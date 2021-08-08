 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Woman mortified by VERY rude meaning of her upper thigh tattoo after tweaking about it (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
61
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
OK, that's a good one.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dorks the world over after seeing she's cute:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I suppose she could have gotten a tramp stamp that said, "Lucky you"...
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hubiestubert: I suppose she could have gotten a tramp stamp that said, "Lucky you"...


or "this end up"
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

poconojoe: hubiestubert: I suppose she could have gotten a tramp stamp that said, "Lucky you"...

or "this end up"


Or her own name.  In case her current rider forgets.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Enter at own risk"
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

poconojoe: hubiestubert: I suppose she could have gotten a tramp stamp that said, "Lucky you"...

or "this end up"


I would have suggested "super spreader."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nothing says class quite like an upper thigh tattoo.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But based on the location, is it going to be seen by anyone she doesn't want to keep going?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: But based on the location, is it going to be seen by anyone she doesn't want to keep going?


Since she felt the need to share it with the entire Internet, I'm guessing the answer is, "Yes."
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's one thing to give instructions, but also make sure you get feedback.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Could be worse.
nypost.comView Full Size

She could have got this done just before the pandemic.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ok, Kelly
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Dorks the world over after seeing she's cute:

[Fark user image 232x217]


20xD6"
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sd.keepcalms.comView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

poconojoe: hubiestubert: I suppose she could have gotten a tramp stamp that said, "Lucky you"...

or "this end up"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shakin_Haitian: [Fark user image image 425x434]


For some reason I actually love the fark out of that
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: poconojoe: hubiestubert: I suppose she could have gotten a tramp stamp that said, "Lucky you"...

or "this end up"

[Fark user image image 439x638]


Kelly seems like fun
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 50 years, she can replace it with this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: poconojoe: hubiestubert: I suppose she could have gotten a tramp stamp that said, "Lucky you"...

or "this end up"

Or her own name.  In case her current rider forgets.


Or she does.
 
Five Minute Standup
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hooked up with a girl who had a 1-up mushroom tattooed on her mons. One of the best nights of my life.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kirby Muxloe: Could be worse:
[Fark user image 425x558]
"You must be at least this tall to enjoy this ride"


Is that lippage?

It is damn funny for sure. And yes, I could ride.
 
davynelson
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She absolutely knew what it meant when she put it there.  My guess is somebody who wasn't meant to see it saw it and she had to put on some kind of ignorance defense.
 
bughunter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't make us enable scripts on The Sun to see the photos pls.

/the sun gave my phone cancer
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I had a friend in high school whose boyfriend gave her this gold necklace with an arrow pointing down.    After being asked if there was any significance to it, she finally lied and said it was for her support of the American Indian Movement.   Then one day it ended up with this:

Q:   That's a cute necklace.   Does it mean anything?
G:   My boyfriend gave it to me.   It's for AIM.

The was chuckles about whether he needed that directional assistance or not.
 
bughunter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"No it says 'Welcome to Jamaica Have a Nice Day!'"
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What a farking awful website. Seriously down to its very DNA nothing but Canada goose shiat.
 
daffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have always said that people who just get a tattoo and run to do it are stupid. If it is a (mostly) permanent thing, you should have a little bit of time to get it. I have no tattooed. I have thought about it for years. After seeing the crazy things on peoples bodies, I will probably just stick to shirts that piss people off. You can insult a different crowd every day. Besides with my health luck, I probably catch something. Nothing that will kill me, but just annoying enough to drive me crazier then I already am. Seeing as My husband doe not believe in marking your body forever, I think I'll just live with all the scares and crap.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kirby Muxloe: Could be worse:
[Fark user image image 425x558]
"You must be at least this tall to enjoy this ride"


Is that a photoshopped face and tattoo?

Yes I looked at the face after 2min and 12 sec
 
70Ford
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: poconojoe: hubiestubert: I suppose she could have gotten a tramp stamp that said, "Lucky you"...

or "this end up"

[Fark user image 439x638]


Damn. Beat me to it. +1 funny for you
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

puffy999: arrogantbastich: Dorks the world over after seeing she's cute:

[Fark user image 232x217]

20xD6"


1936
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

rnatalie: I had a friend in high school whose boyfriend gave her this gold necklace with an arrow pointing down.    After being asked if there was any significance to it, she finally lied and said it was for her support of the American Indian Movement.   Then one day it ended up with this:

Q:   That's a cute necklace.   Does it mean anything?
G:   My boyfriend gave it to me.   It's for AIM.

The was chuckles about whether he needed that directional assistance or not.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the joke about the inexperienced guy who's licking his girlfriend's belly-button, saying "I love you, I love you, I love you!" To which she replies "Lower!!! Lower!!" So in a Barry White voice, he says"I love you, I love you, I love you!"
 
70Ford
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This pic is NSFW, even though it is on a non porn web site. Once you see it, you'll never forget it.
Or maybe you will regret it. I dunno.  I think it's hilarious, but, that's me. I laugh at the absurd.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/anal-a​n​us-tattoos-next-big-thing

Picard - Bow To The Absurd
Youtube 28C6opAeS0U
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

70Ford: This pic is NSFW, even though it is on a non porn web site. Once you see it, you'll never forget it.
Or maybe you will regret it. I dunno.  I think it's hilarious, but, that's me. I laugh at the absurd.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/anal-an​us-tattoos-next-big-thing

[YouTube video: Picard - Bow To The Absurd]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

70Ford: This pic is NSFW, even though it is on a non porn web site. Once you see it, you'll never forget it.
Or maybe you will regret it. I dunno.  I think it's hilarious, but, that's me. I laugh at the absurd.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/anal-an​us-tattoos-next-big-thing

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/28C6opAe​S0U]


that pic is so old she's probably a grandmother by now.

/plus likely there's some poor decision-making skills in there
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Jesus, if you need an inspirational tattoo to remind you to "keep going" at 18, you're probably not going to.
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: poconojoe: hubiestubert: I suppose she could have gotten a tramp stamp that said, "Lucky you"...

or "this end up"

Or her own name.  In case her current rider forgets.


Her name is Kelly.
 
Coloman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
1) it's a repeat of a repeat
2) That's the excuse she gave her parents after they saw it.
3) She's probably a thot
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

qlenfg: Reminds me of the joke about the inexperienced guy who's licking his girlfriend's belly-button, saying "I love you, I love you, I love you!" To which she replies "Lower!!! Lower!!" So in a Barry White voice, he says"I love you, I love you, I love you!"


Why did the blonde have such a large belly button?

Because her boyfriend was blond too!
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Jesus, if you need an inspirational tattoo to remind you to "keep going" at 18, you're probably not going to.


Eh.  People at eighteen do dumb things because they're young and relatively inexperienced.  She'll probably be fine.
 
amb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: [Fark user image image 425x434]


Left pic, I think it is trying to take racism out of the trash?
Right pic, someone petting racism?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

amb: Shakin_Haitian: [Fark user image image 425x434]

Left pic, I think it is trying to take racism out of the trash?
Right pic, someone petting racism?


Saluting racism.
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

amb: Shakin_Haitian: [Fark user image image 425x434]

Left pic, I think it is trying to take racism out of the trash?
Right pic, someone petting racism?


Right pic looks like a seig heil and racism caption
 
amb
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jmr61: Kirby Muxloe: Could be worse:
[Fark user image 425x558]
"You must be at least this tall to enjoy this ride"

Is that lippage?

It is damn funny for sure. And yes, I could ride.


Really, who isn't at least 8" tall? If she ever met an adult that short, she should just for the story.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Coulda been worse, coulda been a lower back tattoo that said 'aim high'
 
aperson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Woman's whole family consist of 13 year old boys. Story at 11.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
