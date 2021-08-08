 Skip to content
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yay
/s
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just double up on whatever crappy wine they sell on the flight. You might actually get to your destination without needing to stand in line to use the lavatory.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, sure.

This will solve the problem.

Until they make lozenges and gums and patches to get drinkers through, a la smokers' aids.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I never understood people couldn't go through the length of a flight without a drink.

Sobriety isn't that bad, some of you people should actually try it
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just make up a batch of palcohol.
https://www.vice.com/en/article/mv53g​y​/powdered-alcohol-got-me-drunk-the-wor​st-way-possible

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Can't imagine how the airlines would have a problem with it. TSA on the other hand...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I never understood people couldn't go through the length of a flight without a drink.

Sobriety isn't that bad, some of you people should actually try it


Clearly you're not afraid of flying
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt chugging should never be illegal
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Yeah, sure.

This will solve the problem.

Until they make lozenges and gums and patches to get drinkers through, a la smokers' aids.


Duty free is inside security checkpoints.

On a low setting, vape pens don't set off bathroom smoke detectors.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the sensible days before 9/11, I would always bring a bottle of Lipton iced tea mixed 50/50 with bourbon on every flight. Good times.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give everyone edibles.  Then the worst thing flight attendants will have to deal with will be passengers asking if they're *on* the plane or *in* the plane.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I never understood people couldn't go through the length of a flight without a drink.

Sobriety isn't that bad, some of you people should actually try it


When I've traveled to India for business, I gave my wife the client-provided first class seat and sat coach. 14 hours with a foam and metal arm rest is no fun.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: EvilEgg: I never understood people couldn't go through the length of a flight without a drink.

Sobriety isn't that bad, some of you people should actually try it

Clearly you're not afraid of flying


I don't mind flying, but getting liquored up before a flight can be great. If you do it right, the decreased O2 levels at cruising altitude will knock you right out. Then, you wake up in a new city. Great way to travel.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snakes still OK though?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Give everyone edibles.  Then the worst thing flight attendants will have to deal with will be passengers asking if they're *on* the plane or *in* the plane.


and a bunch of people repeating "deplane...deplane...deplane...deplane​...deplane...Is that really a word?  deplane...deplane..."
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking as one who was once in a not good situation: some of these people might be trying to maintain minimum blood-alcohol so they don't get sick.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about instead just putting the asshats who cause issues on the no fly list?

This includes Madison Cawthorne as well..
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baron von doodle: waxbeans: EvilEgg: I never understood people couldn't go through the length of a flight without a drink.

Sobriety isn't that bad, some of you people should actually try it

Clearly you're not afraid of flying

I don't mind flying, but getting liquored up before a flight can be great. If you do it right, the decreased O2 levels at cruising altitude will knock you right out. Then, you wake up in a new city. Great way to travel.


Oh my God will now I'm actually afraid to drink and fly you've just ruined flying for me
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

morg: Speaking as one who was once in a not good situation: some of these people might be trying to maintain minimum blood-alcohol so they don't get sick.


Reminds me of when they were thinking of shutting down the liquor stores early on in the pandemic. They stopped talking about it when someone pointed out that doing so could easily kill a large number of people.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

waxbeans: baron von doodle: waxbeans: EvilEgg: I never understood people couldn't go through the length of a flight without a drink.

Sobriety isn't that bad, some of you people should actually try it

Clearly you're not afraid of flying

I don't mind flying, but getting liquored up before a flight can be great. If you do it right, the decreased O2 levels at cruising altitude will knock you right out. Then, you wake up in a new city. Great way to travel.

Oh my God will now I'm actually afraid to drink and fly you've just ruined flying for me


Obviously not when piloting the plane, c'mon.
 
danvon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Farking amateurs always ruin it for the professional drinkers.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We gonna have to start duct taping even more fools to plane seats?

At least all the passengers under 50.
 
danvon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: morg: Speaking as one who was once in a not good situation: some of these people might be trying to maintain minimum blood-alcohol so they don't get sick.

Reminds me of when they were thinking of shutting down the liquor stores early on in the pandemic. They stopped talking about it when someone pointed out that doing so could easily kill a large number of people.


I realized when that threat came down that I married the right woman.

Both of our jobs went virtual. She told me to go the the liquor store and get enough booze for both of us for the next 2 months. She realized that there was no way in hell that we could be in the same house, 24 hours a day, with 2 teenage girls without getting ripped on a fairly regular basis.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have a small pillow and sleep mask, and I always get a window seat to learn my head against. I sleep for the flight.

Every day there are alcohol-related incidents that cause at least one flight to delay, divert or return. Every day. The airlines are losing money from drunks. Soon, alcohol will be banned at airports and aboard aircraft, and it is the drunks who think it is funny who will be the cause. The next step will be mandatory breathalyzer tests that will cause airlines to refuse to allow you to board. I'm not in favor of it but that is what is coming down the pike.

I remember taking dates to airports to eat, drink and watch planes take-off and land. We didn't have to go through Security like we were visiting prisoners. We could park, walk to the restaurant or lounge and get a window seat for a nice evening. I also remember being able to just go to the airport and get a seat to anywhere, not have to explain why I wanted to go there, and just get on the plane with little to no luggage. When I was 16 I used to visit my Brother and his Family on Long Island for weekends; we lived in Chicagoland. I'd drive to the airport, buy a ticket on the next flight (thanks to pre-Reagan regulations, the cost from Chicago to NYC, regardless of airport or airline, was always the same price for coach. Didn't matter where you wanted to go, the ticket cost the same on whatever airline went there. Amazing how there were more airlines and more destinations then, and they all seemed to be making money.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

morg: Speaking as one who was once in a not good situation: some of these people might be trying to maintain minimum blood-alcohol so they don't get sick.


A while back I stayed with someone that I had to pour onto the sidewalk outside the airport a few times. But it was pre-covid, so he knew he could get liquor on the plane.

/ he told security that he had a bit of Parkinson's or summat; they just barely let him fly
 
kbronsito
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


Would you like some merlot? I made it in the lavatory.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just shove a tampon soaked in grain alcohol up your ass before you board.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Just make up a batch of palcohol.
https://www.vice.com/en/article/mv53gy​/powdered-alcohol-got-me-drunk-the-wor​st-way-possible

[Fark user image image 425x239]
[Fark user image image 425x239]
[Fark user image image 425x637]

Can't imagine how the airlines would have a problem with it. TSA on the other hand...


Who is that? He looks like he gives good blow jobs.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This just in; people are assholes when they are drunk.

I don't know why the fark the ever allowed booze on planes to start with.  It's bad enough when people are pre-flighting in the for hour before their flight.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I never understood people couldn't go through the length of a flight without a drink.

Sobriety isn't that bad, some of you people should actually try it


Some of us have extreme difficulty sitting still for that long.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: This just in; people are assholes when they are drunk.

I don't know why the fark the ever allowed booze on planes to start with.  It's bad enough when people are pre-flighting in the for hour before their flight.


Assholes are assholes when they drink. Millions of Americans every day can fly while responsibly consuming alcohol. How about we just focus on the few selfish assholes who are being belligerent?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
what's wrong with a nice Vicodin script?  just don't tell the dr. that you have to pee 11 times a day.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If they dont want me getting liquored up on my own booze on airplanes, why do they sell those tiny bottles at duty free in the secure zone, hmmm?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: This just in; people are assholes when they are drunk.

I don't know why the fark the ever allowed booze on planes to start with.  It's bad enough when people are pre-flighting in the for hour before their flight.


Most people tolerate their alcohol just fine.
Same thing with drug addicts most drug addicts get up go to work make the money go get some drugs and go to sleep.
It is the outliners that ruin everything for everyone
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: I remember taking dates to airports to eat, drink and watch planes take-off and land. We didn't have to go through Security like we were visiting prisoners. We could park, walk to the restaurant or lounge and get a window seat for a nice evening.


I used to be in a blues band that had a regular gig at the airport lounge. So much fun. We could usually count on there being a drunk group of sales reps or business folk heading to or from a convention who knew they would never see anyone in that lounge again. Some hard partying went down.

Also, they were spared from having to sit through our set list ever again, unlike the regulars at the other bars we gigged at.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

meanmutton: durbnpoisn: This just in; people are assholes when they are drunk.

I don't know why the fark the ever allowed booze on planes to start with.  It's bad enough when people are pre-flighting in the for hour before their flight.

Assholes are assholes when they drink. Millions of Americans every day can fly while responsibly consuming alcohol. How about we just focus on the few selfish assholes who are being belligerent?


Yeah, I get that.  I know there are plenty of drunks that behave themselves.
I'm just saying that some people wouldn't be SO MUCH of an asshole if they didn't drink.  In short, there would be less belligerent assholes.
 
rustypouch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

meanmutton: durbnpoisn: This just in; people are assholes when they are drunk.

I don't know why the fark the ever allowed booze on planes to start with.  It's bad enough when people are pre-flighting in the for hour before their flight.

Assholes are assholes when they drink. Millions of Americans every day can fly while responsibly consuming alcohol. How about we just focus on the few selfish assholes who are being belligerent?


This.

In vino veritas.

People who are assholes when drunk are also assholes sober. They just generally manage their assholeness, and cannot control themselves with a bit of booze.

Also, at least in the before times, lounges are the way to go. Many will let you pay your way in, and have a self serve bar, albeit with limited selection. They're past security, and if you have an empty, preferably opaque water bottle...
 
KingKauff
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Last time I flew, I was nervous as hell.  Had a drink before boarding to calm me down.  It worked, until takeoff when the plane hit turbulence.  I screamed, I mean yelped, like a kid.  The lady in the seat next to me giggled, then held my hand through the ascent.  As soon as we were able to order drinks, I got a beer to calm down.  The stewardess kept telling me that she'd be back to collect my bill.  She never did.

CSB?
 
minorshan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Butt chugging should never be illegal


Us girls have a secret: soak a tampon in vodak, insert, that's a couple drinks worth. I only did it once as a dumb 22 year old back in 2003. It works. But I also never did it again because that will fark up your vaginal chemistry.
 
danvon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

minorshan: Hey Nurse!: Butt chugging should never be illegal

Us girls have a secret: soak a tampon in vodak, insert, that's a couple drinks worth. I only did it once as a dumb 22 year old back in 2003. It works. But I also never did it again because that will fark up your vaginal chemistry.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
