(Daily Mail)   America's 'most successful squatter,' who has lived in home 20 years without paying mortgage, now claims he has Covid to delay eviction AGAIN   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They don't go into enough detail on how he's remained in the house for this long.  I assumed a Sheriff just kicked you out when it was no longer your property.  You get to choose how willing you're going to go, but it's going to happen.

How is this, eventually, not trespassing?

I'm very intrigued.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whadda pig sty. But nice to see he can afford nice vehicles and money for a couple of sat. dishes.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
✊🏾 fight the construct of property ownership
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not as big of a leech as CEOs though.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I bet he never skips leg day.
 
danvon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
C'mon New York, you've gone soft.

There was time where any property owner in the 5 boroughs worth a damn had a number they could call and be put in contact with a swarthy gentleman who could convince people who were behind on their payments that it would be in their best interest to vacate the premises lickety-split. Heck, you might even be so lucky as to advertise it as a fully finished unit for your next renter.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How was that very mediocre house $290,000 in 1998? It wouldn't be worth $290,000 in a good neighborhood in Michigan today.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

downstairs: They don't go into enough detail on how he's remained in the house for this long.  I assumed a Sheriff just kicked you out when it was no longer your property.  You get to choose how willing you're going to go, but it's going to happen.

How is this, eventually, not trespassing?

I'm very intrigued.


Simple, he just filed bankruptcy repeatedly. He's only at risk of eviction now because they changed bankruptcy regs a few years back.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Whadda pig sty. But nice to see he can afford nice vehicles and money for a couple of sat. dishes.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x391]


That looks like a slightly better groverhaus
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And when I told my high school guidance counselor that I wanted to be the most sucessful squatter in America, he just laughed and said "That nuclear plant out on Three Mile Island needs guage watchers.  That won't require anything more than a high school diploma."

What a lousy first and olny day that was.  I mean, that sign "Danger Do Not Lean on Lever" was behing the lever!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

downstairs: They don't go into enough detail on how he's remained in the house for this long.  I assumed a Sheriff just kicked you out when it was no longer your property.  You get to choose how willing you're going to go, but it's going to happen.

How is this, eventually, not trespassing?

I'm very intrigued.


Gotta assume that it has something to do with the property changing hands between various financial institutions. A combo of luck and gaming the system. Looks like 3 banks, on top of original.

I doubt that these transfers were solely of this property. So one bank gets it, the property gets transferred to another business (along with others), someone takes a while to notice the squatter, proceedings begin... squatter delays... property gets passed on to another bank... they notice the squatter... they gotta start paperwork from square one due to deadlines being missed in shuffle... squatter delays... new bank enters picture...
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not even close.

jnpickens.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Scruffynerf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If the dude files multiple bankruptcies as a means to hinder or delay a lawful foreclosure then the creditor should have filed a motion for In Rem Relief from stay long before Covid hit. IR relief attaches termination of the stay to the property no matter who files a new BK, and is typically effective for 2 years.  But now due to the pandemic the creditor is pretty much screwed. lol
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Scruffynerf: If the dude files multiple bankruptcies as a means to hinder or delay a lawful foreclosure then the creditor should have filed a motion for In Rem Relief from stay long before Covid hit. IR relief attaches termination of the stay to the property no matter who files a new BK, and is typically effective for 2 years.  But now due to the pandemic the creditor is pretty much screwed. lol


Good good
 
listernine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just stop paying property taxes.  The city or county will damn sure take the property.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So the house was originally foreclosed upon by Washington Mutual.

If the WaMu chairman Kerry Killinger can bail out his rep and still work in finance, this guy should get a damned house for free.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dad?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

meanmutton: How was that very mediocre house $290,000 in 1998? It wouldn't be worth $290,000 in a good neighborhood in Michigan today.


NY. MI.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Scruffynerf: If the dude files multiple bankruptcies as a means to hinder or delay a lawful foreclosure then the creditor should have filed a motion for In Rem Relief from stay long before Covid hit. IR relief attaches termination of the stay to the property no matter who files a new BK, and is typically effective for 2 years.  But now due to the pandemic the creditor is pretty much screwed. lol


The creditor should be allowed to sub lease the home to a nice family of cobras or at least be allowed to store dangerous levels of CO2 in the home.  Just trying to recoup some losses.

Just kidding, but if some clowns with chain saws need someplace to practice....
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

listernine: Just stop paying property taxes.  The city or county will damn sure take the property.


Where I live the title owner is responsible for property taxes so in this case the bank pays. If the bank didn't pay eventually they would lose the property to the crown then the crown would have to kick this guy out. But we have weird laws about squatting on crown land so that could take even longer to get this guy out.

I say good for him.
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As this a Daily Fail article, its purpose is equal parts morbid sideshow and ginning up sentiment against the eviction moratorium.  It intentionally will leave out the legal specifics.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Set fire to the place. Nothing of value will be lost.

/don't do this
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He is from the Punjab. His ancestors survived the Indian partition. His people have been getting harassed and shot at since 2001 because they have turbans and are assumed to be Muslims ergo "terrorists" by the kind that go on to vote for Trump. All their folk songs are about love or death and every woman is described in terms of how much she resembles dairy products. And the rural women carry AK  47s in movies like they are an it handbag.

I don't think he is scared by Americans.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's the Daily Fail referencing a NYPost article.  Talk about an implosion of half-lies and made up BS.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

listernine: Just stop paying property taxes.  The city or county will damn sure take the property.


Or just go full GaryPDX.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: listernine: Just stop paying property taxes.  The city or county will damn sure take the property.

Or just go full GaryPDX.


That is a name I have not see in a long time...
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Banks on one side, and a squatter on the other.  There is nobody to root for.
 
