?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
71% of adults (18+) with at least one shot. 61.1% of adults (18+) fully vaccinated.

Sounds great, but it means only 58.7% of the total population has just 1 shot, and just 50.1% of the total population is fully vaccinated.

In other words, about 41.3% of the population is fully unvaccinated (29% of adults, which means the remaining 12.3% are folks younger than 18.)

I'm always happy to see the numbers go up, but, we're still in deep shiat.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: My first approved submission

I am a Golden God


congrats! +1
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TWX: RolfBlitzer: Your playing right into Bill Gate's hands.

Who's Bill Gate?


Some guy with hands.
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: It's not news, it's tweets from some guy named Cyrus.

Who's Cyrus? What's his source?
Doesn't matter. Farkers don't care unless they disagree with what he is saying.

/Note: He is the COVID-19 Data Director at the White House, but you probably didn't know (as i didn't).
// still against posting tweets instead of news


Twitter is proving to be a much bigger paradigm shift than expected.  It allows one to bypass traditional gatekeepers to reaching an audience, where those previous gatekeepers are not as readily able to editorialize.  The short character limit also makes it harder for a publisher or producer to twist what's said to take it out of context.

That said it's a mixed bag.  You're right that any random person can sign up to post.  It's also true that without the traditional gatekeepers, truly abhorrent people manage to reach national or even international audiences.  So I'm still on the fence if it's 'good' or not.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's good but it's probably too little too late
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: 520,000 people snuck in to get the shot so that they didn't get disowned by their crazeball family and friends and also so that they can continue being loyal members of the GQP because nobody knows that they did it.

That's the real story. I cannot believe that now, and only now, they finally came to their senses.


If recent stats can be believed, at least 35% of those recently vaccinated are African American and Hispanic, so your math is probably pretty off by a large amount.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As a counterpoint, my county (King County, WA) is still classified as "High" for level of community transmission, even though we have, for the total population, 73.5% with at least one dose and 67.6% fully vaccinated. Almost all of Washington is classified as "High" at this point - the timelapse from the CDC is grim as hell, as we watch SE counties go nuts & it spreads west & north again since July 1. We had it down to "Moderate," but that's friggin' over now.

Thanks to Delta, the last two weeks had our numbers turn to shiat.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TWX: RolfBlitzer: Your playing right into Bill Gate's hands.

Who's Bill Gate?


He's a part of the Canadian Illuminati, but you probably never heard of him.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Eightballjacket: My first approved submission

I am a Golden God

congrats! +1


Thank you
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TWX: ElFugawz: It's not news, it's tweets from some guy named Cyrus.

Who's Cyrus? What's his source?
Doesn't matter. Farkers don't care unless they disagree with what he is saying.

/Note: He is the COVID-19 Data Director at the White House, but you probably didn't know (as i didn't).
// still against posting tweets instead of news

Twitter is proving to be a much bigger paradigm shift than expected.  It allows one to bypass traditional gatekeepers to reaching an audience, where those previous gatekeepers are not as readily able to editorialize.  The short character limit also makes it harder for a publisher or producer to twist what's said to take it out of context.

That said it's a mixed bag.  You're right that any random person can sign up to post.  It's also true that without the traditional gatekeepers, truly abhorrent people manage to reach national or even international audiences.  So I'm still on the fence if it's 'good' or not.


A little bit of everything, all of the time.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lysdexic: 4seasons85!: I guess the Delta variant, I'm sorry the DeSantis/Abbott variant, finally has convinced people to get vaccinated. Good. Hopefully we can start turning a corner but I don't expect a semblance of normalcy again until next year at least I'm afraid.

DeSAbbot

Desabo

DeSabotage


Gov. DeathSentence
/not sure about Abbott
 
TWX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Adolf Oliver Nipples: 520,000 people snuck in to get the shot so that they didn't get disowned by their crazeball family and friends and also so that they can continue being loyal members of the GQP because nobody knows that they did it.

That's the real story. I cannot believe that now, and only now, they finally came to their senses.

If recent stats can be believed, at least 35% of those recently vaccinated are African American and Hispanic, so your math is probably pretty off by a large amount.


I'm hoping that the bulk are the 20-35 year olds that had not been getting it out of sheer apathy.
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Eegah: lysdexic: 4seasons85!: I guess the Delta variant, I'm sorry the DeSantis/Abbott variant, finally has convinced people to get vaccinated. Good. Hopefully we can start turning a corner but I don't expect a semblance of normalcy again until next year at least I'm afraid.

DeSAbbot

Desabo

DeSabotage

Gov. DeathSentence
/not sure about Abbott


I HATE that guy.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: It's not news, it's tweets from some guy named Cyrus.

Who's Cyrus? What's his source?


Can you dig it?!?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I just want to know who led my Black coworkers to believe that DMX, Hank Aaron and Marvin Hagler died from the vaccine.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This completely superfluous third wave has honestly left me in a kind of shellshock. Dumbshock. Compassion fatigue. And I guess continual trauma and stress disorder, though there's probably an unwieldlier way to say that.

Realizing that so much of humanity is like this... and what our priorities are as a society has made me ready to just nope out on our current option A and go with option B of just walking away from society to become Wilderness Hobo-Man.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: It's not news, it's tweets from some guy named Cyrus.

Who's Cyrus? What's his source?
Doesn't matter. Farkers don't care unless they disagree with what he is saying.

/Note: He is the COVID-19 Data Director at the White House, but you probably didn't know (as i didn't).
// still against posting tweets instead of news


BuT hE's GoT a bLuE cHecKmArK...

/ Yes I do know that means varying degrees of nothing.. I was yelling at I blue checkmark I'd never heard of before (turns out he won the 1st season of one of the preforming shows) for thinking Andy Ngo was a trustworthy source of information.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Oh. Half a million people got vaxxed. That's good.

I was kinda hoping that half a million plague rats just snuffed it yesterday, but that's a bit much to hope for, yeah?


Not really.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: My first approved submission

I am a Golden God


Congrats! You always remember your 1st.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: 520,000 people snuck in to get the shot so that they didn't get disowned by their crazeball family and friends and also so that they can continue being loyal members of the GQP because nobody knows that they did it.

That's the real story. I cannot believe that now, and only now, they finally came to their senses.


It's about 1 out every 600 people in in US.  Some people can learn things the second easiest way if you pound it into them hard enough, as the media has been doing.

A few notable righties have come around as well.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TWX: Eegah: lysdexic: 4seasons85!: I guess the Delta variant, I'm sorry the DeSantis/Abbott variant, finally has convinced people to get vaccinated. Good. Hopefully we can start turning a corner but I don't expect a semblance of normalcy again until next year at least I'm afraid.

DeSAbbot

Desabo

DeSabotage

Gov. DeathSentence
/not sure about Abbott

I HATE that guy.


I got that reference.
 
ClassicLantern
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
People who get pleasure from the misery of others are the worst human beings on earth.
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

aerojockey: TWX: Eegah: lysdexic: 4seasons85!: I guess the Delta variant, I'm sorry the DeSantis/Abbott variant, finally has convinced people to get vaccinated. Good. Hopefully we can start turning a corner but I don't expect a semblance of normalcy again until next year at least I'm afraid.

DeSAbbot

Desabo

DeSabotage

Gov. DeathSentence
/not sure about Abbott

I HATE that guy.

I got that reference.


*grin*

Glad someone did.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Oh. Half a million people got vaxxed. That's good.

I was kinda hoping that half a million plague rats just snuffed it yesterday, but that's a bit much to hope for, yeah?


I'm willing to give the truly hesitant (as opposed to the vehemently ignorant and those who actively resist) enough benefit of the doubt to not wish a cruel painful death on them, and my guess would be most of those who were vaccinated yesterday are just hesitant.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Curious if it's  due to the uptick of companies enforcing employees be vaccinated. If so, these are great results. Keep the pressure on for companies to enforce vaccinations. Give companies tax incentives.
Or...insurance companies all say fark you , you are no longer covered fi you don't vaccinate.
 
TWX
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ClassicLantern: People who get pleasure from the misery of others are the worst human beings on earth.


What if the miserable-others were afforded every opportunity to avoid their fate, and were encouraged by literally millions of people to take the offered opportunity?
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Curious if it's  due to the uptick of companies enforcing employees be vaccinated. If so, these are great results. Keep the pressure on for companies to enforce vaccinations. Give companies tax incentives.
Or...insurance companies all say fark you , you are no longer covered fi you don't vaccinate.


I would support this, and I don't just mean for COVID-19.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: My first approved submission

I am a Golden God


It's not bad work if you can get it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
