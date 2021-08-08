 Skip to content
 
(CNBC)   There are about 1 million more shiatty job openings than people seeking work where they don't have to put up with their employer's crap any more. This is, of course, A Very Bad Thing   (cnbc.com)
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'd like a livable wage, medical insurance, and prescription drug benefits."

"Would you settle for pet insurance and online identity theft protection?"
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Notabunny: "I'd like a livable wage, medical insurance, and prescription drug benefits."

"Would you settle for pet insurance and online identity theft protection?"


Pet insurance? Maybe.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most pet insurance is hot garbage. It's highly unregulated and most of the market is based on a reimbursement model where you pay on the front end and they reimburse you if they find that the medical thing will be covered.

So how a real vet emergency works is that your dog has something catastrophic happen or is in the process of happening. You go to the vet or emergency vet who says they'll need to know you can pay X amount. Last one I was involved with was $6500 and they wouldn't lift a finger until they saw that amount could be cleared on a credit card or cash, or they could euthanize the dog for $500. Or you could just go home.

So yes, this as good as a free large soft drink on your break every day, yeah it'll give you diabetes you can't afford too.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pay
People
More

That's it. That's like, the thing you need to do.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
One good thing about the pandemic and the subsequent job market: it's forcing a rise in pay. Now, if we can keep it going, awesome.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

austerity101: Pay
People
More

That's it. That's like, the thing you need to do.


Pay people more, yes. Also, try to reduce the workloads to more healthy levels, and spend some time fixing corporate culture so that it's not toxic and abusive.

Don't care if the employer jacks my pay up by 50%, if I'm still being overworked and abused, it's still a shiatty, unhealthy environment.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wish there were a nearby country that could provide excess labor.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This issue would go away if they started paying people what they're actually worth instead of what you think you can get away with paying them.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I wish there were a nearby country that could provide excess labor.


But then they would be TERKIN UR JERBS! But I want my lawn mowed and McDonalds. Oh no, I'm getting one of those headaches, but with pictures. Is this a thought? Quick, to FreedomEagle88.facebook! Make the pain stop.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Excelsior: This issue would go away if they started paying people what they're actually worth instead of what you think you can get away with paying them.


Not a direct challenge, but what is someone "worth"? How do we determine that? If it costs $X to be comfortably alive, no one can be worth less than that. There needs to be a floor.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Notabunny: "I'd like a livable wage, medical insurance, and prescription drug benefits."

"Would you settle for pet insurance and online identity theft protection?"


How about work today and get paid tomorrow.  (Small) Less a small large/ service charge
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
up until 1981 productivity gains were split 50/50 with the workforce, since then it has all gone to the shareholders.

/it wasn't my idea to win the cold war
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

austerity101: Excelsior: This issue would go away if they started paying people what they're actually worth instead of what you think you can get away with paying them.

Not a direct challenge, but what is someone "worth"? How do we determine that? If it costs $X to be comfortably alive, no one can be worth less than that. There needs to be a floor.


Agree. The floor needs to be what comfortably covers the basics for living. That cost goes up, pay should go up in line with it.

And not using the "Alternative cost of living" crap, either.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

2farknfunny: up until 1981 productivity gains were split 50/50 with the workforce, since then it has all gone to the shareholders.

/it wasn't my idea to win the cold war


It will trickle down, any day now!
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

austerity101: Pay
People
More

That's it. That's like, the thing you need to do.


Can't allow us peasants a chance to maybe get ahead, god-forbid afford to educate ourselves. Sure, it'll just strengthen the Dollar Almighty in the long run, but the powers that be have become hopelessly addicted to punishing people for not being born rich.
 
nijika
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Are Gen-X millenials Gen-Z just LAZY?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: austerity101: Pay
People
More

That's it. That's like, the thing you need to do.

Pay people more, yes. Also, try to reduce the workloads to more healthy levels, and spend some time fixing corporate culture so that it's not toxic and abusive.

Don't care if the employer jacks my pay up by 50%, if I'm still being overworked and abused, it's still a shiatty, unhealthy environment.


THANK YOU!

Far too many employers have this farked mentality that they own employees like slaves because they're "job creators. Which always stems from the gargantuan sense of entitlement that they are "owed" success in business simply because they own and/or run one.

This is the exact reason we don't have universal healthcare in this country. If more people didn't have to worry about it, we'd have more entrepreneurs who would go into business for themselves. Be it as individual tradesmen/contractors, or starting their own organizations.

Replace healthcare benefits with the bargaining chip of "not a toxic work environment", and a very significant number of businesses and corporations would go bankrupt in short order. Because money can't buy the benefit of stopping bosses from being assholes, and 99% of companies can't pivot to cut out the cancer of a toxic workplace to save the organization.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Corporations: "We're broke! Won't you work for nothing? Gotta pay your dues!"
Also Corporations: "We've made record profit for investors and are looking into a continued investment in commoditizing or outsourcing any remaining employee liability to maximize our value to shareholders."
Also Corporations: "We value our employees. See this line item? Yes yes, it's a debit, but a debit is still a value!"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: Most pet insurance is hot garbage. It's highly unregulated and most of the market is based on a reimbursement model where you pay on the front end and they reimburse you if they find that the medical thing will be covered.

So how a real vet emergency works is that your dog has something catastrophic happen or is in the process of happening. You go to the vet or emergency vet who says they'll need to know you can pay X amount. Last one I was involved with was $6500 and they wouldn't lift a finger until they saw that amount could be cleared on a credit card or cash, or they could euthanize the dog for $500. Or you could just go home.

So yes, this as good as a free large soft drink on your break every day, yeah it'll give you diabetes you can't afford too.


LOL.
Most services and even products are a rip off. Or lame crap over time.
Not just any one product or service.

Just read the TOS and they tell you as much.
End of the story. Ppl
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
People won't work if you don't make it worth their while.  Labor is not the fungible resource you have wanted it to be.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

austerity101: Excelsior: This issue would go away if they started paying people what they're actually worth instead of what you think you can get away with paying them.

Not a direct challenge, but what is someone "worth"? How do we determine that? If it costs $X to be comfortably alive, no one can be worth less than that. There needs to be a floor.


At a a minimum, an employee is "worth" the market rate which they can be hired and retained at.  At a maximum, an employee is "worth" whatever amount allows their ROI to remain positive.  The latter can be incredibly difficult to determine for certain positions.  If the minimum exceeds the maximum, the business is not viable.  Either way, you fundamentally don't understand the usage of the word "worth", as you believe that it implies a value judgement.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Excelsior: This issue would go away if they started paying people what they're actually worth instead of what you think you can get away with paying them.


THIS.
Or at least allow people to give away and pick hours without having to consult a cock headed middle man.
Because that's is an epic thing. And I loved it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Kit Fister: austerity101: Pay
People
More

That's it. That's like, the thing you need to do.

Pay people more, yes. Also, try to reduce the workloads to more healthy levels, and spend some time fixing corporate culture so that it's not toxic and abusive.

Don't care if the employer jacks my pay up by 50%, if I'm still being overworked and abused, it's still a shiatty, unhealthy environment.

THANK YOU!

Far too many employers have this farked mentality that they own employees like slaves because they're "job creators. Which always stems from the gargantuan sense of entitlement that they are "owed" success in business simply because they own and/or run one.

This is the exact reason we don't have universal healthcare in this country. If more people didn't have to worry about it, we'd have more entrepreneurs who would go into business for themselves. Be it as individual tradesmen/contractors, or starting their own organizations.

Replace healthcare benefits with the bargaining chip of "not a toxic work environment", and a very significant number of businesses and corporations would go bankrupt in short order. Because money can't buy the benefit of stopping bosses from being assholes, and 99% of companies can't pivot to cut out the cancer of a toxic workplace to save the organization.


/
For example see
KNYE is an American radio station located in Pahrump, Nye County, Nevada. The station plays an eclectic mix of pop music most of the broadcast day.

//
Oh my God why do we have so much turnover 😱😱😱😱😱😱
 
Nora Gretz [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So now that there are more jobs than people who want them, can we back off on throwing money at "job creators"?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Corporations: "We're broke! Won't you work for nothing? Gotta pay your dues!"
Also Corporations: "We've made record profit for investors and are looking into a continued investment in commoditizing or outsourcing any remaining employee liability to maximize our value to shareholders."
Also Corporations: "We value our employees. See this line item? Yes yes, it's a debit, but a debit is still a value!"


Exactly
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Whenever I see a business that closed, I used to feel sad.  That was someone's dream.  Now, I think " that was someone who convinced a bank or a bunch investors to support him for three years while he ran a Peruvian Toast restaurant.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nora Gretz: So now that there are more jobs than people who want them.


This is only true if I can walk into any place and get a job.
Trust me this is never ever ever been true and will never ever be true.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They could always automate...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Whenever I see a business that closed, I used to feel sad.  That was someone's dream.  Now, I think " that was someone who convinced a bank or a bunch investors to support him for three years while he ran a Peruvian Toast restaurant.


Exactly.
/
Looking at you Alien Cafe.
 
bughunter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mantour: 2farknfunny: up until 1981 productivity gains were split 50/50 with the workforce, since then it has all gone to the shareholders.

/it wasn't my idea to win the cold war

It will trickle down, any day now!


And then we'll get paid minimum wage to clean it up.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd be curious to know how many of those 8.6 Million unemployed folks are primary care givers for young children, and for how many of those lack of child care is the gating factor to their reentering the workplace.
 
crackizzle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Warthog: I'd be curious to know how many of those 8.6 Million unemployed folks are primary care givers for young children, and for how many of those lack of child care is the gating factor to their reentering the workplace.


Heyyyyyyy.... Guy from Ohio checking in
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BMFPitt: austerity101: Excelsior: This issue would go away if they started paying people what they're actually worth instead of what you think you can get away with paying them.

Not a direct challenge, but what is someone "worth"? How do we determine that? If it costs $X to be comfortably alive, no one can be worth less than that. There needs to be a floor.

At a a minimum, an employee is "worth" the market rate which they can be hired and retained at.  At a maximum, an employee is "worth" whatever amount allows their ROI to remain positive.  The latter can be incredibly difficult to determine for certain positions.  If the minimum exceeds the maximum, the business is not viable.  Either way, you fundamentally don't understand the usage of the word "worth", as you believe that it implies a value judgement.


Except this fantasy is clearly not sustainable. And yes it is a fantasy.

Because what someone is "willing" to work for monetarily is almost always corrupted when they are given no other choices. This goes for both geographic restrictions, social ones too, and then finally is compounded by collusion among corporations (thanks in part to the diverse portfolios of shareholders) who report their substandard wages as market statistics to justify the low labor prices. Yet still continue to drive down wages by not increasing them for inflation adjustments by ignoring said factors.

Now that we have a market correction, capitalists are screaming about things like unemployment benefits, yet refuse to accept any of the blame for bringing this situation upon themselves are workers shift industries and leave underpaying jobs behind.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Claude Ballse: Far too many employers have this farked mentality that they own employees like slaves


They get away with it because employees let them.  People think they wont survive if they dont have their job, and are way too afraid of losing it, so they allow themselves to be treated like shiat.  If people just stood up for themselves and weren't afraid of losing their job, they'd get a little more respect.
 
